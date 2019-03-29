If you want to streamline your morning makeup routine and have space for only one neutral-driven eyeshadow palette, then you're about to meet your new beauty BFF. It's marked down at a deep discount, too. Tarte's Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette is on sale during Ulta's massive 21 Days of Beauty event. While Ulta's annual promotion is fully stacked with incredible deals on prestige cosmetics and skin care products, this palette is easily one of the truly "can't miss" items being offered during the entire sale.

That's because all of the warm and versatile neutrals you will ever need live under one roof with Toasted. It's normally $39 but is marked down to just $19.50 on March 29. Yes, you read that right. It's half off for one day only at Ulta — both in stores and online. With 12 pans of color, that averages out to around $1.65 per shade. Toasted is a total steal since you get all of the quality that Tarte is known for at a fraction of the usual price.

Toasted is packed with brown, tan, bronze, peach, rust, and pink shades that will allow you to build dramatic, chocolate smoky eyes or soft, subtle, and office-ready looks.

There are seven mattes and five lustrous shimmers in the palette. The super pigmented shadows are infused with Amazonian clay, which makes it easy to buff, blend, and diffuse color.

The colors are designed to work together and ultimately make this palette a one-stop shop. But you can certainly pair any of these rich hues with other palettes currently in your makeup rotation. Its closet relative would be Urban Decay's NAKED Reloaded palette.

These shades also work well with so many skin tones, as evidenced by this swatch video. From S'more (pinky beige) to Sunrise (golden beige) to Sunset (bronze), Crackle (brown with gold flecks) to Warmth (terracotta) to Candle (champagne) to Latte (tan), and beyond, the hues are simple but effective.

In addition to being everything you need when doing your makeup in the a.m. and preparing to face the day, the travel-friendly palette is also perfect for transitioning your look from day to night.

You can tuck it your handbag or your trusty tote and yank it out to touch up or update your look for dinner, a date, drinks after work, or other extracurricular activities. It's an incredibly versatile selection of colors that reminds you that neutrals that never, ever have to be boring. It's about how you mix and matte, er, match them.

You can layer and build shades for as much smokiness as you wish. You can sweep a light wash of color over your lids for a muted base and then use the deeper shades to highlight the upper or lower lash line or to accent the crease. The possibilities are endless and your creativity is encouraged when Toasted is by your side.

The palette has nearly 1,500 product reviews on the Tarte site, with a good portion of customers giving it a five-star rating and praising the pigmentation and blendability.

Now's your chance to score the Toasted palette, and at a major discount.