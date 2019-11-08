Tatcha's Black Friday Sale Offers Up To 20% Off Your ENTIRE Purchase

Grabbing a discount on a high-end skin care brand is almost as difficult as finding the perfect pair of jeans. Tatcha's Black Friday sale, however, is making that quest just a bit easier. The Japanese-inspired brand is offering major deals for the shopping holiday, and if you're a fan, now is the time to shop.

According to the brand, there will be three different tiers to its Black Friday deal, and the event works a little differently than others. Visitors to the Tatcha website will be asked to choose a virtual "card." Once one is picked, a different discount will be offered.

The first Black Friday option is for purchases over $50. They'll all come with travel sizes of the Violet-C Serum and Violet-C Radiance Mask. The second tier is for those spending $75 where you'll get 15% off your entire purchase. Finally, if you're spending $100 or more, you can snag a 20% discount on your purchase. Given that Tatcha isn't exactly the most affordable brand, dropping $75 or more won't be that difficult.

There's more good news than just the discount percentages, though. The sale will extend from Nov. 28 until Dec. 1, and yes, you can choose a different card each day to get the offer you'd like.

Thanks to the unique nature of the Tatcha Black Friday sale, there are no promo codes required up front in order to shop. Unique ones will be generated for customers when they pick their "card" for the day. As for restrictions, the only thing you can't use the discounts on are gift cards.

If you're curious about where to start shopping on Black Friday, you could always take a hint from Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Back in 2014 when she was an actor on USA Network show Suits, Markle spoke with Allure about her beauty routine, and Tatcha made the cut. According to the magazine, Markle uses the brand's Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder, a gentle cleanser that uses rice bran to exfoliate. If you want that Markle Sparkle, it's a good first stop during your shopping spree.

The Rice Polish isn't the only product that gets a Markle stamp of approval, though. The Duchess' long time makeup artist, Daniel Martin, is also a fan of the brand and recommends a few different options from Tatcha. Martin spoke with Harper's Bazaar about how to get Markle's look, and for the artist, it starts with skin prep. His moisturizer of choice is the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream for its ability to impart a radiant glow.

Since Tatcha's Black Friday sale offers the ability to get royalty approved skin care, it's certainly worth shopping because if something is good enough for Meghan Markle, it's certainly good enough for everyone else.