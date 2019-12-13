Tatcha's Serum Stick Is A New Take On A Skin Care Staple

When you hear a brand has launched a new serum, you probably don't imagine anything solid. But that's exactly what the Tatcha Serum Stick is. The brand's new product takes the viscous liquids you're used to seeing from a serum and transformed it into a solid that is a dream for when you're traveling or your skin needs a refresh on the go.

The new Tatcha Serum Stick gets its form from a high concentration of Japanese Lemon Balm and squalane. According to the brand, the lemon balm found inside the serum decreases the appearance of lines, creases, and dryness while minimizing UV damage. According to WebMD, lemon balm is most often ingested as a way to treat stress, insomnia, and anxiety. However, according to a study in the Journal of Evidence Based Complementary & Alternative Medicine, the ingredient can also be an effective topical anti-inflammatory agent and a skin-penetrating antioxidant.

The squalane found in the Serum Stick is designed to moisturize and improve the skin's protective barrier while being easily absorbable and noncomedogenic. The ingredient is most often seen in an oil form and is a hydrogenated version of squalene which is naturally produced by our bodies and can help balance sebum production. According to Self, squalane may also help to limit transepidermal water loss while moisturizing the skin. However, the magazine spoke with Dr. Rajani Katta who explained that while some studies have shown positive results, there are few that can definitively prove squalane's effectiveness.

If you've used the ingredient in the past and seen effects for yourself, Tatcha's Serum Stick may need to be your next skin care buy.

Courtesy of Tatcha

At a press event for the launch, Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai explains there are multiple ways to use the new Serum Stick rather than just as a topical anti-aging and moisturizing treatment for the skin. She says using the serum beneath makeup can help to make the finish of drier products, like foundation or concealer, appear more skin-like. According to Tsai, the lipids found in the squalane mix with the cosmetic product to make the Serum Stick an effective primer that won't cause harsh creasing.

Courtesy of Tatcha Courtesy of Tatcha

Makeup artist and Tatcha ambassador Daniel Martin (yes, Meghan Markle's makeup artist) also explained more of the cosmetic benefits of the new serum at the event. Martin say that thanks to the serum's formulation and portability, the product can be used to refresh makeup throughout the day. He also explained that he has even used the Serum Stick to create a cream eyeshadow by mixing pigment into the formula while on set.

Courtesy of Tatcha

Tatcha's Serum Stick is set to launch on Jan. 2 and will retail for $48 on the brand's website and in store and online with Sephora. If you've used and enjoyed squalane-based products in the past or want a multi-tasking product that's good for on the go, Tatcha's latest launch may be your next must-have.