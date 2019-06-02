Pride Month is officially here, and Taylor Swift celebrated Pride during her iHeartRadio Wango Tango performance on Saturday, June 1. Donning a rainbow-colored fringe outfit, Swift sang her latest single, "ME!," alongside Panic at the Disco!'s Brendon Urie, as well as some of her classic hits including, "Blank Space," "Shake It Off," and "I Knew You Were Trouble."

The rainbow-hued performance came a day after Swift posted a public letter to a Republican senator in support of the Equality Act. After the event, which also saw performances from the Jonas Brothers and Halsey, Swift posted photos from her performance on Instagram, along with a caption that referenced a lyric in "ME!". "Like a rainbow with all of the colors. Thank you to everyone who came to @1027kiisfm Wango Tango! That was FUN Ps a huge thank you to @brendonurie for surprising the crowd!!"

According to E! News, while onstage, Swift also made her support for the LGBTQ community clear, saying, "A lot of my songs are about love and I just feel like who you love, how you identity, you should be able to live your life the way you want to live your life and to have the same exact rights as everybody else."

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Friday, Swift shared her open letter to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, urging him and her fans to support passage of the Equality Act, which had already been passed by the House, per MSNBC. The act would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination at work, home, school, and other public accommodations. "HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!" Swift began her caption. "While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally."

Swift referenced her call to action while onstage at Wango Tango. Per E! News, the "Delicate" singer said, "I started this petition and you can find the link on my Instagram. It's for the Equality Act, which basically just says that we want to send a message to our government that we believe that everybody should be treated fairly and equally. If you sign it, it would really mean a lot to me because I think we need to stick up for each other. We need to stand together. Don't you?"

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift has been shifting into an increased political mode since October 2018, when she posted a photo of herself and mother Andrea next to a sign for Democratic Senator Phil Bredesen. "These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy. We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don't sit this one out," Swift captioned the photo, urging her fans to take political action after years of people speculating about her beliefs and why she chose to keep quiet about them.

With a new era of music comes an updated public persona for Swift, who is embracing inclusivity and love. Swifties will have to wait and see if her passion for LGBTQ rights will make its way onto her next album, but her activism is already proving to be inspiring.