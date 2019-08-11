There are some songs you just have to dance to — even if they're yours. On Saturday, Taylor Swift danced to her own song at a party, and the video went viral on Twitter. Swift was caught on camera dancing to her latest single, "You Need To Calm Down," at a party celebrating the 10 nominations she received for the 2019 MTV VMAs, per E! News. Many of the stars from the song's music video attended the event to celebrate alongside the singer, including Laverne Cox, Hayley Kiyoko, and Chester Lockhart. RuPaul's Drag Race finalist A'keria Davenport, who also appeared in the music video, posted the clip of Swift via Instagram.

On Saturday night, Davenport shared several moments with Swift dancing on her Instagram Story. The Me! singer wore a sparkly rainbow-sequined dress, and lip-synced the words to her song. During the line "but you're taking shots at me like it's Patrón," Swift pretended to take invisible shots, and messed up her hair along to the song. She could also be seen dancing alongside Cox and Kiyoko, and both stars laughed and dance along with the singer. By Sunday morning, the video had gone on viral on Twitter, and fans couldn't get enough of the goofy moment.

In addition to the the videos posted on the Drag Race star's Instagram Story, Davenport also shared a video dancing with Swift to Robyn's "Dancing On My Own." She captioned the post, "Not dancing on my own. dancing with my baby @taylorswift." Several of Davenport's former costars commented on the post, including Trinity K. Bonet, who also appeared in the "You Need To Calm Down" music video. Bonet wrote, "Give her a kiss for me" with a heart emoji, while RuPaul's Drag Race star Scarlet Envy wrote, "Amazing!"

On Twitter, fans reacted to the funny and relatable video, and many Swifties loved the impromptu lip sync. Twitter user @longlivegracee_ wrote, "Drunk Taylor Swift is literally me when I’m drunk and Taylor Swift comes on at the bar."

Several other fans shared their support for #drunktaylor, with @dontblamesam tweeting, "Seriously drunk Taylor is my mood for the rest of the summer," while@blankswift_ added, "The drunk Taylor Swift is my favourite! #TaylorSwiftIsLovedParty."

A few other users made some loving jokes about the silly video, with one Swiftie tweeting a picture from the Instagram Story, writing, "When someone wakes me up from a nap #DrunkTaylor."

Another fan, @HolyGroundSwi, added, "Drunk taylor swift is my two moods" with a screenshot from the video.

In August, Swift discussed writing "You Need To Calm Down" and making the song's music video in an interview with Vogue. "Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male," she said. The singer then went on to note that she felt obligated to stand up for the LGBTQIA+ community, saying:

"I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of. It’s hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze. Because my mistakes are very loud. When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world."

Swift's seventh studio album Lover will be released on August 23, according to Billboard. The release is certain to contain plenty more dance friendly tracks, and though Swift fans may not get the chance to catch the singer singing along to these songs behind the scenes, they can definitely break out some moves of their own in her honor.