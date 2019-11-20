If Taylor Swift was nervous about the Grammy nominations announcement this morning, she needs to calm down. After all, Taylor Swift received three 2020 Grammy nominations, as announced on Wednesday, Nov. 20, even landing a spot in one of the biggest categories. Her hit single "Lover" is nominated for Song of the Year — but some fans are unhappy that she didn't receive more.

The singer also received a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance with her other huge hit this year, "You Need to Calm Down," while her smash album Lover was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. But her Song of the Year nomination for "Lover" is especially significant for Swift given that she is the sole credited songwriter on the track, and has talked extensively about writing the song by herself.

Swift fared better in the nominations in this go-around than last year, when her album Reputation was virtually snubbed, receiving just one nomination for her hit record, in Best Pop Vocal Album. That said, just because she got three nominations this year doesn't mean fans are satisfied, with many still disappointed that she missed out on Album of the Year for the second year in a row. And Swifties are standing with their idol on Twitter, ready for battle.

