The 2020 Grammy Nominations Full List Include Lizzo, Ariana Grande, & More
It's time to spend the end of the year listening to the best music of 2019 since the full list of 2020 Grammy nominees was officially announced on Nov. 20. The host of the 2020 Grammys Alicia Keys helped announce the nominations alongside Bebe Rexha, Gayle King, Recording Academy President Deborah Dugan, and Recording Academy Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr., who all appeared at an early morning press conference for the occasion. Keys herself has already won 15 Grammys, but now she's becoming even more of a staple of music's biggest night as she helped introduce the new class of artists who will be recognized during the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.
The eligibility window for the 2020 Grammys was Oct. 1, 2018 to Aug. 31, 2019 — although music fans will note some exceptions with that timeline, like Lizzo's "Truth Hurts." Speaking of Lizzo, she led the Grammy nominations with eight noms, including Best New Artist. Lizzo wasn't the only Best New Artist nominee to receive major recognition since both Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X also earned six nominations. Ariana Grande received five nominations, including Best Pop Solo Performance along with Eilish and Lizzo. And something pretty spectacular happened in that category: Every nominee is a woman with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift rounding out Best Pop Solo Performance.
With the nominations list out, fans now have two months to speculate which superstar will win that Best Pop Solo Performance category as well as all the others during the 2020 Grammys.
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Spirit" — Beyoncé
- "bad guy" — Billie Eilish
- "7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
- "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
- "You Need To Calm Down" — Taylor Swift
Best R&B Performance
- "Love Again" — Daniel Caesar and Brandy
- "Could've Been" — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
- "Exactly How I Feel" — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
- "Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye
- "Come Home" — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
Best Rap Album
- Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville
- Championships — Meek Mill
- i am > i was — 21 Savage
- IGOR — Tyler, the Creator
- The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae
Best Country Song
- "Bring My Flowers Now" — Tanya Tucker
- "Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Ashley McBryde
- "It All Comes Out In The Wash" — Miranda Lambert
- "Some Of It" — Eric Church
- "Speechless" — Dan + Shay
Best New Artist
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Song Of The Year
- "Always Remember Us This Way" — Lady Gaga
- "bad guy" — Billie Eilish
- "Bring My Flowers Now" — Tanya Tucker
- "Hard Place" — H.E.R.
- "Lover" — Taylor Swift
- "Norman F*cking Rockwell" — Lana Del Rey
- "Someone You Loved" — Lewis Capaldi
- "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
Record Of The Year
- "Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver
- "bad guy" — Billie Eilish
- "7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
- "Hard Place" — H.E.R.
- "Talk" — Khalid
- "Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
- "Sunflower" — Post Malone and Swae Lee
Album Of The Year
- I,I — Bon Iver
- Norman F*cking Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
- I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.
- 7 — Lil Nas X
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
- Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- "Boyfriend" — Ariana Grande & Social House
- "Sucker" — Jonas Brothers
- "Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- "Sunflower" — Post Malone and Swae Lee
- "Señorita" — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best Pop Vocal Album
- The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
- No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
- Lover — Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Sì — Andrea Bocelli
- love (Deluxe Edition) — Michael Bublé
- Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- A Legendary Christmas — John Legend
- Walls — Barbra Streisand
Best Dance Recording
- "Linked" — Bonobo
- "Got to Keep On" — The Chemical Brothers
- "Piece of Your Heart" — Meduza featuring Goodboys
- "Underwater" — Rüfüs Du Sol
- "Midnight Hour" — Skrillex and Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- LP5 — Apparat
- No Geography — The Chemical Brothers.
- Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume
- Solace — Rüfüs Du Sol
- Weather — Tycho
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Ancestral Recall — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
- Star People Nation — Theo Croker
- Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! — Mark Guiliana
- Elevate — Lettuce
- Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance
- "Pretty Waste" — Bones UK
- "This Land" — Gary Clark Jr.
- "History Repeats" — Brittany Howard
- "Woman" — Karen O & Danger Mouse
- "Too Bad" — Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
- "Astorolus – The Great Octopus" — Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi
- "Humanicide" — Death Angel
- "Bow Down" — I Prevail
- "Unleashed." — Killswitch Engage
- "7empest" — Tool
Best Rock Song
- "Fear Inoculum" — Tool
- "Give Yourself a Try" — The 1975
- "Harmony Hall" — Vampire Weekend
- "History Repeats"— Brittany Howard
- "This Land" — Gary Clark Jr.
Best Rock Album
- Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
- Social Cues — Cage The Elephant
- In the End — The Cranberries
- Trauma — I Prevail
- Feral Roots — Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
- U.F.O.F. — Big Thief
- Assume Form — James Blake
- I,I — Bon Iver
- Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
- Anima — Thom Yorke
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- "Time Today" — BJ The Chicago Kid
- "Steady Love" — India.Arie
- "Jerome" — Lizzo
- "Real Games" — Lucky Daye
- "Built for Love" — PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
- "Could've Been" — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
- "Look at Me Now" — Emily King
- "No Guidance" — Chris Brown featuring Drake
- "Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye
- "Sayso" — PJ Morton featuring JoJo
Best Urban Contemporary Album
- Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
- Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow
- Saturn — Nao
- Being Human in Public — Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
- 1123 — BJ the Chicago Kid
- Painted — Lucky Daye
- Ella Mai — Ella Mai
- Paul — PJ Morton
- Ventura — Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance
- "Middle Child" — J. Cole
- "Suge" — DaBaby
- "Down Bad" — Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, and Young Nudy
- "Racks in the Middle" — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
- "Clout" — Offset featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
- "Higher" — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
- "Drip Too Hard" — Lil Baby and Gunna
- "Panini" — Lil Nas X
- "Ballin" — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
- "The London" — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
- "Bad Idea" — YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper
- "Gold Roses" — Rick Ross featuring Drake
- "A Lot" — 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
- "Racks in the Middle" — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
- "Suge" — DaBaby
Best Country Solo Performance
- "All Your'n" — Tyler Childers
- "Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Ashley McBryde
- "Ride Me Back Home" — Willie Nelson
- "God's Country" — Blake Shelton
- "Bring My Flowers Now" — Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- "Brand New Man" — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
- "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" — Brothers Osborne
- "Speechless" — Dan + Shay
- "The Daughters" — Little Big Town
- "Common" — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Country Album
- Desperate Man — Eric Church
- Stronger Than the Truth — Reba McEntire
- Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies
- Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
- While I'm Livin' — Tanya Tucker
Best New Age Album
- Fairy Dreams — David Arkenstone
- Homage to Kindness — David Darling
- Wings — Peter Kater
- Verve — Sebastian Plano
- Deva — Deva Premal
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- "Elsewhere" — Melissa Aldana, soloist
- "Sozinho" — Randy Brecker, soloist
- "Tomorrow Is the Question" — Julian Lage, soloist
- "The Windup" — Branford Marsalis, soloist
- "Sightseeing" — Christian McBride, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek
- Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn
- Alone Together — Catherine Russell
- 12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding
- Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- In the Key of the Universe — Joey DeFrancesco
- The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul — Branford Marsalis Quartet
- Christian McBride's New Jawn — Christian McBride
- Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau
- Come What May — Joshua Redman Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Triple Helix — Anat Cohen Tentet
- Dance in Nowhere — Miho Hazama
- Hiding Out — Mike Holober and The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
- The Omni-American Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band
- One Day Wonder — Terraza Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Antidote — Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band
- Sorte!: Music by John Finbury — Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato, and Duduka Da Fonseca
- Una Noche Con Ruben Blades — Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and Rubén Blades
- Carib — David Sánchez
- Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera — Miguel Zenón
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- "Love Theory" — Kirk Franklin
- "Talkin' Bout Jesus" — Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams
- "See the Light" — Travis Greene featuring Jekalyn Carr
- "Speak the Name" — Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant
- "This Is a Movie (Live)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- "Only Jesus" — Casting Crowns
- "God Only Knows" — For King & Country and Dolly Parton
- "Haven't Seen It Yet" — Danny Gokey
- "God's Not Done with You (Single Version)" — Tauren Wells
- "Rescue Story" — Zach Williams
Best Gospel Album
- Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin
- Goshen — Donald Lawrence presents The Tri -City Singers
- Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore
- Settle Here — William Murphy
- Something's Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- I Know a Ghost — Crowder
- Burn the Ships — For King & Country
- Haven't Seen It Yet — Danny Gokey
- The Elements — TobyMac
- Holy Roar — Chris Tomlin
Best Roots Gospel Album
- Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows — Steven Curtis Chapman
- Testimony — Gloria Gaynor
- Deeper Oceans — Joseph Habedank
- His Name Is Jesus — Tim Menzies
- Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout — Various Artists
Best Latin Pop Album
- Vida — Luis Fonsi
- 11:11 — Maluma
- Montaner — Ricardo Montaner
- #ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz
- Fantasia — Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
- X 100Pre — Bad Bunny
- Oasis — J Balvin and Bad Bunny
- Indestructible — Flor De Toloache
- Almadura — iLe
- El Mal Querer — Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
- Caminado — Joss Favela
- Percepción — Intocable
- Poco a Poco — La Energia Norteña
- 20 Aniversario — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
- De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Opus — Marc Anthony
- Tiempo Al Tiempo — Luis Enrique and C4 Trio
- Candela— Vicente García
- Literal — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola
Best American Roots Performance
- "Saint Honesty" — Sara Bareilles
- "Father Mountain" — Calexico and Iron & Wine
- "I'm on My Way" — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
- "Call My Name" — I'm With Her
- "Faraway Look" — Yola
Best American Roots Song
- "Black Myself" — Our Native Daughters
- "Call My Name" — I'm With Her
- "Crossing to Jerusalem" — Rosanne Cash
- "Faraway Look" — Yola
- "I Don't Wanna Ride the Rails No More" — Vince Gill
Best Americana Album
- Years to Burn — Calexico and Iron & Wine
- Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham
- Oklahoma — Keb' Mo'
- Tales of America — J.S. Ondara
- Walk Through Fire — Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
- Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland
- Live in Prague, Czech Republic — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Toil, Tears & Trouble — The Po' Ramblin' Boys
- Royal Traveller — Missy Raines
- If You Can't Stand the Heat — Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Kingfish — Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
- Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
- Sitting on Top of the Blues — Bobby Rush
- Baby, Please Come Home — Jimmie Vaughan
- Spectacular Class — Jontavious Willis
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
- Venom & Faith — Larkin Poe
- Brighter Days — Robert Randolph and the Family Band
- Somebody Save Me — Sugaray Rayford
- Keep On — Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
- My Finest Work Yet — Andrew Bird
- Rearrange My Heart — Che Apalache
- Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin
- Evening Machines — Gregory Alan Isakov
- Front Porch — Joy Williams
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Kalawai'Anui — Amy Hānaiali'i
- When It's Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs — Northern Cree
- Good Time — Ranky Tanky
- Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Rebirth Brass Band
- Hawaiian Lullaby — Various Artists
