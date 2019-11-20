It's time to spend the end of the year listening to the best music of 2019 since the full list of 2020 Grammy nominees was officially announced on Nov. 20. The host of the 2020 Grammys Alicia Keys helped announce the nominations alongside Bebe Rexha, Gayle King, Recording Academy President Deborah Dugan, and Recording Academy Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr., who all appeared at an early morning press conference for the occasion. Keys herself has already won 15 Grammys, but now she's becoming even more of a staple of music's biggest night as she helped introduce the new class of artists who will be recognized during the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.

The eligibility window for the 2020 Grammys was Oct. 1, 2018 to Aug. 31, 2019 — although music fans will note some exceptions with that timeline, like Lizzo's "Truth Hurts." Speaking of Lizzo, she led the Grammy nominations with eight noms, including Best New Artist. Lizzo wasn't the only Best New Artist nominee to receive major recognition since both Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X also earned six nominations. Ariana Grande received five nominations, including Best Pop Solo Performance along with Eilish and Lizzo. And something pretty spectacular happened in that category: Every nominee is a woman with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift rounding out Best Pop Solo Performance.

With the nominations list out, fans now have two months to speculate which superstar will win that Best Pop Solo Performance category as well as all the others during the 2020 Grammys.

Best Pop Solo Performance "Spirit" — Beyoncé

"bad guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"You Need To Calm Down" — Taylor Swift

Best R&B Performance "Love Again" — Daniel Caesar and Brandy

"Could've Been" — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel" — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye

"Come Home" — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

Best Rap Album Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

i am > i was — 21 Savage

IGOR — Tyler, the Creator

The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae

Best Country Song "Bring My Flowers Now" — Tanya Tucker

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Ashley McBryde

"It All Comes Out In The Wash" — Miranda Lambert

"Some Of It" — Eric Church

"Speechless" — Dan + Shay

Best New Artist Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Song Of The Year "Always Remember Us This Way" — Lady Gaga

"bad guy" — Billie Eilish

"Bring My Flowers Now" — Tanya Tucker

"Hard Place" — H.E.R.

"Lover" — Taylor Swift

"Norman F*cking Rockwell" — Lana Del Rey

"Someone You Loved" — Lewis Capaldi

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

Record Of The Year "Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver

"bad guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Hard Place" — H.E.R.

"Talk" — Khalid

"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"Sunflower" — Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album Of The Year I,I — Bon Iver

Norman F*cking Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance "Boyfriend" — Ariana Grande & Social House

"Sucker" — Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Sunflower" — Post Malone and Swae Lee

"Señorita" — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Sì — Andrea Bocelli

love (Deluxe Edition) — Michael Bublé

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas — John Legend

Walls — Barbra Streisand

Best Dance Recording "Linked" — Bonobo

"Got to Keep On" — The Chemical Brothers

"Piece of Your Heart" — Meduza featuring Goodboys

"Underwater" — Rüfüs Du Sol

"Midnight Hour" — Skrillex and Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album LP5 — Apparat

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers.

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume

Solace — Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather — Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album Ancestral Recall — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation — Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! — Mark Guiliana

Elevate — Lettuce

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance "Pretty Waste" — Bones UK

"This Land" — Gary Clark Jr.

"History Repeats" — Brittany Howard

"Woman" — Karen O & Danger Mouse

"Too Bad" — Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance "Astorolus – The Great Octopus" — Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi

"Humanicide" — Death Angel

"Bow Down" — I Prevail

"Unleashed." — Killswitch Engage

"7empest" — Tool

Best Rock Song "Fear Inoculum" — Tool

"Give Yourself a Try" — The 1975

"Harmony Hall" — Vampire Weekend

"History Repeats"— Brittany Howard

"This Land" — Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Album Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

In the End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album U.F.O.F. — Big Thief

Assume Form — James Blake

I,I — Bon Iver

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Anima — Thom Yorke

Best Traditional R&B Performance "Time Today" — BJ The Chicago Kid

"Steady Love" — India.Arie

"Jerome" — Lizzo

"Real Games" — Lucky Daye

"Built for Love" — PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song "Could've Been" — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

"Look at Me Now" — Emily King

"No Guidance" — Chris Brown featuring Drake

"Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye

"Sayso" — PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best Urban Contemporary Album Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn — Nao

Being Human in Public — Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album 1123 — BJ the Chicago Kid

Painted — Lucky Daye

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

Paul — PJ Morton

Ventura — Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance "Middle Child" — J. Cole

"Suge" — DaBaby

"Down Bad" — Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, and Young Nudy

"Racks in the Middle" — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

"Clout" — Offset featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance "Higher" — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

"Drip Too Hard" — Lil Baby and Gunna

"Panini" — Lil Nas X

"Ballin" — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

"The London" — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

Best Rap Song "Bad Idea" — YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper

"Gold Roses" — Rick Ross featuring Drake

"A Lot" — 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

"Racks in the Middle" — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

"Suge" — DaBaby

Best Country Solo Performance "All Your'n" — Tyler Childers

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Ashley McBryde

"Ride Me Back Home" — Willie Nelson

"God's Country" — Blake Shelton

"Bring My Flowers Now" — Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance "Brand New Man" — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" — Brothers Osborne

"Speechless" — Dan + Shay

"The Daughters" — Little Big Town

"Common" — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Album Desperate Man — Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth — Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin' — Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album Fairy Dreams — David Arkenstone

Homage to Kindness — David Darling

Wings — Peter Kater

Verve — Sebastian Plano

Deva — Deva Premal

Best Improvised Jazz Solo "Elsewhere" — Melissa Aldana, soloist

"Sozinho" — Randy Brecker, soloist

"Tomorrow Is the Question" — Julian Lage, soloist

"The Windup" — Branford Marsalis, soloist

"Sightseeing" — Christian McBride, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together — Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album In the Key of the Universe — Joey DeFrancesco

The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul — Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBride's New Jawn — Christian McBride

Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau

Come What May — Joshua Redman Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album Triple Helix — Anat Cohen Tentet

Dance in Nowhere — Miho Hazama

Hiding Out — Mike Holober and The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

The Omni-American Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band

One Day Wonder — Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album Antidote — Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte!: Music by John Finbury — Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato, and Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Ruben Blades — Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and Rubén Blades

Carib — David Sánchez

Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera — Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song "Love Theory" — Kirk Franklin

"Talkin' Bout Jesus" — Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams

"See the Light" — Travis Greene featuring Jekalyn Carr

"Speak the Name" — Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant

"This Is a Movie (Live)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song "Only Jesus" — Casting Crowns

"God Only Knows" — For King & Country and Dolly Parton

"Haven't Seen It Yet" — Danny Gokey

"God's Not Done with You (Single Version)" — Tauren Wells

"Rescue Story" — Zach Williams

Best Gospel Album Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

Goshen — Donald Lawrence presents The Tri -City Singers

Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore

Settle Here — William Murphy

Something's Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album I Know a Ghost — Crowder

Burn the Ships — For King & Country

Haven't Seen It Yet — Danny Gokey

The Elements — TobyMac

Holy Roar — Chris Tomlin

Best Roots Gospel Album Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows — Steven Curtis Chapman

Testimony — Gloria Gaynor

Deeper Oceans — Joseph Habedank

His Name Is Jesus — Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout — Various Artists

Best Latin Pop Album Vida — Luis Fonsi

11:11 — Maluma

Montaner — Ricardo Montaner

#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz

Fantasia — Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album X 100Pre — Bad Bunny

Oasis — J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Indestructible — Flor De Toloache

Almadura — iLe

El Mal Querer — Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) Caminado — Joss Favela

Percepción — Intocable

Poco a Poco — La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album Opus — Marc Anthony

Tiempo Al Tiempo — Luis Enrique and C4 Trio

Candela— Vicente García

Literal — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola

Best American Roots Performance "Saint Honesty" — Sara Bareilles

"Father Mountain" — Calexico and Iron & Wine

"I'm on My Way" — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

"Call My Name" — I'm With Her

"Faraway Look" — Yola

Best American Roots Song "Black Myself" — Our Native Daughters

"Call My Name" — I'm With Her

"Crossing to Jerusalem" — Rosanne Cash

"Faraway Look" — Yola

"I Don't Wanna Ride the Rails No More" — Vince Gill

Best Americana Album Years to Burn — Calexico and Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma — Keb' Mo'

Tales of America — J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire — Yola

Best Bluegrass Album Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland

Live in Prague, Czech Republic — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble — The Po' Ramblin' Boys

Royal Traveller — Missy Raines

If You Can't Stand the Heat — Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best Traditional Blues Album Kingfish — Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Sitting on Top of the Blues — Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home — Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class — Jontavious Willis

Best Contemporary Blues Album This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Venom & Faith — Larkin Poe

Brighter Days — Robert Randolph and the Family Band

Somebody Save Me — Sugaray Rayford

Keep On — Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album My Finest Work Yet — Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart — Che Apalache

Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin

Evening Machines — Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch — Joy Williams