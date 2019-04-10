Some celebrities truly go above and beyond for their fans. Taylor Swift sent a fan the most touching note and beautiful flowers following a recent car accident. As reported by Nashville's WKRN, Marion, Kentucky native Lindsay Sizemore was seriously injured in what sounds like a terrifying crash and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment. Based on a tweet shared by Sizemore on April 9, Swift got word of her fan's situation and decided to send her a lovely get-well present.

On Tuesday, next to photos of Swift's handwritten letter and flowers, Sizemore shared on Twitter, "i finally stopped crying long enough to post that taylor swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note... im still in complete utter shock. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 thank you so much. i love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me. see u on tour bb."

As for the Reputation artist's note, it sweetly read:

"Hi buddy. I’m so sorry to hear about the accident. My heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this. I hope these flowers brighten your day. You’re gonna rock that neck brace and soon we’ll all be bopping at shows together again. Give hugs to your family for me. I’m so happy you’re okay. Love, Taylor."

Her note is truly wonderful and something Sizemore will never forget. To know Swift took the time and energy to not only send flowers, but to personally write a letter shows how much her fans mean to her.

Sizemore also posted a video of her reaction (below) upon learning about her favorite singer's act of kindness. She wrote next to the video, "here’s a video of me ugly crying....so hot, i know. i still haven’t stopped breathing it’s fine, everything is fine. I’m so injured but so happy lmao @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 god i love u so much."

According to a GoFundMe page retweeted by Sizemore that was set up by unknown individual to help with her recovery expenses, the accident happened on March 31. The crash led to Sizemore sustaining several major injuries, including "11 broken ribs, a broken ankle, a broken finger," and her back being broken in two different places.

The fundraising page further explained that even though Sizemore is "able to move all of her limbs," while having surgery on her spine her lung unfortunately collapsed. Sizemore seems to be doing fine now and is said to be stable, despite having "a very long road of recovery ahead of her." What makes her situation all the more heartbreaking is that she was apparently only "two weeks away from her college graduation and now that has to be postponed." (At the time of publication, $1,257 had been raised out of the $2,000 goal.)

On April 10, Sizemore posted a tweet that shows she's improving every day. "On a side note, I did so good getting up out of bed today!" she shared. "My strength is increasing."

She also spoke with E! News in an interview published on Tuesday. Sizemore said about Swift's flowers and note, "I never in a million years expected to receive flowers from her. I don't know how she even knew of me or me being in a neck brace or a bad car accident. She's like a magical fairy godmother." She added about the gift, "It brightened my entire life and it was much needed in such a dark time. I feel so blessed."

There's no denying Sizemore has been through quite an emotional time, but it's nice to know she has loved ones by her side and people like Swift who are willing to go above and beyond to lift her spirits.