We've all had those moments where you go into a public bathroom and notice that your makeup has faded. But when it comes to one pop star, her tactics may be a little more creative than others'. Taylor Swift used Sharpie as eyeliner, and no, she does not recommend it.

If you're not one of those beauty mavens that carry their cosmetics in their day bag, then you'll know firsthand how creative you can get to fix your faded cat eye. But reaching for the Sharpie in the bottom of your purse is next level DIY.

The reason we know this unconventional beauty hack is because Swift shared it in a coming-of-age article she recently wrote for Elle. It seems like it was only yesterday that Taylor Swift was singing about teardrops on her guitar and high school crushes. But the pop star is turning 30 on Dec. 13, and she has written an op-ed for Elle sharing what she has learned thus far.

In the article, Swift shares the usual tips people learn as they grow older. She tells readers to banish the drama, not let outside opinions steer your choices, and to use Command tape on your walls.

Beauty hacks was shared in between there, and Swift explained how she learned to treat her skin better with age. "After my teen years and early twenties of sleeping in my makeup and occasionally using a Sharpie as eyeliner (DO NOT DO IT), I felt like I needed to start being nicer to my skin," Swift wrote. "I now moisturize my face every night and put on body lotion after I shower, not just in the winter, but all year round, because, why can’t I be soft during all the seasons?!"

"It is not safe to use sharpie as eyeliner. It can cause infection, allergic or irritant reactions," Dr. Shari Sperling, a board-certified dermatologist, shares with Bustle. "Eyeliners are tested in labs to make sure the products are safe to use on the eyes. Sharpies are not."

While markers are obviously a no-go when it comes to makeup, Dr. Sperling also says to look out for other ingredients that might show up in lower quality eyeliners.

"Some ingredients to look out for in eyeliner include formaldehyde and formaldehyde releasing preservatives. These can cause allergic reactions," Dr. Sperling says. "You should also look out for parabens. They are preservatives that can cause dry eyes."

In the article, Swift shared 30 things she has learned. While not putting markers in makeup bags was one tip, Swift also shared how she overcame being unsatisfied with her body.

"I learned to stop hating every ounce of fat on my body. I worked hard to retrain my brain that a little extra weight means curves, shinier hair, and more energy," Swift explained.

Since she is leaving her twenties behind, Swift also revealed what she thinks about the anti-aging rhetoric that is prevalent in society.

"I’ve learned that society is constantly sending very loud messages to women that exhibiting the physical signs of aging is the worst thing that can happen to us. These messages tell women that we aren’t allowed to age," Swift wrote. "It’s an impossible standard to meet, and I’ve been loving how outspoken Jameela Jamil has been on this subject. Reading her words feels like hearing a voice of reason amongst all these loud messages out there telling women we’re supposed to defy gravity, time, and everything natural in order to achieve this bizarre goal of everlasting youth that isn’t even remotely required of men."

Swift has learned a lot in her 30 years on earth, and we can learn a lot through her trials and errors. One of which is to never, ever use markers on our eyelids.