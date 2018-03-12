At the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, Taylor Swift debuted her "Delicate" music video — and fans are obsessed with the impressive dance moves she displayed. Swift, who won the female artist of the year award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, was not present at the ceremony, but debuted her video during a pre-taped acceptance speech for the award. Swift noted that she wanted to "show her gratitude" for the honor and to her fans by sharing the new video.

“Delicate" is the fourth single from Swift's most recent album, “Reputation." According to the Washington Post, the song appears to be about Swift's reputation, which has endured some criticism over the past year due to a spate of public feuds and to Swift's apparent unwillingness to address political events in public. This criticism has seemingly resulted in Swift keeping a low public profile over the past few months.

As the Post described, the song and video are about the appeal of invisibility and getting to fully be oneself. After experiencing frustrations at a red carpet event, Swift dons an "invisibility cloak" during the video. She is then able to fully express herself, dancing joyously through a hotel lobby, in the rain-soaked streets of New York City, and aboard the city's subway system.

Fans on social media were truly taken with Swift's carefree dancing, with some noting that they wanted to learn the moves themselves. Others were touched by the video's message, saying that Swift's honesty really resonated with them.

The video for "Delicate" was directed by Jospeh Kahn. Kahn also directed Swift's videos for her other three singles from "Reputation," as well as for a variety of popular songs, including "Bad Blood" and "Blank Space," from several of her other albums

Kahn spoke with E! last week ahead of the video's release and described his vision for the project, noting:

It’s going to be unexpected and it’s going to be grand ... I can’t get into too much detail. The need is love and the expression of it. And it’s not about flowers. People have been sending me ideas, and generally it’s like flowers, or pink dresses or blue skies. And those are all the things you’d think you’d want in a video, but they wouldn’t fill what you need out of a song like that. So, I think I have a plan here to address that, but it’s completely unexpected.

As Emily Yar of the Washington Post described, the "message of the video" — and Swift's dance moves — likely struck a chord with fans because it emphasizes embracing yourself, something to which everyone can relate. As Yar noted,

Even with all the perks, being one of the most powerful celebrities in the world has its drawbacks. [For example], see Swift’s miserable expression in the video on the red carpet, and the fact that when she stops to take a selfie with fans, she’s bombarded by a crazy person. Therefore, when she’s magically invisible — or simply out of the public eye — it’s the only time she’s able to be herself. Thus, the dance party.

In addition to her work creating the music video for "Delicate," Swift has also been busy preparing for her upcoming global tour. The "Reputation" stadium tour will take place from May through November 2018 in venues throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will serve as the opening acts on the tour.

Overall, it is clear that the music video for "Delicate" pleased many of Swift's fans, who were excited to see new material from the star. Swift will likely capitalize on this excitement during her global tour, which will feature her connecting with fans through her music in dozens of cities around the world.