After the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of concerts and tours worldwide, fans worried they'd have to wait months, if not years, before they could see their favorite artists perform live. But, if fans can't come to the concert, Taylor Swift will bring her Lover concert to them. On Friday, May 8, Swift announced her Lover concert special, Taylor Swift: City of Lover.

The concert special, comprised of footage from a concert in Paris — her first live performance of Lover — that took place in September of 2019, will air on ABC on Sunday, May 17 at 10pm ET and be available to rewatch on Hulu and Disney+ the very next day. And, according to the teaser, the special will also include some personal, behind-the-scenes footage, including pics of Swift being a regular tourist in Paris. (She really is just like us.)

Swift recently announced that she was canceling all of her 2020 appearances, including planned public performances and her Lover Fest tour, due to coronavirus. "I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year," she wrote in her announcement on April 17. Well, even though she won't be able to see fans when City of Lover airs, at least she'll be letting fans see her.

Given Swift's recent partnership with Netflix — she previously released her concert special Reputation and her documentary Miss Americana on the streaming platform — it's notable that the singer is teaming up with Disney this time around. Thanks to Disney's ownership of ABC, it will ensure that the concert reaches the most fans before hitting streaming platforms, which Swifties everywhere will be thankful for.

As for the set list, according to a stan Twitter account, @TSwiftNZ, fans can look forward to seeing the singer perform a handful of Lover tracks in addition to some of her old hits. "Me," "The Archer," "Cornelia Street," "The Man," "Death By A Thousand Cuts," and "Lover" are all on the supposed City of Lover set list, along with "Trouble," "Blank Space," and, of course, "Shake It Off."

We should have known Swift wouldn't let fans go through quarantine alone.

