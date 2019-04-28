Look what fans made Taylor Swift do. On Saturday, April 27, Taylor Swift broke a major YouTube record with "ME!", and it shows the song might be her biggest hit yet. According to YouTube, her new music video broke the record for the most views in a 24-hour period by a solo artist when it hit 65.2 million views in just one day. The "ME!" music video was also the biggest 24-hour debut for any Swift video on the platform. The song, which also features Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco, was simultaneously shared on YouTube and streaming platforms on Friday. Swift had teased the new track on Instagram for weeks, switching up the aesthetic of her feed with posts of pastels and butterflies, and captioning the photos "4.26."

The highly-anticipated single delivered, and it's clear that Taylor Nation couldn't stop streaming the colorful music video. On Twitter, YouTube Music shared Swift's accomplishment with the singer and her fans, writing, "With 65.2 million views, congratulations @taylorswift13 + @taylornation13 on breaking the record for highest female and solo 24-hour debut for any music video on @YouTube" accompanied by a party hat emoji. The record-breaking single marks a =major milestone for the pop star, and Swift reacted to the news on Twitter, writing: "GUYS!! YOU DID THIS!!!! CANNOT STOP SMILING. And I’m not trying to be loud but 65.2 million views... ?? and 6+5+2=.............", referencing her lucky number, which is 13.

"ME!" is not only the top 24-hour solo debut from any artist male or female, it also is the currently the number one trending song on the platform, per YouTube. Swift is now the only artist to have two videos on YouTube's Top 24-Hour debuts, and the song currently has more likes than any other song by the artist. "ME!" broke the solo debut record that was previously held by Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next", which reached 55.4 million views when it premiered in 2018, according to Forbes. The "ME!" music video is now the second biggest 24-hour debut. The largest YouTube premiere for a music video still belongs to BTS and Halsey's collaboration "Boy With Luv", which was watched 76.4 million times in a single day, as reported by Forbes.

Still, Swift's latest single also made history on streaming platforms. "ME!" broke Amazon Music's record for most first-day streams, according to the platform's Twitter account. The song was already #1 on the Spotify US and global charts on Friday, and will likely pick up even more momentum on the charts in the coming weeks.

The record-breaking first day on YouTube is due in part to Swift's loyal fanbase, and the star was sure to show her appreciation online. The singer posted about the record on her Instagram Story. On Saturday, she wrote, "I just heard that you guys watched the ME! video 65.2 million times in 24 hours!!!!! I love you all so much."

"ME!" is likely to be the lead single off Swift's forthcoming seventh album. Fans will have to wait to learn the title and release date, though the singer could drop more hints to encourage more Swiftie sleuthing in the meantime. And no matter when the album drops, it's almost certain to break some serious records on YouTube, streaming platforms, and the charts, because Swift has proven she's total star.