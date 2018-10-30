One of the country's most famous music stars let her followers on Instagram know that she was ahead of the voting curve in her home state of Tennessee. Taylor Swift posted a photo after voting with her mom, Andrea Swift, on Instagram Tuesday. They both held American flags while standing in front of a large sign for former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen of the Democratic Party.

Swift also tagged Bredesen, who is running for Senate in her home state, in her post and wrote, "These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy. We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is Nov. 6. Please don’t sit this one out."

On Oct. 7, Swift publicly voiced her political opinion for the first time on the same platform, Instagram, by declaring her support for Bredesen. In her caption, Swift wrote, "In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."

Swift wrote that although she believed in holding up women and their political aspirations, she did not support GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn, Bredesen's opponent, specifically because of the political positions she took in the past.

More to come...