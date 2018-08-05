The Reputation tour continues to be full of surprises, and on Saturday, Taylor Swift and Bryan Adams did an unexpected duet of "Summer of 69" at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. The two singers treated the crowd to a version of Adams' 1984 hit song, and according to Billboard, the singer introduced the track as one of her all-time favorites. "It's just one of my favorite songs ever written," Swift said in a video she shared on Instagram. "It's not one of mine, but I was wondering, like, you guys have been singing so loud all night, but I really wanted to see how loud it could be, right?" She was then joined on stage by Adams, who emerged from a trapdoor to take over the second verse. The two traded off the lyrics and guitar for the rest of the song, and it will surely be one of the most memorable moments from the tour.

The star posted a video of the duet to Instagram, and revealed in the caption that the collaboration came together at the last minute. She wrote:

"I didn't even know Bryan was gonna be in town until last night and I asked him completely last minute if he wanted to come sing!! Pretty evident from the videos (um yes I’m posting another one) that I'm FULLY LOSING IT with excitement, and I can't thank Bryan Adams enough."

She posted another clip from the performance, captioning it: "HONESTLY IT WAS JUST SO MUCH FUN. Bryan Adams is so cool," with a string of music, flower, and heart emojis.

Adams was in town for a performance of his own, and played the Scotiabank Arena the night before the duet. According to Billboard, the singer told his audience that he walked to the venue since traffic in the city was so bad. The two concerts, which both drew thousands of people, likely contributed to the crowds in the Canadian city.

The "Summer of 69" singer also documented the duet on Instagram, posting several funny videos from the soundcheck. In one video, he can be seen rehearsing the trapdoor entrance, and Swift reveals he'd never done an elevator lift of that kind before. In another post, Swift pretends to have lost her duet partner, who is hiding in the trapdoor entrance. It's clear the two stars had fun with the stunt, and fans were likely shocked by his appearance as well.

Toward the end of the song, Swift made sure the audience thanked her guest. "Toronto, you need to tell Bryan Adams how you feel that he decided to come and surprise you," she said, just before the two closed out the song with one last chorus and a couple of guitar solos. The two singers hugged at the end of the song, and the audience's cheers showed they enjoyed the unexpected appearance.

Swift has made sure to keep audiences on their toes throughout the tour, and has brought out several surprise guests. In Boston, the crowd at Gillette Stadium was treated to an unexpected appearance by Hayley Kiyoko. The two singers performed a duet version of Kiyoko's recent hit "Curious." Fans at Wembley Stadium were treated to guest performances by Niall Horan and Robbie Williams, while the singer was also joined in Manchester by Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. In L.A., she brought out a variety of guests as well, including Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, and Troye Sivan. The star has shared snippets from these performances on her Instagram as well.

There have been some incredible surprises in store for Swift's fans during the Reputation tour, and only time will tell what the singer has planned for the rest of the concerts. She still has over a dozen performances left across the United States, including a stop in her hometown of Nashville. It's not certain the singer will shock fans with more guest appearances, but given these past duets there's a good chance those audiences are in for a surprise or two as well.