Teachers put up with a lot. They scrape boogers off tables at your local elementary school. They deal with angsty teenagers dressed head to toe in Hot Topic at your neighborhood middle school. They confiscate smart phones and forbid duck-lip selfies at that high school down the street. Although we should be honoring teachers every day for what they do, there's something extra special waiting for them this May 8: Chipotle is offering a BOGO deal for Teacher Appreciation Day, because there is no better way to thank a teacher than with extra guac.

According to their website, teachers, faculty, and staff members can stop by on Tuesday, May 8, from 3:00 p.m. to closing time, and get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos when they purchase one at full price. Be sure to bring your teacher ID or some other kind of documentation to prove you work in a school! Make sure you check out the fine print before you head over: this is valid in the restaurant only (not online), and it can't be combined with other coupons or special offers. Each person is limited to one free entree, and the meal you purchase must be of equal or greater value. So no, you can't order a side of chips and then get a giant burrito for free. (Wouldn't that be heaven?!)

Chipotle has always been generous when it comes to handing out free and discounted goodies. Most recently, they teamed up with DoorDash, and through May 6, you can get Chipotle delivered for free — a rather enticing offer to this gal right here, who hates paying delivery fees but equally hates getting in the car and driving to pick up dinner. Chipotle also got in on the fun for Earth Day this year, when they had a buy-one-get-one deal for anyone who showed a reusable shopping bag or water bottle to a cashier. Mother Nature gave you a big high-five for that one, Chipotle. Good on you.

Honestly, I'm not surprised they're extending their generosity to school staff and faculty this year for Teacher Appreciation Day. Teachers work like dogs and make a huge difference in countless lives over the span of their careers — an average of 3,000 students for every teacher, according to an infographic from CreditDonkey. For real — we can all think of one teacher who left a positive impact on us. (Hi, Mr. Compton!)

And I think we really underestimate just how much they do. We Are Teachers shared some rather eye-opening statistics:

Teachers spend about $500 of their own money on supplies each year (via The Education Market Association).

Teachers work over 400 hours of overtime every year (via ING Foundation Survey).

30 percent of them work a second job (via Texas State Teachers Association).

So, not only are they working way more than they maybe should need to (with no extra pay, BTW), but they're funding school-related matters from their own pockets. Hey teachers, thanks!

It doesn't end there, though. We're finding teachers really have their work cut out for them. According to that same infographic from CreditDonkey, come 2021, public school enrollment could hit a whopping 53,113,300, up 7.3 percent from 2010. In other words, teachers' jobs aren't going to be getting easier any time soon. Seeing as how, according to this research, teachers have such a significant impact on students' self-esteem and confidence, help students get through hard times, and serve as important role models who encourage people to follow their dreams, they more than deserve their own special day — and BOGO Chipotle — to celebrate, don't they?

Teachers, go out and enjoy some Chipotle. In fact, grab a student or your principal and ask them to take you out for Chipotle. And order as much extra guac as you want.