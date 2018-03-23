It's a small world, especially for anyone starring in a Bravo series. Did you know that Teddi Mellencamp and Shep Rose grew up together? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed the unexpected piece of information to Bravo's The Daily Dish. Based on what she said, they were seriously good friends, who made a lot of memories together while growing up in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

"We both lived in Sea Pines, and we were friends throughout our childhoods," she said about the Southern Charm star. "Shep has a great family, so we were always there." She even went as far to say, "He was one of my best guy friends."

She went onto explain what he was like back in the day and it sounds like the Charmer hasn't changed much. "He’s always kind of been his same funny, goofy, honest self, and everybody loves Shep for it." She continued, "So that’s really all I know of him ever since he was a kid. He’s just Shep. Now the fact that there’s a TV show showing about him, it’s not shocking to me."

Teddi also opened up about how everyone wanted to be invited to a party thrown by Shep, including his Christmas parties. Apparently, they were epic. "Like, there was a list," she said about the holiday party. "You wanted to know if you could go to Shep's party. And I remember, I don't know, I remember a lot of Boone's Farm [wine]."

Speaking of "Boone's Farm", it's something the accountability coach referenced on Twitter in January, after someone asked if they grew up together. Teddi and Shep both responded. "Yes we did," the Southern Charm star replied. "We have all sorts of embarrassing information on one another!" Teddi answered, "I would have to blame any embarrassing info on Boone’s Farm, strawberry hill flavor."

It definitely sounds like they had a lot of fun growing up together — and even have ammunition to use on each other whenever necessary. "I remember a lot of fun times at Shep's house," she also said. "Every time with Shep is always a little crazy. His whole family, everybody's great. You can't help but laugh when you're around the Rose family."

It's funny how many Bravolebrities have connections. Way before Real Housewives of New York City and RHOBH, Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards were besties. Then, there's Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel's connection to Below Deck. Did you know he's related to someone from Season 5?

That's right, T. Rav and Baker Manning are related. "Arthur Ravenel [Thomas' father] is married to my grandmother, my dad's mom," Baker told Quintin's Close-Ups in August 2017. "They've been married since before I was born, so as far as I'm concerned he's full-on granddad. I don't like the step aspect of it. I've known them my whole life and growing up we would come to Charleston several times of year to visit. So I know all of them pretty well."

Oh, and just so you know, Baker calls T. Rav "Uncle Thomas".

Bravo truly is a small world. As for Teddi and Shep, they still seem to be somewhat close, because Shep was kind enough to give Teddi advice about joining her first season of RHOBH. "He just said, 'The only advice I can give you is to be you. It is what it is, and that's how you can feel comfortable in everything that you do.' And it's good advice."

She seems to have taken Shep's advice to heart, because Teddi has definitely been herself — and very honest. The 36-year-old reality star hasn't gotten off to a great start with Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne. At least Teddi can rest easy in knowing she's stayed true to herself, just like Shep advised her to do.

Maybe Teddi can return Shep the favor she can be his accountability coach. As Southern Charm has shown, he could use a little help getting his life on track. Maybe this even calls for a crossover with Teddi heading on over to Charleston? It could happen.