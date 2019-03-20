This dog adoption drama is the storyline that feels like it will never end on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While the March 12 episode ended with a conversation about the texts between Teddi and John Blizzard that Ken had printed out for Lisa, the most recent episode concludes with Teddi coming through with some receipts of her own. And she insists that those texts prove Lisa orchestrated the dog drama. But do they? This complicated plot just keeps thickening.

As soon as it seems like the story is figured out, a whole new piece of the puzzle gets thrown in.

How does anyone know who to believe at this point? One week, Teddi looks look she orchestrated this mess. The next week, Lisa seems like the ultimate mastermind, especially since the latest text messages aren't even from conversations with Lisa, they are just conveying things that she and husband Ken Todd allegedly said to Blizzard. Even the most objective viewer might be confused. And then again, there are plenty of non-objective viewers who will just side with their favorite cast member.

They even zoomed in on some of the screenshots for the viewers as Teddi read them out loud. In one message, John claimed that "Ken is calling me now about it." He even claimed that Ken is "figuring out the best way to do this because of like filming and relationships."

In another screenshot, Teddi seemingly implicated herself when she admitted, "I am tired after this morning" with a laughing crying face after she and Kyle left Vanderpump Dogs. In response, John mentioned that he was with Lisa and her daughter Pandora Vanderpump discussing what just went down.

This whole thing just keeps getting messier episode by episode. Teddi appeared to own her role in the scheme during a conversation with Dorit Kemsley at Camille Grammer's birthday party during the March 19 episode and she seemed genuinely upset that she resorted to these antics. Still, Teddi claimed that "none of it wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for her orders," and by "her," she means LVP.

Teddi even told Lisa, "I was on the phone with John Blizzard while you were on the other line with John Sessa."

On the other hand, Lisa adamantly denied having any involvement in this mess. The only thing that Teddi and Lisa have agreed on was that they both "felt betrayed" by each other.

Right now there are more questions than answers. The biggest question is about why Lisa would even want to orchestrate this kind of drama in the first place. Answers to that question get even stranger than Dorit naming a dog Lucy Lucy Apple Juicey.

Earlier this month, Lisa Rinna theorized that LVP was hoping for a spin-off show in an Instagram Story that she posted and then was reposted by the Instagram account iRealHousewives on March 8. In it, Rinna declared, "I think you get paid for what you do. So my feeling is if we are servicing a spin off we should be paid for it." Later in the post, Rinna said, "if you are going to use our services without telling us, that we are playing out a storyline to launch a pilot for a new show and you don't compensate us extra for that." That is some seriously hot tea.

Vanderpump fueled the spin-off show rumors herself in a March 18 interview with Daily Mail. She said, "We might have filmed quite a lot of stuff to maybe produce a pilot."

She explained why she would want to do a Vanderpump Dogs spin-off show. Lisa said, "I think everybody that's in the public eye has a kind of moral responsibility to really put yourself out there and stand up for what's right. She even said, "I think we need that now more than ever." Just don't say that to Lisa Rinna. Or Teddi. Or most of the other cast members who feel used and abused by their friend.

It seems like there's a new piece of evidence in this dog drama when every new episode airs. And judging by the promo for next week, it's not anywhere near over yet.