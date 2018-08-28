Anyone who follows Teresa Giudice (or her kids) on Instagram is very much aware that this family is always on the go. From the kids' different activities, to Teresa's work obligations as a Real Housewife, these girls are always busy. Thankfully, Teresa and her four girls are having fun in the Bahamas and taking a break from being as occupied as they normally are.

Real Housewives Of New Jersey fans have seen Teresa's daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana grow up on the show. In fact, Teresa gave birth to Audriana during the Season 2 premiere. OK, it wasn't actually shown, but viewers did hear the experience through the hospital room door and they got to see Teresa hold her baby for the first time.

The point is that loyal fans have seen the Giudice family go through a lot. It has to be tough enough to juggle raising girls who are involved with everything from cheerleading, to dance, to gymnastics, to soccer, to singing, to rapping, and pretty much every other interest possible. Not only that, but Teresa is effectively a single parent since her husband Joe Giudice is serving a 41-month prison sentence. There's no doubt that has to be difficult on Teresa and her kids.

On top of that, there's the fact that this family is in the spotlight on Real Housewives. Essentially, it's become The Teresa Giudice Show with some other side characters thrown in. The spotlight is shining hardest on Tre and her family, that's for sure. Short story long, if anyone deserves some rest and relaxation on a vacation, it's the five Giudice girls.

Just like most moms, Teresa has documented the trip with photos of herself and the girls enjoying nice dinners, relaxing on the beach, swimming in the ocean, and inspiring women of all ages with their on-point fashion choices.

Check out the Giudice girls living their best lives in the Bahamas.

1 Mother/Daughter Dinner Dates teresagiudice on Instagram It's hard to get this many family members in one photo, especially one that five women approve of posting, but this is a great pic of the Giudice ladies out for dinner. Every single Giudice girl is forcing fans to have outfit envy, thanks to their vacation wardrobe.

2 Dipping In The Ocean teresagiudice on Instagram Teresa and her youngest daughter Audriana were all smiles hanging out in the (presumably) warm ocean water.

3 Teresa Posing In The Water teresagiudice on Instagram The mom-of-four took a solo shot, posing in the very blue ocean.

4 Mother/Daughter Bonding teresagiudice on Instagram Teresa captioned this photo with one word in all capital letters: "BOND." The New Jersey Housewife also hashtagged #dancing, #besttime, and #bahamas. Clearly the mother/daughter duo is having a great time on their trip and they seem closer than ever.

5 Gia & Milania teresagiudice on Instagram Gia and Milania are starting to look more and more alike every time Teresa shares a photo. They both look like mini Teresas, especially in this photo.

6 Sisters At Dinner teresagiudice on Instagram Teresa captioned this photo of Audriana, Gia, and Milania with, "Sister Love." Aww, how sweet.

7 Teresa & Audriana In The Ocean teresagiudice on Instagram Teresa and Audriana spent even more time hanging out in the ocean. Who wouldn't? It's crystal clear and beautiful.

8 Teresa & Audriana Out For Dinner teresagiudice on Instagram Teresa wrote, "Dinner date" with some heart emojis. She even added the hashtag "my little baby," which is just too precious. Even little Audriana is growing up, something both Teresa and the fans probably can't believe.

9 Teresa Sipping A Frozen Drink teresagiudice on Instagram Just because it is a family vacation, that doesn't mean Teresa can't take time to enjoy herself. Good for her enjoying a frozen drink by the pool.

10 Audriana, Teresa, & Gia teresagiudice on Instagram Teresa's hashtag "making memories" says it all. That's really what life is all about isn't it? It makes perfect sense that Teresa would want to document as much of her trip as possible. It's nice to be able to look back on these memories with her daughters.