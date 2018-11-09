The 10 Best Bath Products To Get On Walmart.com For Your Next Spa Night

I'm a big advocate for staying in and practicing self-care, especially during the winter months when it's too cold to do much of, well, anything outdoors. One of my favorite (and most underrated, TBH) wintertime self-care practices is taking baths. They're simple, they're accessible, and yet, they have the ability to feel like the MOST indulgent thing in the world.

The act of bathing may be pretty basic — hot water, soap, bubble bath — but there are a million products out there that allow you to elevate the experience and bring the spa right to you. And lucky for us, most of them — from aromatherapy soaks to exfoliating scrubs — are available on Walmart.com.

So next time you're in the mood to treat yourself, add a little upgrade to your daily bath time and you'll be left with a luxurious self-care night that bonus: costs wayyy less than a trip to a spa.

Here are the 10 best bath products available on Walmart.com.

Slip Into An Aromatherapy Paradise With This Bubble Bath

Sit Back And Relax (Literally) With This Neck Supporting Bath Pillow

Inflatable Bath Pillow with Suction Cups, White
Another must-have product for the perfect bubble bath is an inflatable neck pillow. No more leaning against your cold tub or straining your neck while you soak — this pillow offers the support you need for complete relaxation.

Get Smoother Skin With This J-Beauty Exfoliating Cloth

6 Japanese Exfoliating Cloth
Whether you're soaking in the tub or rinsing in a steamy shower, these exfoliating towels are seriously life-changing. They'll leave your skin feeling softer than ever before, *without* the mess of a scrub.

Soothe Your Muscles With This Essential Oil-Infused Salt Soak

Bring The Garden Scent Indoors With These Floral Bath Bombs

Multitask With This Functional Bathtub Tray

Smooth And Soothe Your Feet With This Epsom Salt Foot Soak

For Soft Skin From Head To Toe, Try This Hydrating Body Scrub

Keep Your Hair Dry With This Lightweight Hair Towel

