The 10 Best Bath Products To Get On Walmart.com For Your Next Spa Night
I'm a big advocate for staying in and practicing self-care, especially during the winter months when it's too cold to do much of, well, anything outdoors. One of my favorite (and most underrated, TBH) wintertime self-care practices is taking baths. They're simple, they're accessible, and yet, they have the ability to feel like the MOST indulgent thing in the world.
The act of bathing may be pretty basic — hot water, soap, bubble bath — but there are a million products out there that allow you to elevate the experience and bring the spa right to you. And lucky for us, most of them — from aromatherapy soaks to exfoliating scrubs — are available on Walmart.com.
So next time you're in the mood to treat yourself, add a little upgrade to your daily bath time and you'll be left with a luxurious self-care night that bonus: costs wayyy less than a trip to a spa.
Here are the 10 best bath products available on Walmart.com.
Slip Into An Aromatherapy Paradise With This Bubble Bath
EO Be Well Eucalyptus & Arnica Bubble Bath
$17.01
The first step in any spa night is a long, hot bubble bath. This 100% pure eucalyptus and arnica formula will relax your body and leave your skin smelling amazing.
Sit Back And Relax (Literally) With This Neck Supporting Bath Pillow
Inflatable Bath Pillow with Suction Cups, White
$12.99
Another must-have product for the perfect bubble bath is an inflatable neck pillow. No more leaning against your cold tub or straining your neck while you soak — this pillow offers the support you need for complete relaxation.
Get Smoother Skin With This J-Beauty Exfoliating Cloth
$10.49
Whether you're soaking in the tub or rinsing in a steamy shower, these exfoliating towels are seriously life-changing. They'll leave your skin feeling softer than ever before, *without* the mess of a scrub.
Soothe Your Muscles With This Essential Oil-Infused Salt Soak
Everyone™ Geranium and Sweet Orange Epsom Salt Bath Soak
$11.04
Epsom salt soaks are rich in magnesium that helps soothe tired muscles, and this particular formula has the added benefits of geranium, lavender, marjoram, orange, and frankincense essential oils for a truly uplifting scent experience.
Bring The Garden Scent Indoors With These Floral Bath Bombs
Bodycology Pure White Gardenia Fizzy Bath Bombs with Vitamin E
$7.93
We believe that you're never too old for bath bombs.These rich, floral fizzies smell like fresh gardenias and are infused with Vitamin E so your skin softens while you soak.
Multitask With This Functional Bathtub Tray
Stainless Steel Bathtub Caddy Tray Tub Removable Wine Glass Holders and Book Holder
$13.93
If you're a multitasker who likes to do an activity during a soak, this bathtub tray is a must-have. It holds everything you could possibly need (first and foremost, a glass of wine) during your mini escape from reality.
Smooth And Soothe Your Feet With This Epsom Salt Foot Soak
Dr.Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Foot Soak 2 lb
$3.97
If baths aren't your thing but you're still in the mood for an indulgent soak, try this epsom salt foot soak. It has baking soda and cooling peppermint, so it's the perfect refresh after a long day on your feet.
For Soft Skin From Head To Toe, Try This Hydrating Body Scrub
Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Scrub, 18 oz
$6.48
This fan-favorite body scrub features argan oil, rose, and organic shea butter to soften the skin while also hydrating. The sugar-based scrub is easy — but oh-so-effective — on even the most sensitive skin.
Keep Your Hair Dry With This Lightweight Hair Towel
Comfy Towel Plush Microfiber Hair Drying Turban Hair Towel
$7.99
Keep your hair dry and out of your face with this comfy hair towel. It's much lighter than a regular towel and it secures in the back so you can move freely without any unraveling.
