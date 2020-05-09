Sandals come in many shapes and sizes, but the best dressy sandals strike a balance between style and comfort. Sandals with secure straps will keep your feet from sliding around, reducing your chances of blisters. Cushioned footbeds and soles with good traction can also increase your comfort and prevent you from slipping.

Comfort matters, but when you’re picking out dressy sandals, you’ll want to find shoes that look good and that are appropriate for the places and events where you’ll wear them, whether you're attending a wedding or just trying to look nice for a special meal. But whatever the occasion, you should pick a pair based on what you like best — strappy, minimal, metallic, high-heeled, flat, or embellished. If you like them, then they're the best dressy sandals out there (for you, in any case).

Boasting thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon, these 10 sandals will surely dress up any look. And the good news? Reviewers have indicated that these pairs are all super comfortable, too.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Strappy Heeled Sandal LifeStride Women's Charlotte Heeled Sandal $35 | Amazon See On Amazon These black heeled sandals from LifeStride are so versatile that they’ll be your go-to for dressing up basically any outfit. The sandals feature elastic straps all over to hold your foot in place. The cushioned footbed is super comfortable, while the textured sole provides extra stability. Amazon reviewers indicate that the sandal's heel is about 3 inches. This pick comes in a navy option, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I wore these for the first time today and have a new 'go to' shoe for work. The heel is high enough to look dressy but is still comfortable. I have thin feet and these still didn't slip around while I walked. I walked all over the office today, left and went to the grocery store and was still very comfortable. I love them! I feel like I should go ahead and buy a second pair for when I wear these out." Sizes: 5 to 11, including half and wide sizes

2. A Gold Gladiator Sandal DREAM PAIRS Women's Gladiator Sandal $19 | Amazon See On Amazon These DREAM PAIRS gladiator sandals are stylish enough to wear for formal events but can be dressed down, too, for everyday wear. The sandals feature lots of gold straps around the toes, as well as ones that wrap around your ankle for added security. The rubber outsole provides traction, while the padded faux leather insole is quite comfortable. The wedge heel is low — only 0.25-inch — and the back zipper closure makes for easy on and off. These sandals come a wide range of other colors, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love love LOVE LOVE these shoes!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I have them in black AND tan now. They are sooooo cute and comfy!! Very stylish! [...] They feel very sturdy and have a little bit of padding on the sole which makes them more comfortable. Just a tiny bit of a heel, barely an inch, which makes them feel dressier [... ] Got my normal size, fit perfect." Sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes

3. A Suede Heeled Sandal Amazon Essentials Women's Two Strap Heeled Sandal $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Modern and elegant, these suede sandals from Amazon Essentials are a steal at just $25. And best yet, reviewers on Amazon reported that they are shockingly comfortable. Insoles with foam padding keep your feet happy. And the ankle strap has an adjustable buckle closure, five fit settings, and hidden elastic, so you’ll be able to achieve the perfect fit. Choose between four different colors and patterns, including a leopard print option. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These shoes are great. They fit true to size and are very well made. The heel height is perfect-low enough to avoid breaking an ankle, yet high enough to give some leg lengthening. Most importantly, these shoes are comfortable! I wore them to a wedding where I was on my feet for most of the five hours. My feet did not hurt at all. These are a great bargain for a great product!" Sizes: 5 to 13, including half sizes

4. A Sparkly Flat Sandal DREAM PAIRS Sparkly Women's Elastic Strappy Sandals $21 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a bit of glitz, these sparkly sandals from DREAM PAIRS have it. The sandals feature a glittery strap, a low heel (just 0.25-inch), and an elastic string strap for easy on and off. The latex sole provides traction, too. With more than 1,450 reviews on Amazon and a 4.1-star rating overall, reviewers indicated that this pick is plenty comfortable for walking. Choose from a wide range of colors, including some bright ones for a fun pop of color. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love these [sandals], wore them to a wedding with a silver dress and they looked great and were comfortable enough to wear them the whole evening. No shedding of sparkly bits either." Sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes

5. A Simple Leather Slide Sandal Steve Madden Women's Grace Flat Sandal $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The simplicity of these Steve Madden sandals is gorgeous — you’ll totally be able to rock this pick with a wide variety of outfits. The slide sandals are made of nubuck leather with a synthetic lining, and they're easy to get on and off. Choose from five colors, including some neutrals, rose gold, and a snake print pattern. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Very well made sandal. Looks chic and is so comfortable. Fits beautifully. Love them." Sizes: 5.5 to 11, including half sizes

6. A Pair Of Low Heel T-Strap Sandals Kenneth Cole REACTION Women's T-Strap Wedge Sandal $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Tons of Amazon reviewers indicated that the heel on these Kenneth Cole Reaction sandals is truly the perfect height. The heel — which measures 1.25-inches — is just tall enough to give you a boost, yet short enough to walk comfortably in. The sandals feature faux leather straps to hold your foot in place. Plus, the buckle strap at the ankle is easy to adjust. This pick comes in four colors: toffee, black, navy, and soft gold. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Super comfortable.. Love the color (purchased in the brown), bought them to have a nicer sandal to wear to work during the summer. The heel is the perfect height, the shoes fit great and aren't loose or floppy, and the strap (which hits right around the ankle) doesn't rub or feel uncomfortable at all. Such a great price too.. would buy these in another color for sure!" Sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes

7. A Colorful Rhinestone Sandal JF Shoes Women's Crystal Sandal $38 | Amazon See On Amazon The bright and colorful rhinestone detailing on these JF Shoes sandals will surely jazz up any outfit. The T-strap sandals feature a padded insole for comfort and a rubber sole for traction. The shoes are made of artificial leather, with a chain that wraps around your ankle and fastens with a clasp. This pick comes in a couple of other styles, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "[These] are actually really nice, the box was a little heavy when I received them and it's because the rhinestones are heavy [...] If you're trying to impress with these sandals, they are top choice and won't go unnoticed and you find these anywhere else on the streets that's for sure! Nice really nice." Sizes: 5 to 14, including half sizes

8. A Comfortable Wedge Sandal Clarks Women's Annadel Eirwyn Wedge Sandal $43 | Amazon See On Amazon Clarks is known for making amazingly comfortable shoes, and this pair of wedge sandals from the brand is no different. The sandals feature unbelievably soft cushioning; each step will feel like walking on a cloud. And it’s safe to say that Amazon reviewers agree, since they gave this pick an impressive 4.4-star rating, among 1,700 and growing reviews. The shoes feature a rubber sole for traction and a wedge-style heel that is approximately 2.75-inches in height. The straps are made of nubuck leather. Choose from a handful of different color options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have had these shoes for years!! I wear them almost daily once the weather gets nice. I own 3 pairs and am looking to buy another pair. I get compliments on them all the time. I wear them all day long, am on my feet all day long as I am a teacher and these are the only cute heeled shoes that I can trust my feet with to look fashionable and not hurt so they are a worthy investment!" Sizes: 5 to 12, including half and wide sizes

9. A Cute Pair Of Flip Flops Kenneth Cole REACTION Women's Glam-athon Thong Sandal $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Anyone who thinks that flip flops can't be dressy clearly hasn't seen this pair from Kenneth Cole Reaction. These flip flops feature gorgeous beading that makes them sparkly and snazzy. The sandals have a small platform heel — approximately 0.25-inch in height — and a rubber sole for great grip. The molded footbed offers both comfort and support. Choose from eight different color options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These sandals are so pretty and very comfortable! I wear a 7.5, ordered 7.5 and they fit perfectly. I've always wanted a pair of "blingy" sandals but every pair I tried on scratched. These do not scratch and are very comfortable. I get so many compliments on them. They dress up any outfit." Sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes