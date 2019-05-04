Moms can be hard to shop for. Practical mothers will insist they don't need anything, and choosey moms already know what they are planning on buying next. While they'll still love you the same no matter what you give them, you always want to knock it out of the park with that perfect combination of useful, indulgent, and thoughtful. That's where the best Mother’s Day gift baskets come in.

These gift baskets for mom are packed with enough variety so she won't get bored, but unique enough that they show you thought about what she likes. Whether your mom wants to kick up her feet in the bath, has a sweet tooth to satisfy, or loves to stir things up in the kitchen, these gifts will graduate you from “It's the thought that counts” to “How did you know?”

Plus, most of the work of wrapping and presentation has been done for you. Even if you don't live close to mom, you can get these delivered straight to her door and with Amazon Prime — quickly.

Below, the best Mother's Day gift baskets Amazon customers already love for every kind of mom, further proof that a great gift doesn't have to cost a whole lot, either.

1. For The Mom Who's On Her Feet All Day Burt's Bees Tips And Toes Kit $12 Amazon See On Amazon Say thanks for all the work mom puts in with this kit full of creams and balms to pamper her hands and feet. These products feature moisturizing naturals like honey and almond oil in sizes perfect for her bag. Fans say: "I bought this for my mom and she loved it. The cuticle salve was one of my favorites. It smells really good and soothing, and this kit really works. Great buy, especially for the price."

2. Bath Bombs So Mom Can Take A Spa Day (Or Two) LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Set (12-Pack) $27 Amazon See On Amazon This beautiful set of 12 bath bombs infused with shea and cocoa butter will not only fill mom's bathroom with a wonderful smell, it'll also soften her skin. Housed in a gift box that makes them look like eggs, it's no surprise that these have more than 4,000 five-star reviews. Fans say: "After receiving the first box as I gift I had to order more... The fragrance is incredible and my skin is left soft not oily. Here comes the part that blew me away. No residue or ring left in my tub!"

3. For Moms Who Love A Good Candle Craft & Kin Scented Candle Set (3-Pack) $19 Amazon See On Amazon Mom doesn't get enough time to relax, but at least with this set of 100 percent soy candles scented with essential oils in flavors like watermelon and vanilla with citronella she'll feel like she's on vacation. The three individual gold tins are packaged in a lovely wood box, making the first impression a good one. Fans say: "These candles come very nicely packed in a wood box with a sliding top. The three smells are absolutely amazing."

4. Flavored Salts For The Cook Who Already Has Everything Casina Rossa Gourmet Sea Salt Set (6-Pack) $22 Amazon See On Amazon Packaged in an elegant tube, these mini glass jars of gourmet flavored sea salt offer six different flavors like porcini, saffron, and truffle so she can add a dash of flavor to any meal. The fiori floral salt even works well on sweets. Fans say: "I liked all of them.... You get this lovely crunch and bite of salt when eating your dish that I love. Also these come packaged in a long tube and look fantastic."

5. A Moscow Mule Set For The Mom Who Loves To Entertain L.A. Copper Crafts Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Set (4-Pack) $43 Amazon See On Amazon This set of four 100 percent hammered copper mule mugs along with coasters and straws is perfect for entertaining and impressing. Just take the included shot glass, add vodka, lime, and ginger beer and quickly stir for a delicious and easy drink. Fans say: "These mugs are exactly what I was looking for! They keep your mule so cold it's amazing. The fact that they come with straws, a jigger, and wooden coasters is great for the price. They came packaged beautifully if you are trying to give it as a gift."

6. Gourmet Coffee For The Fancy Mom Who Is All About Her Caffeine Bean Box Gourmet Sampler (4-Pack) $28 Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your mom's morning cup of coffee with this variety pack of whole beans from some of Seattle's best roasters. Each box include four different brands totaling just under half a pound, tasting notes, and brewing tips. Plus, you can choose the roast (like light, medium, dark, and espresso) your mother likes most. Fans say: "I purchased both a sampler box for my boss and a medium roast box for my sister-in-law as Christmas gifts. Both are huge coffee drinkers with very specific tastes and they both had nothing but amazing things to say about the selection they received."

7. A Collection Of Sauces So You Don't Have To Decide Between Savory Or Sweet Stonewall Kitchen Sauce Sampler Basket (6-Pack) $40 Amazon See On Amazon Let mom enjoy six 4 ounce jars of jams, jellies, and mustards that offer so much variety, her tastebuds will never get bored. And after she's done with her treats, she'll still have a great basket to hold toiletries, spices, and more. Fans say: "Great jellies... Wife loved it, need I say more."

8. Yummy Snacks For The Healthy Mom Oh! Nuts Nut and Dried Fruit Gift Basket $25 Amazon See On Amazon For the mom who is more about granola than chips, this lovely basket with 12 different fruit and nut treats like dried kiwi and pistachios is your best bet. Vegan and dairy-free, the nuts even come separately wrapped in plastic in case of allergies. Fans say: "I got this for my mom for Mother's Day, and she loved it. She said the dates were huge and all the fruit tasted great. She was very impressed with the quality."

9. An Aromatherapy Kit So Mom Can Relax Divine Botanics Organic Essential Oils In Handmade Wooden Box (6-Pack) $23 Amazon See On Amazon Whether the mom in your life loves her diffuser or just wants a drop or two of relaxing scent in her bath, this set of six USDA-certified organic essential oils will set her mind at ease, but the decorative box they come in will wow her. A non-organic set of eight oils is also available with a similar box and a few dollars in savings. Fans say: "Love the presentation and the scents were above my expectations for the price point. Overall, I'm happy and will be gifting these since the box makes it so easy!"