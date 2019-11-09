The 10 Best Pet Odor Eliminators

To keep your home smelling fresh and clean while living with your beloved cats, dogs, birds, and other animals, the best pet odor eliminators are essential. Below, I've rounded up 10 products that use a variety of deodorizing methods — from all-natural stain removing sprays to air purifiers to odor-neutralizing candles — to suit a variety of preferences.

First things first: Think about the potential sources of your pet odors; some of the products below work to remove stains and neutralize pet odors simultaneously in targeted areas, while others purify the air in your home, leaving your home smelling cleaner. Others remove pet stains from your laundry or help detect stains. But for a truly odor-free home, it's not a bad idea to buy a few of the products listed below to to tackle multiple places odor likes to linger in your home.

You'll find one pick with hydrogen peroxide, a more traditional cleaning agent, and several picks that contain all-natural, nontoxic ingredients — like essential oils, charcoal, and natural enzymes, to fit your preferred cleaning solutions.

With all of that in mind, take a look at the best pet odor neutralizers below. All of them are highly rated, and there's a pick for every budget.

1. An Enzymatic Odor & Stain Eliminator Spray With 10,000+ Reviews Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator, 32 Oz. $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This stain and odor eliminator spray by Rocco & Roxie boasts a 4.3-star rating after over 10,000 reviews, and it's easy to see why. This formula uses natural enzymatic bacteria — which actually consumes ammonia crystals and other "organic matter" that create pet odors and stains — to fully kick bad smells and stains to the curb. This chlorine-free pick is also gentle enough that you don't have to worry about using it around pets or kids. Plus, it's color-safe so you won't worry about ruining a couch or rug trying to clean it. What fans are saying: "We are an unofficial rescue home for dogs and cats. [...] New or old urine, this cleaner is phenomenal. The stains sometimes disappear right in front of you. I have to mark the spot I am cleaning so I know where to go back to in order to apply the clean rag or towel to absorb any residual liquid. Don't know how many products we have tried. This is the very first one that deserved a 5-star review. So I just ordered the gallon bottle, and will put it on Subscribe and Save as well. I highly recommend it. Obviously."

2. A Nontoxic Odor Eliminating Concentrate With A Citrus Scent Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Concentrate, 8 Oz. (Makes A Gallon) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.3-star rating and over 4,000 reviews to back up this pick's tagline — "smells like heaven, works like hell" — Angry Orange Odor Eliminator is a great commercial-grade option for anyone who enjoys citrus smells and prefers nontoxic products. It harnesses the oil in orange peels to target ammonia and methane — common sources of pet odor. This concentrate is biodegradable and makes up to a gallon of odor-eliminating solution. What fans are saying: "Best product ever!!!!!! Went on vacation and left my 80+ pound Akita home for my neighbor to let out. [...] he broke out of the basement and used my upstairs hardwood floors for a potty! The house was so [foul]!! I scrubbed four times with Pinesol and bleach! The house still smelled like a nasty [kennel]! I mopped with this one time, and that delightful orange sent lasted for almost a week!!"

3. A Plug-In Odor Eliminator With A Built-In Nightlight Hamilton Beach TrueAir Plug Mount Odor Eliminator $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The Hamilton Beach TrueAir Plug Mount Odor Eliminator uses a carbon filter to rid your home of pet or other odors naturally. It comes with a built-in night light to make this pick multifunctional and an indicator that lets you know when to replace your filter. (You can expect to replace the filter every three months or so.) This pick includes a "Green Meadow" scented cartridge, but you can also try the unscented carbon cartridge version. What fans are saying: "This WORKS! I have 2 cats in a small apartment, so one of their litter boxes has to be in the living room. [...] I was so self conscious about the smell when I had guests over — no matter how often you scoop, sometimes there’s just a smell! I bought this and plugged it in right in next to the litter box entrance, turned it on, and left to run errands. Came back a few hours later and couldn’t smell a thing! I did not use the scented plug in bc I don’t like scented air fresheners and it still worked like a charm."

4. A Hydrogen Peroxide-Based Odor Eliminator Clorox Urine Remover For Stains And Odors, 32 Oz. $5 | Amazon See On Amazon This urine odor and stain remover eliminates stains and odors with the power of hydrogen peroxide and the backing of a household name like Clorox. It works on both hard and soft surfaces, like linens, rugs, upholstery, tile, and grout; and Amazon shoppers give it an impressive 4.4-star rating and nearly 500 reviews. What fans are saying: "I have 20 cats, yepp, 20 cats. [...] I NEEDED a product like this to clean the litter boxes and around the house. Take it from me, THIS PRODUCT IS ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS!!!! Leaves a fresh, delicate, clean scent behind and cleans absolutely superb. I cannot tell you how much I love this product."

5. A Deodorizing Soy Candle That Helps You De-Stress Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care Deodorizing Soy Candle for Pets $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Packed with a soothing blend of lavender essential oils and chamomile extract that won't overwhelm your senses or your pet's, this deodorizing soy-based candle works to remove pet odors and calm pets (and pet parents) simultaneously. The manufacturer claims this pick is veterinarian-recommended, and it's earned a 4-star rating from Amazon shoppers. But if you're not into lavender and chamomile, try one of the 15 other scents that include an invigorating cinnamon, a calming vanilla, and a detoxifying lemongrass. What fans are saying: "We just got a kitten (and already had a dog) and were concerned about odor control in our small apartment. After burning this for a while, the next time I left the apartment and came back it smelled like a spa and not at all like a litter box or a litter box being masked by a candle. I think this will end up being a frequent purchase."

6. A Laundry Detergent That's Tough On Stains And Odors Nature's Miracle Laundry Boost, 32 Oz. $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether your pets made a mess on the bed, threw up on your rug, or you just want to get rid of other unwanted smells, Nature's Miracle laundry detergent can help, especially since it brightens as it deodorizes. This phosphate-free formula uses enzymes to break down tough stains and odors from vomit, urine, blood, and even grease and oil. Amazon shoppers give it a 4.3-star rating. What fans are saying: "I have a naughty kitty that likes to pee on piles of clothes or towels when given the opportunity. This works great to remove the scent. For stains I catch before it dries I rinse it out as much as I can before washing and this does the trick. [...] I like that it doesn’t have a scent so my clothes and towels come out smelling like the rest of my laundry."

7. An All-Surface Natural Odor Eliminator TriNova Natural Pet Stain & Odor Remover Eliminator $15 | Amazon See On Amazon TriNova's Natural Pet Stain & Odor Remover boasts a 4.5-star rating and 100% all-natural ingredients. This pick's formula uses a mixture of natural enzymes to rid your home of pet stains and odors, and it's safe to use around both kids and fur babies. What fans are saying: "Amazing! If I could give this 6 stars I would. I'm a pup sitter and also a clean freak (contradiction? Maybe?). I've been using harsh smelling sprays to eliminate doors and remove the enzymes that attract new pups to pee in the same spot. This smells sooo good, fresh not harsh- seriously like something from the spa. So with it smelling so good I was [skeptical]. After cleaning a spot with vinegar, baking soda, and another type of cleaner .... This is the only thing that worked! I'm sold!"

8. A Nontoxic Odor Eliminating Powder For Litter Boxes NonScents Cat Litter Deodorizer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This all-natural and nontoxic zeolite odor eliminator is designed specifically for litter boxes. It uses a scent- and chemical-free formula to neutralize ammonia and other kitty odors. Just sprinkle this pick over your usual go-to litter, and it can even help make your favorite litter last longer. Amazon shoppers give it a whopping 4.4 stars after more than 2,000 reviews. What fans are saying: "I have five cats [...] so obviously smell is a huge concern of mine. [...] I’m pretty good about scooping solids one to two times daily, but one of my cats has horrendous smelling poo. I scooped the box last night and sprinkled some powder in and no joke I smell nothing. Normally I can tell as soon as I walk in the cat room and I couldn’t smell a thing. This is my first day of using it and I’m beyond impressed!"

9. A UV Flashlight That Detects Hidden Stains Vansky UV Flashlight Black Light $13 | Amazon See On Amazon The Vansky UV Flashlight doesn't eliminate odors or stains, but it uses 51 UV LED lights to reveal pesky pet urine spots and old stains that might need cleaning. It also detects scorpions and insects like bed bugs for a truly multifunctional addition to your household. Best paired with one of this list's cleaning agents, this unique pick has earned a 4.4-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews. What fans are saying: "I would give this LED black light flashlight more stars if I could. My nose told me there was urine somewhere in our family room, but I was unable to find it until the day my flashlight arrived. I waited until dark and found it almost immediately. I even found some very old urine spots. This flashlight came with batteries and is heavier than I expected. I would highly recommend this flashlight if you are looking to find urine."