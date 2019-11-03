The 10 Best Unique Dildos

When you think of dildos, the same, rubber, phallic-shaped toy is probably what comes to mind. Typically flesh-colored, equipped with a suction cup at the base, and roughly the size of the average penis, the design of the mainstream dildo has remained pretty much the same over the years. But if you're looking to spice up your sex toy collection, know that there are plenty of other more fun, exotic types of dildos to try out there. Better yet, you can find many of the best unique dildos right on Amazon.

Whether you're interested in something that looks different — maybe you want a fun, colorful option to give out at a bachelorette party — or something that feels different — perhaps a completely unique texture is what you're after — you'll find 10 non-basic dildos on the list ahead. Just remember that, when using a dildo, lube is your friend — but you need to be sure to use the right kind. With a silicone dildo, you'll want to use one of the best water-based lubricants (using a silicone lube with a silicone dildo can damage the toy). If you choose a dildo that's not made of silicone, however, you can feel free to use a silicone lube.

With that in mind, scroll on for 10 weird-but-genius dildos to try now.

1. The Best Double-Sided Dildo Shequ Silicone Double-Sided Dildo $24 | Amazon See On Amazonn A double-sided dildo, like this one, is great for play between two partners who both have vaginas. Made of waterproof, medical-grade silicone, this toy is extremely versatile and very flexible; it can even be bent to be used for double penetration on one partner. The realistic-looking dildo offers almost 15 inches of length and 5.5 inches of girth, and it has "heads" on each side, one of which is slightly thicker. What's more, this dildo has a super high, 4.8-star rating on Amazon, with almost exclusively five-star reviews. "This dildo is perfect [...] The color, the shape and the texture all feel so realistic, perfect length and girth. It has different thickness on both ends, meets different needs. And it has the perfect curve, making it easy to get to where feels the best, or even completely bend it over for DP play," described one reviewer.

2. The Best Oversized Dildo Lonove XXL Huge Dildo $30 | Amazon See On Aazon If girth is more important than length, you'll love the Lonove XXL dildo. It's 10 inches long, almost 3 inches wide, and has a circumference of almost 9 inches. Textured with thick veins for added stimulation, the squishy, lifelike scrotum adds to the realistic look and feel. It's made of medical-grade silicone and has a strong suction cup at the base, so you can stick it on just about any hard surface. But be warned: this definitely isn't a toy for beginners. This dildo also has a high, 4.6-star rating on Amazon. "It gave me the most intense orgasm I've ever had in less than a minute," one reviewer commented, while another wrote, "This is the perfect combination of softness and firmness. [It's] not so soft that you can't push it in. But [it's] hard enough to feel that yummy head hood and the veins. [It's] the most amazing creation!"

3. The Best Extra-Long Dildo Master Cock The 16.25 Colossus Dildo $39 | Amazon See On Amazon For those who are all about length, the Master Cock The 16.25 Colossus Dildo will fulfill all of your wildest dreams. With a thick, 9 inch circumference, it offers 13 inches of insertable length. It has an extra-strong suction cup base and a textured mushroom tip for added stimulation, and it's made of firm PVC. "The rounded edges make insertion quite easy. I didn't think the suction cup could handle the size and weight, but it surprisingly holds well," reported one reviewer. Want something even longer? Try this 18-inch curved dildo from the same brand.

4. The Best Ejaculating Dildo Lovetoy 9 Inch Squirting Dildo $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Ejaculating dildos are great for fetishists and those who love the lifelike sensation of ejaculation. This one can be filled with warm water, body-safe oil (like coconut oil), or warm lube to mimic the feeling of ejaculation. The dildo offers 9 inches of insertable length, it has a suction cup base, and it's made of soft, flexible silicone. "I was worried about how it would work, but the process of filling the bulb and squeezing it to release the liquid is very easy and safe. I was worried about cleaning it, but I found flushing it with warm soapy water then letting it dry worked great," commented one reviewer.

5. The Best Dildo For Bachelorette Gifts Louviva Confetti Clear Dildo $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This colorful, confetti-flecked dildo makes the perfect birthday gift or bachelorette party favor. The clear plastic shows off the fun confetti design, and the shape and feel are surprisingly realistic, thanks to the vein-like texture and firm but squeezable balls. This dildo isn't all about appearance, though — it feels as good as it looks. It's firm but flexible, has a strong, suction cup base, and offers 7 inches of insertable length, making it a perfect size for users of all levels. Reviewers say it's made of high-quality silicone, and that the suction cup is surprisingly strong. One reviewer wrote, "This is the most adorable thing I’ve ever put in my body. It reminds me of a birthday cake, it’s so so cute. I actually bought it as a joke because of how cute it was but it’s definitely earned [a] spot in my routine."

6. The Best (& Prettiest) Glass Dildo Akstore Crystal Glass Pleasure Wands $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Glass dildos allow the user to play around with temperature, which offers a completely different type of sensation. The glass can be heated or cooled — just submerge it in water at the temp of your choice — but it also has a ridged design for an even more unique type of pleasure. You can use this toy with any type of lube, and since glass doesn't absorb lube the way silicone plastic does, you won't need to use as much. At just over 8 inches long, you can choose from four different base designs: heart (pictured), star, half-moon, or bear. Reviewers are obsessed with this beautiful dildo, resulting in an overall 4.4-star Amazon rating. "The ridges provide just the right amount of stimulation and it's easier to insert (compared to silicone) given that the glass surface is very smooth," one reviewer reported. Another wrote, "Feels amazing. Even better when it’s cold."

7. The Best Textured Dildo Master Cock Mighty Screw Dildo $24 | Amazon See On Amazon For anyone looking for a completely different type of textural sensation, there's the Master Cock Mighty Screw dildo. The screw-shaped toy has a rounded tip and oversized ridges for extra stimulation with each thrust. Just be sure to use lots of lube with this toy, as reviewers are sure to note. Made of phthalate-free PVC, it offers almost 9 inches of insertable length and has a 2.2 inch diameter. "This thing is just... WOW! What a sensation! It's flexible enough to bend to your shape, but stiff enough to get in without any struggle even if you haven't stretched out beforehand. Love that it's made out of a nice slick material like PVC instead of silicone," one reviewer commented. Another wrote, "By far my favorite toy so far. Like many other reviewers say, twisting it gives a great feeling unlike anything else I've tried."

8. The Best Colorful Dildo UTIMI Silicone Dildo, Rainbow Pattern $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Admittedly, this rainbow dildo is mostly about aesthetics. But sometimes you just want a dildo that's as fun to look at as it is to use! This moderately-sized dildo offers 5.7 inches of insertable length, and it's slightly curved (which is great for hitting your G-spot) and has a strong suction cup base. Featuring a 4.5-star overall rating, it's made of quality, hypoallergenic, non-porous silicone, and it also has textured veins to enhance its lifelike feel. "This is the perfect size, it’s soft, can bend completely backwards and will stick to anything!" wrote one reviewer. Another commented, "It's the perfect size for beginners to intermediate. Best part to me is the squishy material, it's got a nice squeeze to it but is firm enough to do its thing."

9. The Best Uncircumcised Dildo Tracy's Dog Realistic Uncut Dildo $26 | Amazon See On Amazon For an uncircumcised feel, reach for this dildo from sex toy experts Tracy's Dog. Made of liquid silicone, it has a soft, skin-like feel that mimics a foreskin, and it has a veined texture and squishy balls at the base. Other highlights include an insertable length of 6.3 inches and powerful suction cup at the base. Impressively, this dildo has accumulated a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, with almost 90 percent perfect five-star reviews. One customer commented, "This is one of the most realistic toys I've seen. The dual density gives a very lifelike feel and the rigidity and texture are fantastic. The suction cup base holds onto any flat, smooth, surface with incredible strength. I stuck it on the door and left for about 3 hours, and it was still holding on when I returned." Another reviewer mimicked that sentiment, noting, "This thing is so lifelike, you won’t be disappointed. The level of detail from the veins, grooves, scrotum and head are just amazing [...] The skin texture of this toy is scary realistic. It moves and bends like a guy about 75% aroused."