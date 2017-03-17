When you have large breasts, bra shopping can be really challenging, especially if you're looking to say goodbye to underwires. But the best bras without underwire for big boobs utilize various combinations of stretchy fabric, wide bands, and clever strap placement to keep your breasts contained and comfortable.

Yes, it's true what you've heard — while there are certainly times when you may feel like unleashing your inner Sophia Loren and pushing the girls up, up, and away, underwire bras are not your only option if you have large breasts. You can go for lacy plunging styles, strappy yoga bralettes, or utilitarian sports bras; whatever your preference, there's a wire-free bra out there that will suit you (and your boobs) perfectly. Just make sure you look for the bra backed up with glowing reviews from Amazon reviewers with larger chests.

Whether lacy, sporty, or perfectly optimized to wear under a T-shirt, these popular bras are celebrated for not having underwires — and for still being super comfortable and cute.

1. Vanity Fair Women's Body Shine Full Coverage Wirefree Bra

With a flexible cup design, banded frame anchors for extra support, and wide straps, this 4.3-star rated bra is lauded by women with larger cup sizes for being "surprisingly well made" and providing "great support," despite a lack of underwire. One reviewer who wears a size 40D bra says this bra allows her to move with ease and that it is adjustable so she can alter it to suit her needs.

If you long for color, you've got it. In addition to its sweet, subtle, shiny floral design, the Vanity Fair wirefree bra comes in six shades: Damask Neutral, Star White, ivory, Grey Whisper, Midnight Black, and a pretty light blue shade called Summer Rain.

Available Sizes: 34B - 40D

2. Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra

This casual wire-free bra from Bali has ultra-thin foam cups with enough stretch to find the perfect fit. It has knit-in support for your back and sides and a soft band that fastens at the back.

The obvious draw here is that this bra, which earned an overall 4.1-star rating from more than 5,600 Amazon reviewers, can be worn comfortably all day and doesn't have lacy elements or bows that can look lumpy under a basic T-shirt. It comes in a slew of colors, some of which have subtle prints.

Reviewers report that the bra is incredibly comfortable, surprisingly supportive, and shows off their natural shape.

Available Sizes: 32B - 42DD

3. DOBREVA Non-Wired Push-Up Longline Bra

There are days when you may crave the effect of a push-up bra, but have absolutely no desire to achieve that look with an underwire. The good news is that bras like this beautiful wireless push-up bra can do the impossible: deliver the goods with round cups with padded cups and an elastic underbust band — and absolutely no wire whatsoever.

This longline bra is a pullover style with convertible straps that can be crossed in the back. It has cute lace details and comes in six subdued shades.

Available Sizes: 32A - 38DD

4. KissLace Wireless Bra

This gorgeous and playful lace bralette is perfect for layering and as a sexy undergarment to wear under a top with a plunging neckline. It features removable pads, a U-back design, and full cup coverage. And it comes in six colors and two different styles.

Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5. Glamorise Women's Double-Layer Custom-Control Sport Bra

This unique double layer sports bra combines a seamless wire-free inner bra with an outer panel that actually lets you adjust to four levels of bounce control so that it suits any activity, low or high impact. A two-way stretch back keeps you comfortable when you move and its moisture wicking fabric keeps sweat off your skin so that you stay cool and dry. The bra comes in a handful of two-tone colors, as well as plain white.

One reviewer who wears a size 36G gave this 4.1 star rated bra five stars because she noted she could "run, jump, do jumping jacks" in this bra without her breasts moving or shaking. Judging by similar stories, it may be worth the investment, whether you plan to wear it at the gym, school, the grocery store — wherever.

Available Sizes: 32B - 46I

6. Pretty Seamless Wireless Strappy Bralette

When you have no idea what kind of bra to wear under all of those open-back tops, along comes this sexy, strappy bralette, which is seamless and has a pullover bralette fit with no back hooks of clasps. With padded full-coverage pads and a number of color options, this three-pack of bras provides a comfortable and affordable lingerie option.

Available Sizes: Medium - XX-Large

7. Dinamit Jeans Women's Plus Size Seamless Padded Bandeau Bra

One of the most difficult bra styles to score when you have larger breasts is a wireless strapless bra that offers support and comfort — this one by Dinamit Jeans is kind of like the unicorns of bras. Its wireless cups support the breasts with light, flexible foam padding that you can remove if you'd prefer even less structure. Made from stretchy nylon spandex, the bra features a top and bottom designed specifically to stay in place all day. It's available in a bunch of fun or subdued colors, as well as in packs of three.

Available Sizes: Small/Medium - 7X-8X

8. Warner's Women's Play It Cool Wire Free Contour Bra With Lift

With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, this bra has light lift pads that won't create major cleavage, but will sit flat beneath a form-fitting T-shirt. With adjustable cushioned back straps that can easily convert to criss-cross straps, the Warner's Women's Play It Cool Wire Free Bra gives you tons of options and comes in a variety of colors like Button Blue (shown here), Hot Magenta, Royal Blue, Dark Grey, Toasted Almond, and white.

Reviewers say this bra's straps are slightly larger than average, which makes them ultra comfortable, and that the cups don't squish breasts together like a traditional push-up bra.

Available Sizes: 34A - 38D

9. Breast Nest Bra Alternatives

If you're fed up with bras or need a break from them and are looking for a bra alternative, Breast Nest has your back (literally) with a soft camisole designed for cup sizes DD through H that comfortably supports your bust without underwire and can actually take the place of your bra or serve as loungewear. This alternative is catching on, as its 4.3-star rating proves. This top is made with stretchy, eco-friendly fabric and moisture wicking to keep you dry and it comes in two styles: a full camisole and breeze, which cuts off under your bust.

One reviewer called this the most comfortable garment she has ever worn and another fan says the fabric is "soft and smooth and the width of the shoulders keeps your neck entirely stress free."

Available Sizes: Medium - 3X-Large

10. Glamorise Full-Figure MagicLift Bra

In addition to zero padding, this Glamorise wireless bra features a comfortable no-wire design — but it's still able to provide ample support for larger breasts thanks to the patented MagicLift technology. The back straps are fully adjustable and the subtle lace along the edges is romantic and pretty, but is also made out of stretchy microfiber for the utmost comfort.

Available Sizes: 36C - 46G

11. Playtex Women's Active Lifestyle Bra

More than 2,700 women weighed in with their thoughts on this 4.4-star Playtex wireless bra, which boasts wide cushioned straps, breathable, moisture wicking fabric, and molded seamless cups. It may be plain in design, but it comes in seven functional shades.

One reviewer who wears a 42D bra says this is her favorite Playtex bra and is made for women with active lifestyles — it certainly doesn't hurt that it holds up after multiple washes.

Available Sizes: 36B - 46DDD

12. MotoRun Strappy Yoga Bra

This plunge bra, which can be worn as a sport bra for light-impact workouts or with your most amazing plunging neckline blouse if you don't mind showing off strappy details, has a thick band for support and mesh inner layer cups. The four-way stretch fabric allows for optimum comfort, and criss-cross strap details in back keep things cute.

There's removable padding so you can customize the bra to your liking, but Amazon reviewers with larger chests report that removing the padding results in a better fit.

The bra is available in a handful of colors, styles, and single- or multi-packs.