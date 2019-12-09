Bustle

The 12 Softest Pajamas For Women

By Rachel Cavanaugh
Bustle/Amazon

Pajamas come in lots of styles, but there's one thing they all need to be — and that's soft. The last thing you want is for your pj's to feel stiff or rough against your skin when you're crawling into bed. As you shop for the softest pajamas for women, there are several things to look for:

  • Coziness: When it comes to a soft, breathable, and cozy material, cotton is one of the best options out there. Though, other materials like viscose, rayon, and even some polyester can offer superior comfort, as well.
  • Flexibility: A key quality to complement softness is freedom of motion — your pajamas should feel stretchy and flexible. For that reason, it's helpful to have some spandex thrown in, too.
  • Temperature control: If you're someone who tends to get hot at night, you'll want your pj's to be lightweight and well-ventilated whereas if you get chilly when you sleep, you'll want thermal features like sherpa material or fleece lining.

In addition to the qualities above, it helps to read reviews, particularly if you're trying to to determine how soft the material is. Manufacturers always say their pajamas are soft but customers will tell it to you like it is.

To give you a leg up, I've read through dozens of reviews, and I've also scanned tons of product descriptions to find the ones with the best blend of these qualities. Check out my list of the softest pajamas for women below.