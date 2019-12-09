Pajamas come in lots of styles, but there's one thing they all need to be — and that's soft. The last thing you want is for your pj's to feel stiff or rough against your skin when you're crawling into bed. As you shop for the softest pajamas for women, there are several things to look for:

Coziness: When it comes to a soft, breathable, and cozy material, cotton is one of the best options out there. Though, other materials like viscose, rayon, and even some polyester can offer superior comfort, as well.

When it comes to a soft, breathable, and cozy material, cotton is one of the best options out there. Though, other materials like viscose, rayon, and even some polyester can offer superior comfort, as well. Flexibility: A key quality to complement softness is freedom of motion — your pajamas should feel stretchy and flexible. For that reason, it's helpful to have some spandex thrown in, too.

A key quality to complement softness is freedom of motion — your pajamas should feel stretchy and flexible. For that reason, it's helpful to have some spandex thrown in, too. Temperature control: If you're someone who tends to get hot at night, you'll want your pj's to be lightweight and well-ventilated whereas if you get chilly when you sleep, you'll want thermal features like sherpa material or fleece lining.

In addition to the qualities above, it helps to read reviews, particularly if you're trying to to determine how soft the material is. Manufacturers always say their pajamas are soft but customers will tell it to you like it is.

To give you a leg up, I've read through dozens of reviews, and I've also scanned tons of product descriptions to find the ones with the best blend of these qualities. Check out my list of the softest pajamas for women below.

1. This Button-Down V-Neck Set That's Made From 95% Viscose Material Ekouaer Long Sleeve Women's Sleepwear Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Constructed with a stylish V-neck and a simple button-down design, this comfy women's pajama set is an option that's popular with reviewers. Fans say the fabric, which is made from 95% viscose material and a hint of spandex is exceptionally soft while also being stretchy and flexible (though, certain color options are made with 95% cotton instead, which is also notably soft). It's made with a cute, notched collar, a chest pocket, and light chiffon trim. Best of all, the pajama set comes in a huge range of patterns — nearly four dozen — including polka-dot, reindeer, and plaid. What fans say: "Oh my goodness! The softest pajamas I have ever owned! I wish I had discovered these years ago! I’m going to be buying more." Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

2. An Adorable Hooded Onesie With Extra Plush Polyester & Fuzzy Sherpa Fleece Frankie & Johnny Women's Hooded Fleece Non-Footed Onesie Loungewear Pajamas $37 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with 100% polyester, this soft women's onesie is the perfect combination of cute, warm, and comfortable. The super plush fabric is ridiculously soft, according to fans, and its hood is lined with cozy sherpa fleece. The pajama suit boasts a pocket on each side and ribbed knit cuffs on both arms and legs. Best of all, it comes in six colorful patterns. What fans say: "Love this onesie! Suuuper soft! I bought one not expecting much and when it arrived I was smitten with it and immediately looked on here to buy one for my mother! I will say that the pom-pom balls got annoying and I cut mine off, but apart from that it's perfect. The fit, pockets, hood and texture are perfect!" Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

3. This Soft & Flowy Short-Sleeve Set With A Cute, Pleated Top TexereSilk Women’s Bamboo Viscose Pajamas $40 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Made from unbelievably silky bamboo viscose, fans rave about these ultra-soft women's pajamas. The material, which is also blended with 25% cotton, is not only soft but breathable, too, so you won't overheat. The lightweight set, which has more than 1,200 reviews, features a pleated top and drawstring bottoms — and it comes in 18 different colors. What fans say: "I wish I could rate these six stars. The fabric and cut are such high quality, the color is as in the photo. The fabric... hard to describe. It's the softest fabric I've ever felt: not thick, not heavy, but luxurious and lovely. (Not satiny or silky which snag and don't breathe) [...] Perfect - blousey, loose, cozy." Available sizes: X-Small to 3X-Plus (Select petite sizes)

4. An Ultra-Soft Rayon Option With A Lace-Trimmed Cami Top Ekouaer Soft Cami Sleepwear Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're looking for lightweight pajamas for warmer nights — or simply a cute, more form-fitting option — this cami-style pajama set is a great choice. The sleeveless, V-neck top is made from silky rayon (with a touch of spandex thrown in) that feels smooth and soft against your skin. The capri-length bottoms feature an elastic drawstring and wide, flowy legs. The texture is smooth and both pieces are fully machine-washable. What fans say: "I wanted to get pajamas that I felt cute in but [were] also comfortable. These turned out perfect! The fabric is so soft and comfortable. True to size." Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

5. This Breathable Set That's Made With Bamboo To Prevent You From Overheating GYS Women's Sleepwear Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set $36 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: The magic in these ultra-soft women's pajamas comes from the blend of lightweight bamboo viscose that's super breathable and spandex that adds flexibility. They have a stylish scoop neck and elastic waistband, which is perfect for people who don't like to fuss with drawstrings. The cozy pajamas feature a flowy design and pretty satin trim. What fans say: "These are the softest, most comfortable pajamas I have ever worn. I have very sensitive skin and cannot wear synthetic fibers. These pajamas are made from bamboo. They breath. They're light. They're luxurious. I bought two pairs and ordered a third pair yesterday. If you love being comfortable, you will love these pajamas." Available sizes: Small to 4X-Plus

6. A Silky Set Of Fleece-Lined Thermal Underwear Pajamas Women's Plus Size Cotton Fleece-Lined Thermal Underwear Set $27 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These warm, cozy women's pajamas are made with 95% polyester that's incredibly soft, along with a touch of spandex to add stretchiness to the mix. The inside of the fabric is lined with soft fleece, creating a silky thermal layer that adds to the overall comfort. Plus, in addition to being great pajamas, you can wear them as thermal underwear on cold days. What fans say: "I love the feeling of these pajamas [...] Fit just right! The inside of the pajamas is a soft warm flannel like feel." Available sizes: 16-Plus to 22-Plus

7. A Stretchy & Soft V-Neck Nightgown With Pockets Ekouaer Sleepwear Women's Casual V-Neck Nightshirt Short Sleeve Long Nightgown $26 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you prefer a nightgown over separate tops and bottoms, this silky short-sleeved nightshirt is a fantastic choice. Available in 18 different colors, it's constructed with a mix of polyester, cotton, and spandex. The fabric combination offers a stellar blend of softness, breathability, and freedom of motion. It has a flowy, curved A-line design with cute pockets on the sides. Reviewers say they love the simple, relaxed fit. What fans say: "I absolutely LOVE this!! The material is soft and thick. I had been very skeptical because these styles usually have such thin fabric. This is supremely comfortable. AND it has POCKETS!! I can finally ditch the robe and just wear my comfy nightshirt." Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

8. This Lightweight Top With Stretchy Shorts & Soft Fabric IN'VOLAND Women's Plus Size Shorts Pajama Set $24 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're looking for a short-sleeved option, this lightweight plus-size pajama set couldn't be more ideal. The breathable fabric is made up of 95% viscose that's perfect for warmer weather, along with a small amount of spandex. Reviewers say it feels super soft against your skin and the design is incredibly comfortable, too. The pj's are well-ventilated if you tend to run hot, and they also provide excellent range of motion (i.e. the shorts don't feel stiff or rigid). Plus, they come in nine great colors. What fans say: "I love love love this pajama set. It’s so comfortable and soft. I bought this a few weeks ago and I wear it every week. I’ve washed it many times and it’s still as soft and comfortable as it was the first time." Available sizes: 16-Plus to 24-Plus

9. These Warm, Cozy PJs With A Slouchy Neck & Soft Fleece Material PajamaGram Soft Fleece Women's Pajamas $65 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Whether you live in a cold climate or you just tend to get chilly at night, these cozy women's pajamas will help you stay toasty and warm. The sweats-style pj's showcase a blend of polyester and cotton, offering a soft exterior with extra cozy sherpa fleece inside. The top has a comfy kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm and a shearling cowl neck. Meanwhile, the bottoms boast an elastic drawstring waistband to help them fit perfectly. On top of all that, they come in four different colorways. What fans say: "These are super super soft, so comfortable. the neck is also roomy enough that it does not restrict movement. these are super attractive. worth every penny and my new absolute favorite winter PJs." Available sizes: X-Small to 3X-Plus

10. These Incredibly Silky Satin Pajamas That Come With A Matching Sleep Mask Alexander Del Rossa Women's Button Down Satin Pajama Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: With over 1,300 reviews, these ultra-popular women's pajamas practically have a cult-following on Amazon. Reviewers say they love this set due to its softness and comfort, much of which comes from the polyester material paired with a silky satin weave. Not only that, but they also come with an adorable matching eye mask to help you fall asleep. They're offered in 17 colors and patterns. What fans say: "Very comfortable to sleep in and feels soft on the skin. thin enough you do not get hot when you sleep but thick enough you can wear them if company comes by. Have had no problems just throw in washer and dryer and wear. I also ordered the robe in the same color and love it as well. Look expensive." Available sizes: X-Small to 3X-Large

11. A Ridiculously Cute Matching Set That Comes In Tons Of Colorful Prints Angelina Women's Cozy Fleece Pajama Set $27 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Another popular option, these adorable women's fleece pajamas have more than 1,600 reviews. They're made with 100% polyester and feature two front pockets and a simple, drawstring waist. The machine-washable pajamas, which are soft, warm, and versatile, come in almost three dozen patterns, with options like owls, bunnies, snowflakes, hearts, and cupcakes. What fans say: "These are quite probably the softest, most cuddly thing I have ever worn in my entire life. They are so unbelievably warm and soft, and have just enough stretch to follow your movements without being restricting. I loved them so much that I bought another pair on my own, the Sweet Heart. They, too, are so very comfortable that I may never leave the house again." Available sizes: Small to 4X-Large