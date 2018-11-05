If you are serious about skin care and love a good sale, then get ready for the best news you'll hear all week. The Sephora VIB Beauty Insider Holiday 2018 Sale is currently happening. The retailer's annual, full-service sale applies to makeup, skin care, and hair products. It takes place through mid-November with varying degrees of member participation and accessibility.

If there are skin products, brands, or innovations you've been wanting to try, this sale is ripe for doing so.

Here are the specifics.

As noted by this post by the TrendMood makeup news Instagram account, the sale runs for three consecutive weekends (Friday through Monday) in November. It ultimately wraps on Monday, Nov. 19.

Access to the sale is available to members of Sephora's free Beauty Insider loyalty program. This sale is tiered and geared — basically, the amount you save is based on your membership level. Your member status in said program is based on the total amount you spend at Sephora in a calendar year. The more you spend, the better your status, and therefore the bigger your savings for these sorts of sales.

If you spend under $350 in a year, you achieve Beauty Insider status. If you spend over $350 per year, you earn VIB rank. Spend a thousand bucks and attain that coveted VIB Rouge member status.

The next phase of the sale is set for Friday, Nov. 9 and runs through Monday, Nov. 12. Rougers and VIBers will be able to access the sale and enjoy 20 percent off in-store and digital purchases. The multi-use "VIBBONUS" code applies during this weekend.

The final weekend runs from Friday, Nov. 16 through Monday, Nov. 19. It is additionally opened up to those who have Beauty Insider status, which is the base level of membership. Insiders will get 15 percent off purchases with the reusable "BIBONUS" code.

Now that you have all the particulars, peep this handy dandy rundown of awesome skin care items you can and should try while enjoying a discount. This list will help you spend less time browsing and more time filling your cart.

Please note that the full prices for each item before the discount are listed below.

2. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask $45 Sephora If you are a devotee of this gel-like, lightweight, and moisture-boosting overnight moisturizer, stock up on another jar or two. Watermelon Glow can be worn during the day, as well. So why not make sure your skincare stash has an ample supply so you never run out? Buy on Sephora

Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer $52 Sephora Another product to try is this multi-tasker. It's a smoothing balm that feels like velvet and helps makeup last longer, all the while preventing clogged pores and breakouts. When a product does many things, a discount is just an additional reason to purchase. Buy on Sephora

Sephora Charcoal Exfoliating Wipes $7.50 Sephora You don't need to use the discount solely on pricy and prestige products. You can also stock up on fairly inexpensive items, like these charcoal exfoliating wipes. The discount can be used multiple times. This way, it doubly increases savings. Buy on Sephora

Farsali Unicorn Essence Antioxidant Primer Serum $54 Sephora Skin care in 2018 is all about multiple steps and products, which are a commitment rather than a chore. If you've yet to incorporate primers into your routine, this is the one to start with. It moisturizes skin, primes it for makeup application, and helps it last and last. Buy on Sephora

If you are all stocked up face wash and moisturizer, try a serum or a mask. If you've been eyeing a brand or product but didn't want to commit yet due to the price, allow the discount to be the deciding factor.

There are tons of other products available to suit your skin's individual needs and concerns. So have at it — with additional savings courtesy of the Sephora Beauty VIB Beauty Insider holiday sale.