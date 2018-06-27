Dogs are some of the most lovable, sweetest animals on this planet, and it's hard to imagine them ever not being super friendly and excited to be around people. After all, there's a reason everyone loves dogs: they always put a smile on your face just by being themselves. And while all dog breeds have different personality traits and tendencies, there also isn't really a breed that is known for being mean or aloof. That said, certain breeds can definitely be a little bit more outgoing, cuddly, and sweet than others. Some are actually known for being one of the friendliest dog breeds you can find.

Even if some breeds are naturally a little friendlier and social than others, it's important to note that a dog's personality is largely dependent on how they were treated growing up. American Kennel Club spokesperson Lisa Peterson told Chewy.com, "Friendliness doesn't necessarily depend on breed. Most dogs are friendly if they have been exposed to new people, places, and experiences as they were growing up." So, essentially, you can make any dog into a friendly dog if you ensure they have an active social life and a happy home.

Still, it seems that certain dog breeds can just naturally act like outgoing, popular human beings. They love to be around people and other dogs, they're good with kids, they have gentle and relaxed personalities, and they always seem to be really, really happy. Below are a few of the friendliest dog breeds out there:

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News/Getty Images Beagles are generally described as happy-go-luck and outgoing. They love to be with groups of other dogs, but they also love to be around all types of people. They're not weary around strangers, and they also happen to be super active. Chewy.com says they are known for their "merry personalities." Beagles can be a little mischievous, but their fun, happy personalities make up for it.

John Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images This cute, fluffy dogs are all about love. According to Vet Street, they are a naturally affectionate and lively breed, and they get along with everyone, whether human or animal. Beardies can be silly and goofy, but they are very rarely aggressive.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images News/Getty Images Even though they were actually originally bred to be fighting dogs, these little guys are pretty much the exact opposite. Boston Terriers are known for being happy, social, and full of energy. They love to play with just about anyone, but they also love to cuddle. They will let any stranger pet them and kiss them, and they love to be with people. Boston Terriers are super loyal and easygoing, and they are so fun to be around.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Boxers are large, and they can look very intimidating, but don't let their appearance fool you. These dogs are very loyal, fun, active, and social. They love to be with people, and they really love getting attention and affection from their humans.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to Chewy.com, the purpose of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has always been to be a companion dog — and they definitely are. They love to be loved by their humans and demand a lot of attention. However, they are sweet, cuddly, and eager to please. They are friendly and easy to train, and they love to be with people.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Bulldog" might not sound like the name of a sweet doggo, but these little guys are super friendly. English bulldogs have a naturally sweet and gentle disposition. They are loyal and dependable, and they love to be with their family — they are also great around kids. According to Hill's, they are "people-oriented as a breed" and "they actively solicit human attention."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Golden retrievers are known for being family dogs: when you picture the "perfect" family, you probably picture them involving this sweet doggo. One of the reasons for that is that golden retrievers are super friendly, loyal, and easygoing. They love to be with their families and love to get attention. They love everyone, actually, and can sometimes even be a bit too friendly.

Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images News/Getty Images Irish setters are full of energy and love to be with people. VetStreet describes them as charming, carefree, enthusiastic, and fun-loving. They are super active and alert, and so they do need to be with owners who will give them the exercise they need. If you can commit to that, though, you'll get a very friendly pet for life.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Labs will get along with pretty much everyone. They were originally bred to be a fisherman's companion, then a shooting companion, so they are naturally really friendly, loyal, and dependable. They have a really great personality and they love to please their humans.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images Poodles can sometimes have a bad reputation for being too "snooty," but that's not true at all. These dogs are incredibly smart, and they are also naturally friendly and outgoing. They are affectionate and bubbly, and they love to be with their humans.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pugs are super friendly puppers who love literally anyone who is around them. They also tend to have very funny personalities and they are always doing something goofy. Pugs will make you laugh, leave you feeling super loved, and keep you busy. They also aren't afraid of strangers at all.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images News/Getty Images They might be large, but Saint Bernards are gentle and loving, and they make a great family dog. Hill's says, "Saint Bernards are loving, placid dogs. Their instinctive friendliness is likely to offset a stranger's initial fear of approaching such a large dog." They are also very loyal and will protect their families no matter what. Saint Bernards are patient, loving, and sweet.