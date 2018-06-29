Spring is officially behind us, so get excited: It’s summer reading time. Although that means the longest day of the year has sadly already passed, I’d say our current warm-weather season is a pretty decent consolation. It definitely doesn’t hurt that superb new nonfiction books are on their way — as always.

There are so many July nonfiction books to be excited about, so there’s every reason to read as much as you can in the weeks ahead. Hopefully, you’ll have every opportunity to do so, too. While the ideal summer reading scenario is often pictured as a book and a beach, you can — and should — enjoy tearing through the pages from anywhere; vacations and staycations are equally wonderful excuses to get lost in a book.

If you’re looking for some new reading material, this month’s new nonfiction titles are a great place to start. They span a very wide variety of topics, from the story of an Olympic swimmer-turned-model to the argument for universal basic income. One book even includes never-before-published letters that the late Nelson Mandela wrote from prison. You can’t go wrong.

Below are 15 nonfiction books coming out in July that you should seriously consider adding to your TBR list.

Filicide isn't exactly a pleasant topic, but Nancy Rommelmann finds a way to make it compassionate in To the Bridge: A True Story of Motherhood and Murder. The book recounts the case of Amanda Stott-Smith, a woman who was convicted of murdering one of her children and trying to kill the other. What is particularly engaging isn't so much the crime but Rommelmann's look at why Stott-Smith did what she did.

It feels like there's been nothing but talk of division in our country since at least 2016, but many of us can't pinpoint how it began. Martha C. Nussbaum attempts to do just that in The Monarchy of Fear: A Philosopher Looks at Our Political Crisis. Using her special lens, she examines our current political situation and offers solutions.

Late South African revolutionary and former President Nelson Mandela may be gone, but his legacy is still strong. The new book The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela, edited by Sahm Venter, is bringing readers 255 of Mandela's letters, including many that were previously unpublished. Expect to be inspired.

Economics writer Annie Lowrey makes a case for a radical change in Give People Money: How a Universal Basic Income Would End Poverty, Revolutionize Work, and Remake the World. Using examples from different parts of the globe, she argues that such a policy would ultimately benefit society. Even if you don't agree, her book will make you think.

Former White House stenographer Beck Dorey-Stein writes about her time working in the West Wing in From the Corner of the Oval: A Memoir. In particular, the book showcases the world she fell into when she got the job. Dorey-Stein brings readers along for romance, heartbreak, and growing up.

Olympic swimmer-turned-model Casey Legler looks back at her unique life in Godspeed: A Memoir. While she certainly doesn't shy away from sharing her struggles with alcoholism and loneliness, she also writes of finding her way out of the darkness.

Glynnis MacNicol challenges the expectations we have for women as they age. In No One Tells You This: A Memoir, she takes readers along for the first year of her 40s. As she embarks on a variety of adventures, she shares the lessons she learned and proves you can make your own path.

Just a Shot Away: Peace, Love, and Tragedy with the Rolling Stones at Altamont revisits a 1969 music festival that took a dark and tragic turn. Author Saul Austerlitz does a post-mortem on what went wrong and what it says about the 1960s rock 'n' roll era.

Journalist Anna Clark's The Poisoned City: Flint's Water and the American Urban Tragedy sheds new light on the 2014 crisis. Not only does she examine where the state government wrong and how the problem snowballed, she delves into the long-term impact. It's sad, terrifying, and fascinating, all at once.

You can't go a day without hearing about "fake news" anymore, so it's the perfect time to scrutinize how the meaning of truth has become distorted. Michiko Kakutani does just that in The Death of Truth: Notes on Falsehood in the Age of Trump. She lays out the problems we're dealing with today — and what we should do about them.

Proud: My Fight for an Unlikely American Dream is the memoir of Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, written with Lori Tharps. Muhammad's inspiring story shares the obstacles she managed to overcome in her quest for Olympic glory, including those related to her race, religion, and gender.

Killing It: An Education recounts how writer Camas Davis found her way after taking an unusual path. After quitting her magazine job, she ends up in Gascony, France, where she befriends a family of pig farmers. After being immersed in their lifestyle, she applies her new outlook to find a place for herself.

There's a lot to be learned in the lingerie department, as Natalee Woods's new book shows. Boob Job: Confessions of a Professional Bra Fitter delves into everything from body image to what breasts represent. You'll learn something, whether you have boobs of your own or not.

Actress Parker Posey gets irreverent and personal in You're on an Airplane: A Self-Mythologizing Memoir. Not only does she share stories from her private and professional lives, she offers lessons, recipes, and even illustrations.