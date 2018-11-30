The 15 Scariest Holiday Movies Streaming Right Now

Between the relentless cheer and goodwill towards one's fellow man during the coldest, darkest time of year, and endless push towards capitalist consumption under the guise of charity, the holidays can make you feel like you're stuck in your own personal horror movie —albeit one with an artier bent and pop soundtrack blaring from every speaker. Why not scrape off some of the holly jolliness and vent some ire at the same time by diving deep into the grim side of the Most Wonderful Time of the Year? Nothing brings people closer together than shared irritation and/or wide-eyed fear, so gather around the family and check out these 15 scariest holiday horror movies streaming now.

It's not surprising that during a holiday where the majority of participants await a powerful bearded stranger slipping into their houses while they sleep, many of the films center around the terror of home invasion. Black Christmas, Red Christmas, Bloodbeat, and Better Watch Out all have maniacs, thrill killers, or ghost samurai breaking in and trying to get at the families within. What with all the red, an obsession with the material, and a near anagram, Santa's a little to close to Satan for some folks. Films like Rare Exports and All Through The House play on the sheer terror of Christmas' supposedly benevolent figurehead.

1 'Black Christmas' (1974) Warner Bros. A holiday riff on 'the call is coming from inside the house' urban legends and the inspiration for John Carpenter's Halloween, this tale of a sorority prank caller much closer than anyone in the house suspects is just the thing to bring everyone very literally closer together. Streaming on Kanopy, Shudder, Showtime, and Amazon Prime.

2 'Scrooged' (1988) TrailersPlaygroundHD on YouTube A classic tale updated for the "Greed Is Good" era, Bill Murray plays Ebenezer as total yuppie scum learning his lesson at the hand of Christmas spirits, including a surly cab driver played by the New York Doll's own David Johansen. Not horror, exactly, but still more discomfiting than the average holiday movie. Streaming on Starz.

3 'Silent Night, Bloody Night' (1972) Media Graveyard on YouTube Real estate can be murder in this convoluted tale of house sales and revenge on Christmas Eve, featuring a cast full of Warhol's Factory superstars (including Mary Woronov and Candy Darling). Streaming on TubiTV.

4 'Bloodbeat' (1982) AussieRoadshow on YouTube Yes, that's a Samurai ghost you just saw. This bananas lo-fi Wisconsin oddity has a young woman visiting home for the holidays sense an evil presence, before the aforementioned armored ghost starts attacking the family. Streaming on Amazon Prime.

5 'Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale' (2010) moviemaniacsDE on YouTube A research team accidentally unleashes an ancient evil, a family company is about to go out of business... and somehow the two come together to form the strangest Santa-based export team in history. Streaming on Amazon Prime, Hulu, Hoopla and Kanopy.

6 'Red Christmas' (2016) sydfilmfest on YouTube Nothing like a deformed maniac attacking an isolated house to keep the family from bickering, in this story of a widow determined to protect her family from a home invader. Streaming on Netflix.

7 'Santa Claus' (1959) Alistair Knight on YouTube Ok, this one's not overtly horror, but tell me you can look at the toys coming out of that workshop and not shriek. This Mexican film features the weird theology of Santa working to stop one of Satan's devils from ruining Christmas with the help of Jesus, Merlin (yep, the wizard), and a workshop full of presumably missing children from around the world. Streaming on Mubi.

8 'Better Watch Out' (2017) Movieclips Indie on YouTube A self-aware holiday horror film where two suburban tweens and their babysitter defend the house from creeps trying to get in, with a dash of Home Alone to lighten the terror. Streaming on Hoopla and Shudder.

9 'Holidays' (2016) Vertical Entertainment US on YouTube A holiday omnibus featuring a year's worth of terror, including Christmas and New Year's entries that show other reasons for the season — including greed and loneliness. Streaming on Netflix.

10 'New Year's Evil' (1980) ScreamFactoryTV on YouTube A misogynist maniac calls a popular radio show host getting ready for her big New Year's show, threatening to kill a woman each time the New Year rings in in a different time zone. Streaming on Amazon Prime.

11 'All Through The House' (2015) Stephen Readmond on YouTube A Christmas-obsessed neighborhood is terrorized by a slasher targeting anything with holiday cheer. Unfortunately this is the year the reclusive mother of a child kidnapped during the holidays, encouraged by a returning college student, finally decorates her house to the nines. Available on Amazon Prime and TubiTV.

12 'Dead End' (2003) r0l00L on YouTube Featuring the Insidious series' Lin Shaye and Ray Wise as parents who take a very wrong turn on the way to Grandma's house for the holidays with their family. Available on TubiTV.

13 'Mercy Christmas' (2017) TrailerHD on YouTube It's always unnerving to meet the family, especially with the added pressure of the holidays. In this case the unfortunately-named Michael Briskett finds out his new girlfriend's family's got a lot on their plates he doesn't want to deal with... including himself. Streaming on Amazon Prime, TubiTV, and Hoopla.

14 'A Christmas Horror Story' (2015) Zero Media on YouTube Did you know the Victorians had a tradition of telling ghost stories on Christmas? This anthology of spooky holiday tales, including unwanted resurrections and elf zombies, could be a great way to restart the tradition. Streaming on Hoopla and Shudder.