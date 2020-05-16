A quality piece of lingerie has the ability to change your entire mood — even if no one else even knows you're wearing it. The sexiest bras can make you feel amazing and confident. They come in all kinds of styles and sizes, and perhaps best of all, don't all solely rely on lace as their main source of appeal.

Having a beautiful, well-made undergarment in your wardrobe will make you feel beautiful, too. What's sexy varies from person to person, though, so ahead you will find 16 different pieces that run the gamut from comfy to feminine. For a vintage vibe, look for bras that lace up in the back or the front. A longline bra that has an extra-wide band will be supportive and stunning. To get extra cleavage under your top, grab a push-up bra, or let a strappy bralette peek out instead. There are also sexy bra and panty sets that come in rich colors and look way more expensive than they cost.

It's really about what style works best for you. No matter what that is, grab one — or a few— of the sexiest bras from the list below. All of them are available on Amazon and start at just $12.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Delicate Bralette With A Floral Lace Detail Free People Adella Bralette $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This ultra-elegant bralette from Free People looks more like a piece of art than a bra. Its longline design is completely outfitted in lace and mesh, with two delicate straps that criss-cross in the back. Customers don't just wear this as a bra, either. It's a great layering piece to peek out under a cardigan or a button-down shirt. Get it in a rainbow of colors, including nude, ocean blue, garnet, black, and burnt orange. Available sizes: XS to X-Large

2. A Sweet Bralette In Tons of Colors Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlined and stretchy, this deep-V bralette is perfect for wearing on days when you want to feel like you aren't wearing a bra. It has no underwire, wide straps, no clasps — you simply pull it on and off over your head. It comes in a handful of colors. Its full lace design and longline silhouette make it seriously eye-catching. You may never want to take it off. Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

3. A Strappy Longline Bra With A Push-Up Effect Freya Fancies Lace Longline Underwire $43 | Amazon See On Amazon Prefer the look of a longline bra? This gorgeous emerald green piece provides a subtle push-up effect and is wrapped in delicate lace. It comes in seven beautiful colors (emerald pictured here) and has a demi silhouette, thanks to its low neckline, making it a bra you can wear under many different shirts. And since it has a wide strap, it offers much more support than your typical bra. Available sizes: 34B to 38FF

4. A Simple Mesh Balconette Wingslove 1/2 Cup Mesh Underwire Bra $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Sexy can go beyond lace as proven by this balconette-style bra. Its delicate mesh, unlined design and half cup profile are best suited for people who want a little peek-a-boo action. But if you think the netting may be uncomfortable, think again. It's crafted with nylon and spandex, and has a supportive underwire. There are four colors to choose from, including a splashy neon pink. Just note: Reviews mention that this bra tends to run small, so you might want to size up. Available sizes: 28A to 38D

5. A Leopard Print Bra With Underwire Support Lunaire Women's Barbados Lace-Trim Mesh Bra $31 | Amazon See On Amazon An animal print bra, like this lace trim option, is sexy without being over-the-top. Its lace and mesh detailing add some flair, while its wide straps and three hook and eye closures give major support. And with 270 five-star reviews, it's a customer favorite, too. "In a world where bras are horrible, no matter what the price, THIS one has a bit of 'give' in the chest band, making it a few hours more wearable/durable than my other bras," writes one. Available sizes: 32C to 42G

6. A Sexy Take On A Low-Impact Sports Bra Mae Women's High-Neck Bralette With Cutouts $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This low-impact sports bra comes in a dozen rich colors and has a sweet little lace design that gives you a little peek of cleavage. It's not sturdy enough to keep you in place while you're running, but it's perfect for workouts like yoga and pilates. Not into working out? Reviewers mention that it's also cozy enough for everyday wear. "They really are the most comfortable bras I've owned," writes one happy customer. Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large

7. A Lacey Plunge Bra With A Front Clasp & A Fun, Lace-Up Back DOBREVA Women's Racerback Push up Front Closure Plunge Underwire Bra $22 | Amazon See On Amazon With its plunging neckline and racerback that has a lace-up element, this simple bra is one of the more versatile pieces of lingerie you can buy. Its front clasp allows you to put it on and take it off with ease. But the real winner is the double padding, which provides a serious push-up effect. Customers claim it's a ringer for Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Bombshell bra. "You can't even tell the difference between the two!" boasts one. Get it in white (pictured) or black. Available sizes: 32C to 36D

8. A Vintage-Inspired Push-Up FallSweet Add Two Cups Push Up Bra $19 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no denying that this pinup-inspired bra offers some major cleavage. More than 2,000 Amazon fans have given it a flawless five-star review — and customer photos showcase how well it works across various bra sizes. This pick has intense padding, but the real secret is its adjustable tie front. You can loosen or tighten the straps to change the effect, making this a truly versatile push-up. Available sizes: 32A to 38C

9. A Corset-Inspired Plus-Size Push-Up Elomi Women's Bra $74 | Amazon See On Amazon With its longline silhouette and detailed seams, this gorgeous, corset-inspired bra hugs your body while also offering major support thanks to wide straps and four hook and eye clasps per row. With its sheer lace detailing, it has that "wow" factor that you don't usually get from other full-coverage bras. One customer, who wears a 38H, raves about the way this bra wears. "[It] just fits like a dream. It's not tight and doesn't dig in anywhere," they say. Available sizes: 34G to 40H

10. A Sexy T-Shirt Bra With Subtle Embellishments Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Embellished Bra $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Subtle can be sexy, as proven by this darling t-shirt bra. It has nearly undetectable profile, so it all but disappears under even the thinnest t-shirt. The lace isn't over done either — this Maidenform style keeps it only around the plunge, giving it just a hint of something special. It's the perfect everyday underwire bra. Available sizes: 34B — 42D

11. A Full-Coverage Bra With A Peek-a-Boo Panel DELIMIRA Lace Underwire Bra $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The wonder of this underwire bra is that it's both full-coverage and ultra-sexy. It provides a push-up effect and support in one. But the top half of the cup is sheer lace, providing a subtle hint of skin that majorly amps up the heat. And it's so comfortable, one reviewer claimed she forgot she was wearing a bra! Available sizes: 34B to 48F

12. A Chic Wire-Free Maternity And Nursing Bra MOMANDA Wire Free Lightly Lined Maternity Nursing Lace Bra $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Moms-to-be and breastfeeding moms, say hello to this nursing bra from MOMANDA, which checks all the right boxes: It's wire-free, comfortable, and comes with clip-down panels for easy access. But unlike the typical plain, neutral styles, this one is super sexy and well-made. Its longline silhouette also adds a flirty detail. You'll love it so much, you'll want to get it in other colors. Available sizes: 32A to 40D

13. A Sexy Take On A Strapless Bra DELIMIRA Lace Strapless Bra $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This gravity-defying bra has a gorgeous lace design that spreads across the chest, providing a hint of pretty to a workhorse of a bra. The real magic happens on the inside, where hidden underwire and thick silicone straps keep the bra up while offering a light push-up effect to your breasts. Reviewers rave that this bra doesn't move all day, even on larger chests: "I'm a 40C and I put this bad boy on, jumped up and down, and it didn't slide down AT ALL. Amazing!" Available sizes: 32A to 42F

14. A Feminine Lingerie Set At An Incredible Price Women Push Up Lace Bras Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon While most lingerie sets cost a pretty penny, this beautiful set rings up at just $30. It contains five different pieces: A gorgeous longline bra, panties, a garter belt, stockings, and an eye mask. Sizing is a little tricky, as you only pick your bra size and the company has accompanying sizes in the rest of the pieces. Customers have said the stockings start out a little tight, but they stretch, so you might just need to wear them a little to get comfortable. Available sizes: 32A to 40D