When it comes to intimate apparel, it really all comes down to what's going to make you feel your best. If that happens to be a corset and a G-string, all power to you. However, if you want your lingerie to be both sensual and comfy, the hunt for the perfect piece becomes a little more challenging, especially if you're shopping online. Yet, it's not impossible to find an undergarment that ticks both boxes. The best sexy, comfortable lingerie pieces look ravishing without feeling restricting, and the 21 options below all come with rave Amazon reviews too.

So, what makes a sexy romper or tantalizing bra and panty set feel welcomingly wearable instead of "burn-this-piece-now" unpleasant? It all comes down to material and cut. For fabrics, look for ones featuring breathable cotton or jersey that won't irritate or dig into skin. For a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric, a polyester blend, like polyester-spandex, is a good choice. And if you're a sucker for lace, which often can feel itchy, choose a piece with lace trim or accents instead of it comprising the majority of the garment.

In terms of cut, look for either non-restrictive shapes (think: flowy robes or A-line nightgowns) or if you desire something more form-fitting, make sure it has a good amount of stretch and comes with features like adjustable straps and drawstring waistbands.

With that in mind, it's time to shop. Whether you like babydoll slips or bralette and short combos, there's a seductive lingerie piece below that is sure to pass the wearability test.

1 A Longline Bralette & Shorts Set For An Unbelievable Price RuiShuo Lace Trim Bralette and Short Set Amazon $7 See on Amazon This shockingly affordable matching bra and panty set has sexy details that you’ll appreciate, like the cheeky cut to the side-slit shorts and the T-back to the longline bralette. But it doesn’t skimp on comfort either: It’s made with a polyester-elastane fabric blend, so it has some nice stretch to it. The stunning lace-trimmed bralette features adjustable spaghetti straps for comfort, and the elastic waistband of the shorts won't dig in. Plus, since it's a two-piece set, you'll be able to mix and match if desired. One fan noted: "Unbeleivably good fit. Amazing quality for the price! Would recommend 10/10.” Available Sizes: Small — Medium

Available Colors: 6

2 A Silky A-Line Nighty Avidlove V-Neck Mini Nightgown Amazon $18 See on Amazon Available in two dozen colors and a great range of sizes, the Avidlove V-Neck mini teddy oozes sex appeal, while still feeling comfortable thanks to its A-line cut and adjustable criss-cross straps. While the set comes with a G-string, it's up to you if you want to wear it. The polyester-acrylic blend is soft and satiny, and there’s a nice sheen to it. One fan noted: "Love the true grey color and smooth soft fabric. The skirt portion grazes just the top of my thighs [...] I’m comfy enough to lounge around in it with my wine and cuddle. Good choice - affordable buy [...]” Available Sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available Colors: 24

3 A Sexy-Casual Cami Short Set RSLOVE Cami Short Set Amazon $18.99 See on Amazon Boasting nearly 4,000 ratings on Amazon, the RSLOVE cami short set includes a V-neck top with adjustable straps and a pair of shorts with an elastic waistband for a secure fit. The lace floral trim detail adds a feminine touch, and the lightweight polyamide-elastane fabric blend is comfortably stretchy for easy-breezy wear. One fan noted: “[...]Super comfortable and material is thicker and better quality then i expected. [...] Top has adjustable straps. Bottoms come to my navel so slightly high waisted which i like but i depends on how u want to wear them. Lace detail gives this set a sexiness to it without doing too much. Would definitely repurchase.” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 9

4 A Luxe Silk Cami With Scalloped Lace Simone Perele Nocturne Silk Top Amazon $150 See on Amazon Nothing beats the feel of genuine silk against your skin, and this splurge-worthy cami from Simone Perele is simply luxurious. Made from high-quality silk charmeuse with some polyamide blended in for durability, the sexy top is perfect for a romantic night or just for lounging. The cutout along the V-neckline and the scalloped lace along the hem are special touches on the otherwise minimalist silhouette. Available Sizes: 4

Available Colors: 2

5 A Plus-Size Robe In Gorgeous Floral Prints Allegrace Plus-Size Floral Print Wrap Front Robe Amazon $25 See on Amazon Available in four different shades, this lovely floral plus-size satin robe feels silky and is reasonably priced to boot. It comes with a removable, adjustable front belt, an inner waist tie for more coverage, and two pockets. It's worth noting, however, that some reviewers felt the robe was on the shorter side. One fan noted: “This is a supercute and sexy little robe. If you're on the fence, just buy it! You won't be sorry.” Available Sizes: 1X — 4X

Available Colors: 4

6 A Stretchy Racerback Bodysuit ReoRia Racerback Bodysuit Amazon $16.99 See on Amazon Whether you want to wear a solid hue or rock a snakeskin print, this button-down racerback bodysuit offers versatility. It can be worn as low-key lingerie or as an everyday top. And since it's made with 95% cotton and 5% spandex, the lightweight, ribbed fabric is elastic, while still having a tailored fit. One fan noted: “I love how this top makes me feel. It's super comfortable and also on the sexy side as well. I have bought most of the colors.” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 12

7 A Sexy Satin Cami & Short Set That’s Comfy Enough To Lounge In Lu's Satin Pajama Cami Set Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon For feminine loungewear or lingerie, you can't go wrong with Lu's satin pajama cami set. It's made with 95% polyester and 5% spandex for a comfy, non-restrictive fit. Plus, the V-neck top has adjustable straps and the shorts have a pull-on closure. The shorts are cut a little higher on the sides for even more of a sultry touch. One fan noted: “I love these pajamas. They are sleek, cute, and most importantly--not too short! The lace on the bottom of the top comes right to the top of the shorts, and the shorts aren't too short, unless you like wearing them high-wasted. Very cute and a great price!” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 6

8 A Fitted Babydoll Set With A Cult Following Avidlove Mini Babydoll Sleepwear Amazon $17 See on Amazon Backed by more than 7,000 perfect five-star reviews, this fitted babydoll set, which includes a slip and G-string, is a fan favorite for a reason. It's made with smooth chinion and cotton, so it's soft and comfortable. Plus, the adjustable shoulder straps allow for better control of your bust. The piece can be worn as nightwear, loungewear, or even as a sexy camisole undershirt. One fan noted: “Super cute! Great buy, I will definitely be purchasing in other colors. I am 5'3 and 125 lbs, small bust and larger butt - Small fit perfectly. Love the adjustable straps. I didn't use the included g string." Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 20

9 A Non-Itchy Lace Teddy Bodysuit That’s So Versatile Aranmei Eyelash Lace Lingerie Bodysuit Amazon $18 See on Amazon This sheer lace and mesh bodysuit can be worn as a seductive teddy or as a bodycon top (just see the cute reviewer photos for how it can be styled). The material is soft and stretchy for a close-fitting, non-itchy feel. Plus, the adjustable spaghetti straps can be customized to accommodate different torso lengths. The snap closure makes for an easy on/off and the bra cups are thankfully wireless. One fan noted: “This bodysuit surprised me so much! I was instantly shocked at the quality of the material. It's SO soft and delicate feeling. Some pieces in this price range are itchy and cheap feeling, but this one is like buttery soft. It has adjustable straps, which are really essential for this style to look right with different cup sizes & chest lengths. [...]” Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 16

10 A Sporty-Sexy Camisole Short Set Avidlove Camisole Short Sets Amazon $15 See on Amazon Made with a skin-friendly, polyester-acrylic fabric blend, this lace camisole short set can be worn as nightwear or loungewear. The top comes with adjustable straps and a scoop neckline that's detailed with a sheer lace panel for added sex appeal. The boyshorts, also with floral lace details, come with a drawstring waistband for an easy fit. However, it's worth noting that the brand recommends that you order one size up since reviewers reported it runs small. One fan noted: “OMG, these are so SEXY and CUTE and COMFY. [...]They are soft and comfortable and look so good on me. I usually wear a size small or medium, and I ordered a Large like they suggested, which fit perfectly. So definitely order one size up as suggested here" Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 20

11 A Silky-Soft Romper With A Plunging Neckline ADOME Lace Teddy Romper Amazon $18 See on Amazon This silky romper features a plunging neckline and high-cut legs for a seriously sultry look. The spaghetti straps can be tied to the looseness or tightness of your liking in back, and the elastic waist allows for easy movement. Made from 95% polyester and 5% acrylic, this soft one-piece has just the right amount of stretch. One fan noted: “[...]So ladies listen up! This is the most soft, comfortable nighty gown I have purchased. The colors are so beautiful and it is very well made. No strings hanging out all over the place. [...]” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 13

12 A Sexy Oversized Tee With 33,000 Ratings Allegrace Casual Plus Size Tee Amazon $23.56 $13.98 See on Amazon There's something to be said for a sexy, oversized T-shirt. It feels both effortlessly seductive and super comfortable. And the Allegrace plus-size tee definitely has plenty of sexy features, like the low scoop neck, slim fit, and hemline that falls just below the butt. Made with a comfortable, stretchy cotton-polyester-spandex fabric blend, the sleep shirt is available in a ton of different colors and has racked up more than 33,000 Amazon ratings (the majority being five stars). One fan noted: “I LOVE THESE SHIRTS - They are so soft - They hold their shape - They make me feel sexy and can be dressed up or worn around the house [...]I will be buying more of these shirts ... I highly suggest this retailer and product.” Available Sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available Colors: 35

13 A Sweeping Sheer Robe In Delicate Lace Buttzo Sheer Kimono Robe Amazon $22 See on Amazon An Amazon best-seller, this sheer kimono robe has an impressive 4.5-star rating after more than 2,600 customer reviews. It's available in two different colors: bold black and ethereal white — and it’s perfect for adding some drama to your lingerie lineup. While made of pure polyester, the floral lace design looks more expensive than it is. While the photos show a floor-length hem, several reviewers noted that it was actually 3/4-length. That said, fans gushed over how many compliments it netted them when worn as a swim cover-up or photoshoot garment. One fan noted: “I love how gorgeous this robe looks, only thing keeping from a 6 star review is the length. I'm 5'5" and its above my ankles but not by much.” Available Sizes: One size

Available Colors: 2

14 A Super-Soft Nightgown With A Butterfly Back RSLOVE Lace Chemise V-Neck Nightgown Amazon $20 See on Amazon Featuring a lovely mesh butterfly back, this V-neck nightgown is simple yet seductive. The mesh lace trim adds a sexy detail. The smooth, stretchy fabric is a modal and nylon blend that is so, so soft. Plus, there's a G-string included in the set. One fan noted: “[...]They are sexy with out being over the top and they are SUPER comfortable! The lace isnt scratchy but is super soft with soft edges. The fabric is light weight and has some stretch so it doesn't bunch and isn't uncomfortable. The fabric is light enough that it breathes beautifully, without being see through, and it is soooooooo soft. Washed and dried without shrinkage. No funky seams loose threads or construction issues.[...]” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 7

15 A Hanky Panky Camisole Hanky Panky Unlined Camisole Amazon $52 See on Amazon Made from 100% nylon, this stretchy, unlined Hanky Panky camisole is a sheer lingerie piece that can also work double duty as a layering tank. The scoop neckline and hem are trimmed with scalloped lace for an undoubtedly sexy look. Pair it with some Hanky Panky panties or mix and match with other lingerie in your drawer. One fan noted: “PERFECT stretch lace cami! High quality, confirms to your body without being tight, looks gorgeous peeking out above and below your wrap sweaters, etc. [...]" Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 14

16 A Strappy Bralette That Can Double As A Top Free People Adella Bralette Amazon $38 See on Amazon This Free People Adella bralette is cute enough to wear as a top but also can function as lingerie, thanks to its delicate peekaboo design and sexy criss-cross straps that top the smocked back. Made with a mix of cotton and nylon, this gorgeous lace bralette is comfy, supportive, and partially lined. One fan noted: “So I bought this purely for looks. I thought it was a great mix of pretty and sexy. I totally assumed it would be lacy and scratchy as heck. I was extremely pleasantly surprised to find it very comfortable. Like maybe the most comfy bra I own! I hate wearing bras but hate the feeling of not wearing a bra even more so I'm constantly in search of that perfect bra that feels like nothing yet isn't totally hideous. This one totally delivers. I'm going to have to order in multiple colors and I NEVER do that. [...]” Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 10

17 An Iconic Bralette & Panty Set Calvin Klein Bralette and Bikini Set Amazon $48 See on Amazon For a sleek, modern look, spring for this Calvin Klein bralette and bikini panty set, featuring the C.K. iconic band. Made from a cotton, modal, elastane fabric blend, you'll be able to move freely and comfortably in these chic undies. The racerback bra is unpadded and pulls on like a sports bra. One fan noted: “My first Calvin Klein set and I'm in love!! So perfect and comfortable for any type of activity!” Available Sizes: X-Small — Large

Available Colors: 4

18 A High-Waisted Panty & Bra Set Available In So Many Great Colors Avidlove High-Waisted Lingerie Set Amazon $19 See on Amazon Whether you're looking to channel a retro Hollywood screen siren or you just prefer the look and feel of high-waisted panties, you'll love this high-waisted panty and bra set. The soft, floral lace — made from a polyester-spandex blend — has some nice stretch to it, and the adjustable shoulder straps make this set ideal for day or night. The panties even come with a lace-up, corset-style back for added sex appeal. Choose from more than a dozen colorways. One fan noted: “This is a beautiful set. It has a little corset like tie in the back of the bottoms. It's [...] sexy. Although it didn't have any underwire I still felt that it held everything in place nicely. True to size. I'm not really use to wearing lingerie and felt like this was a good "starter" piece. LOL" Available Sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available Colors: 14

19 A Strappy Backless Bodysuit Verdusa Strappy Backless Bodysuit Amazon $19 See on Amazon Boasting more than 4,000 Amazon reviews (the vast majority of them beings five stars!), this sexy, strappy bodysuit is all about accentuating the back and side boob. The fabric is 95% rayon and 5% spandex, for just the right amount of stretch. Pair it with high-waisted jeans or wear it as a fun lingerie piece. The only downside is that there is no snap at the bottom. One fan noted: “Sooo cute! It fits great and I don’t have to wear a bra even tho I have DDs. It’s supportive enough to feel comfortable without a bra and the back is super sexy. For reference, I’m 5’10” 165lbs and 36DD and I purchased the Large and it’s a perfect fit! It’s very soft fabric as well so it is easy to wear all day with no discomfort." Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 26

20 An Affordable Boyshort Panty Set For Feeling Sexy All Week Long Barbra Lingerie Regular & Plus Size Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $26 See on Amazon Reasonably priced at under $30, you get six pairs of lacy boyshorts that are available in a wide range of sizes. The sheer fabric is a stretchy yet durable nylon-spandex blend that’s sexy as hell, thanks to the floral lace and cheeky cut. And it’s worth noting that this value pack is an Amazon favorite — it comes backed by more than 10,000 ratings. One fan noted: “I’m very happy with these panties. [...] I needed panties that are comfortable and sexy.[...] An these are sexy [...]True to fit. And soft on my skin. And the room in these are nice. Not to right or lose. But just right.” Available Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available Colors: 2 multi-color packs