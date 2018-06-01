School is out, the air conditioner is on, and it is finally time to dive into your summer reading list. Along with sun and smiles, June is bringing stacks of amazing new fiction books that make the perfect vacation companion. Whether you're planning to laze by the pool or jet off for a vacation, these new fiction books are exactly what you need to make this summer one to remember.

For me, the perfect summer TBR list is a blend of slow-burns and quick reads. In this list, you'll find both books that you'll tear through in a matter of hours as well as books that you're going to want to lose yourself in over those long summer days.

June 2018 is delivering plenty of fast-paced thrillers, swoonworthy romances, heart-pounding historical fictions, and enticing family dramas to keep you turning the pages. Whether you're being pulled through an exhilarating mystery or falling into the arms of a dreamy fictional character, you're not going to be able to tear yourself away until you've soaked up every last drop of these reads.

Plus, we're getting some fantastic new reads from authors whose names you might recognize, including Lauren Groff, Camille Perri, and Lauren Weisberger.

So, settle in for a summer of unforgettable reads. Here are 16 of the best fiction books coming out in June.

'The Kiss Quotient' by Helen Hoang (June 5; Berkley) Get ready to swoon with this exceptional romance! The Kiss Quotient is the story of Stella, a brilliant statistician on the autism spectrum who has never been comfortable with dating. When she's inspired to finally put herself out there, she hires a male prostitute to give her lessons on sex and relationships. But soon, their relationship blooms into much more.

'Florida' by Lauren Groff (June 5; Riverhead) Lauren Groff's Fates and Furies was a huge hit, and now she's back with a searing collection of short stories. All set in Florida, these raw stories are filled with the kind of strangeness that can only be real in the Sunshine State. For a taste, read "Ghosts and Empties" at the New Yorker.

'Invitation to a Bonfire' by Adrienne Celt (June 5; Bloomsbury) This seductive historical fiction tells the story of a dangerous love triangle, inspired by Lolita author Vladimir Nabokov's marriage. After Zoya (a refugee from the Soviet Union) lands in a New Jersey boarding school, she finds herself draw into an affair with a renowned visiting writer, Leo Orlov, But Zoya comes to realize that she is a pawn in Leo's dark relationship with his brilliant and sinister wife.

'There There' by Tommy Orange (June 5; Knopf) Tommy Orange's debut novel, There There is already flooring critics as an unprecedented exploration of the urban indigenous community. Centered on the Big Oakland Powwow, the book follows a cast of characters that have all come to the Powwow for different reasons. From Jacquie (newly sober and seeking to reunite with her family) to Dene (who is collecting stories in light of his uncle's death) to Edwin (who is looking for his real father), each of their stories will move you in their own way.

'When Life Gives You Lululemons' by Lauren Weisberger (June 5; Simon & Schuster) The latest from The Devil Wears Prada author Lauren Weisberger features one of your favorite characters from Devil: Miranda's first assistant, Emily Charlton. Emily is now a highly successful image consultant, and she's just landed the client of a lifetime, bringing her to the simmering suburbs of Greenwich, CT.

'When Katie Met Cassidy' by Camille Perri (June 9; G.P. Putnam's Sons) After Katie is suddenly dumped by her fiance, she's drawn into the world of Cassidy, a precocious woman she meets at work. Soon, Katie's questioning everything she knows about sex and love.

'Convenience Store Woman' by Sayaka Murata (June 12; Grove Press) Translated from Japanese, this book tells the story of Keiko, a woman who has been working in a convenience store for 18 years. While the job was at first an exciting start to her life, now her role as a convenience store clerk has become who she is, puzzling her friends and family. This is a quiet, charming, and profound story that explores societal expectations and how we define success to ourselves.

'Who Is Vera Kelly?' by Rosalie Knecht (June 12; Tin House) This is the literary spy novel you need in your life. Set in Argentina in the '60s, Vera has been sent by the U.S. government to monitor an impending military coup (her first big undercover mission). By day, she transcribes from recording devices in government offices, and by night, she lives in the glittering world of student revolutionaries. But soon, Vera realizes she's in far over her head.

'A Place for Us' by Fatima Farheen Mirza (June 12; SJP for Hogarth) Get excited, because this debut novel is the first book published by Sarah Jessica Parker's imprint at Hogarth. When an Indian-American Muslim family gathers in their California hometown for their eldest daughter Hadia's wedding, it's a time of long-anticipated reunion after the estrangement of the family's youngest son, Amar. The story takes you through decades of the family's life as siblings Hadia, Huda, and Amar try to carve out lives for themselves and reckon with their family's cultural identity.

'Tell Me Lies' by Carola Lovering (June 12; Atria Books) When Lucy lands in college, she's thrilled to finally be thousands of miles away from her mother, who betrayed her years ago. It's there that she meets Stephen, and the two are absolutely enthralled by each other. But as they move through college and eventually move to New York, their relationship is plagued by secrets from the past.

'Providence' by Caroline Kepnes (June 19; Lenny) Lenny (the feminist website/imprint founded by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner) is releasing its second book, and it is delicious. In small-town New Hampshire, Jon and Chloe have been best friends for years. But before Jon gets the chance to tell Chloe that he likes her as more than a friend, he's kidnapped by their substitute teacher.

'Number One Chinese Restaurant' by Lillian Li (June 19; Henry Holt and Co.) This multi-generational novel revolves around family-owned restaurant The Beijing Duck House. When disaster strikes the family and restaurant, everyone navigates the chaos in their own way. Charming and moving at the same time, Number One Chinese Restaurant is truly a savory read.

'The Mermaid' by Christina Henry (June 19; Berkley) This historical fairy tale is sure to enchant you. Once upon a time, a mermaid (Amelia) and a fisherman fall in love, and so she evokes a magic that lets her walk on shore. After the fisherman dies, Amelia lives on the cliffs by herself. But when renowned circus master P.T. Barnum hears this rumor, he decides that Amelia would make the perfect addition to his American Museum.

'Confessions of the Fox' by Jordy Rosenberg (June 26; One World) Confessions of the Fox is an queer love story intertwined with a historical mystery that will take you to unexpected places. In the eighteenth century, Jack Sheppard was a legendary thief. When, in the present day, scholar Dr. Voth discovers a mysterious stack of papers that appears to be Sheppard's confessions, he learns that Sheppard was born as a woman, P, who struggled for years with their desire to live as a man. The story unfurls into a thrilling account of how P was drawn into the British underworld and became the notorious Jack Sheppard.

'Three Days Missing' by Kimberly Belle (June 26; Park Row) This thriller is filled with so many twists and turns that all of your expectations are going to be left in the dust. When a nine-year-old boy goes missing, two mothers from separate worlds are drawn together in a desperate race against the clock to find answers.