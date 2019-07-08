Not all of us are Gordon Ramsay, but that's OK, because you don't need to be a culinary expert in order to whip up a delicious dish. Just ask Redditors, who came in clutch with 16 of the best microwave foods. No one will ever need to know you didn't use your stovetop. Amazing.

There’s more to the microwave than making popcorn. With a bit of creativity, you can use your microwave to whip up a pretty good meal for you, your friends, and your family, so you can finally host the dinner party of your dreams.

Of course, you always want to exercise caution when cooking, period. Don't set the microwave for 10 minutes and then go sit on the toilet. Stay and monitor your food. Use microwave-safe dishes and bowls, and for Pete's sake, don't put silverware in there, because that would be bad news.

Lastly, you should put aside any opinions you might have about certain foods that don't belong in the microwave. An open mind is a good thing, especially when it comes to trying out new recipes.

Here are 16 things you can pop right in the microwave, and chances are, no one will guess they weren't made in the oven.

1. Baked Potatoes Baked potatoes actually take quite a while when you cook them in the oven. Want them to cook more quickly? The solution is simple: microwave them! Poke some holes in the potatoes, let them sit in water, pop them into the microwave, and hit start. Redditors swear that it’s as good as any potato baked in the oven.

2. Steamed Vegetables We officially don't have an excuse not to eat our veggies, because you can easily cook them in the microwave. To do this, put the vegetables in a bowl with a bit of water, cover the bowl, microwave it on high for three to four minutes, and you’re good to go. To prevent it from overcooking, you can heat it up about two and a half minutes at a time.

3. Pasta If you’re craving pasta but you're no Ina Garten in the kitchen, you’ll be happy to know that it cooks fairly well in the microwave. Just put the pasta in a bowl, add water until the pasta is covered by about two inches, add some salt and pepper to taste (if desired), and put that bowl on top of a large plate, in case the water spills over. Microwave it for about three minutes at a time. Check the pasta constantly whenever the timer stops to ensure that it doesn’t overcook.

4. Brownies Did you know that you can make some pretty mean brownies and mug cakes using a microwave? There are countless recipes online, you can make the *perfect* portion, and it can be done in mere minutes. Dessert for the win.

5. Oatmeal To me, oatmeal tastes like drywall, but there are about a million ways to dress it up. And as a bonus, you can reduce the cooking time by tossing it in the microwave. It’s healthy and easy meal, especially if you’re in a hurry to get to work (or school) in the morning.

6. Poached Eggs Want poached eggs but never perfected making them on the stovetop? You can make them in a minute with less hassle by using the microwave. #magic Just follow this Redditor’s advice: Add water to a bowl or a mug (at least half full), add some vinegar, cover it with a plate, and microwave for one minute.

7. Corn Corn on the cob is quick and easy to cook if you’re using the microwave. You can even leave it on the husk! Just put the corn in a bag and microwave for three to five minutes. However, make sure the bag you're using is microwave safe before popping it in. And just another little reminder: Let the corn rest for a few minutes before you remove the husk. It’ll be very hot, so letting it cool for a bit before handling it is probably a wise move.

8. S'mores You don't need a big campfire to roast some 'mallows. Even s'mores cook well in a microwave. This Redditor suggests putting them on a plate and placing a cup of water beside it. Then, microwave it for about 15 seconds.

9. Rice Want to cook rice? Use a microwave! This Redditor says it comes out perfect every single time. No one has to know you didn't do it the "proper" way.

10. Ramen Ramen noodles are easier to make with a microwave. Some Redditors recommend adding egg and spring onions after it’s cooked for tastier results.

11. Alfredo Sauce Want to put together a fancy dinner without doing any real work? You can make a pretty decent alfredo sauce with some parmesan, garlic, and milk. Heat it up, stir occasionally until it's done, and then pour it on your pasta.

12. Scrambled Eggs People have feelings about this, but the fact of the matter is you can make scrambled eggs in the microwave. Not sure Jamie Oliver would approve, but hey, we don't always have time for pans and stovetops. *shrugs*

13. Hot Dogs No BBQ? No problem. Toss a weenie in the microwave, grab the ketchup, and go to town. You can have hot dogs whenever you want. Life is beautiful.

14. Nachos Think of the possibilities. Do you have any idea how many nacho variations you can make in the microwave? My brain almost can't handle it.

15. Bacon Cook bacon in the microwave. Have your home smell like bacon all the time. Win at life.