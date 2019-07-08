The 16 Best Microwave Foods That You Can Prepare In Minutes
Not all of us are Gordon Ramsay, but that's OK, because you don't need to be a culinary expert in order to whip up a delicious dish. Just ask Redditors, who came in clutch with 16 of the best microwave foods. No one will ever need to know you didn't use your stovetop. Amazing.
There’s more to the microwave than making popcorn. With a bit of creativity, you can use your microwave to whip up a pretty good meal for you, your friends, and your family, so you can finally host the dinner party of your dreams.
Of course, you always want to exercise caution when cooking, period. Don't set the microwave for 10 minutes and then go sit on the toilet. Stay and monitor your food. Use microwave-safe dishes and bowls, and for Pete's sake, don't put silverware in there, because that would be bad news.
Lastly, you should put aside any opinions you might have about certain foods that don't belong in the microwave. An open mind is a good thing, especially when it comes to trying out new recipes.
Here are 16 things you can pop right in the microwave, and chances are, no one will guess they weren't made in the oven.
1. Baked Potatoes
Baked potatoes actually take quite a while when you cook them in the oven. Want them to cook more quickly? The solution is simple: microwave them!
Poke some holes in the potatoes, let them sit in water, pop them into the microwave, and hit start. Redditors swear that it’s as good as any potato baked in the oven.
2. Steamed Vegetables
We officially don't have an excuse not to eat our veggies, because you can easily cook them in the microwave.
To do this, put the vegetables in a bowl with a bit of water, cover the bowl, microwave it on high for three to four minutes, and you’re good to go. To prevent it from overcooking, you can heat it up about two and a half minutes at a time.
3. Pasta
If you’re craving pasta but you're no Ina Garten in the kitchen, you’ll be happy to know that it cooks fairly well in the microwave.
Just put the pasta in a bowl, add water until the pasta is covered by about two inches, add some salt and pepper to taste (if desired), and put that bowl on top of a large plate, in case the water spills over.
Microwave it for about three minutes at a time. Check the pasta constantly whenever the timer stops to ensure that it doesn’t overcook.
4. Brownies
Did you know that you can make some pretty mean brownies and mug cakes using a microwave? There are countless recipes online, you can make the *perfect* portion, and it can be done in mere minutes. Dessert for the win.
5. Oatmeal
To me, oatmeal tastes like drywall, but there are about a million ways to dress it up. And as a bonus, you can reduce the cooking time by tossing it in the microwave. It’s healthy and easy meal, especially if you’re in a hurry to get to work (or school) in the morning.
6. Poached Eggs
Want poached eggs but never perfected making them on the stovetop? You can make them in a minute with less hassle by using the microwave. #magic
Just follow this Redditor’s advice: Add water to a bowl or a mug (at least half full), add some vinegar, cover it with a plate, and microwave for one minute.
7. Corn
Corn on the cob is quick and easy to cook if you’re using the microwave. You can even leave it on the husk! Just put the corn in a bag and microwave for three to five minutes. However, make sure the bag you're using is microwave safe before popping it in.
And just another little reminder: Let the corn rest for a few minutes before you remove the husk. It’ll be very hot, so letting it cool for a bit before handling it is probably a wise move.
8. S'mores
9. Rice
Want to cook rice? Use a microwave! This Redditor says it comes out perfect every single time. No one has to know you didn't do it the "proper" way.
10. Ramen
11. Alfredo Sauce
12. Scrambled Eggs
13. Hot Dogs
14. Nachos
15. Bacon
Cook bacon in the microwave. Have your home smell like bacon all the time. Win at life.
16. Pumpkin Seeds
Fact: The best part of autumn and Halloween is pumpkin seeds. Don't @ me.
Cooking them in the oven can kind of be a pain. (Still worth it, though.) Speed up the process and toss them in the microwave, so you can eat pumpkin seeds sooner.
In a time-crunch, these microwave recipes might just become your go-to, whether you need a little snack, a quick meal, or a sweet dessert. The best part is, they're so good, you don't even have to tell anyone that all you used was the microwave.