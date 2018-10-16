When it comes to relationships, the idea of attachment tends to get viewed in a negative light. But when it's healthy, you're able to form a deep connection with someone who fulfills your emotional needs while still maintaining your sense of independence. You and your partner choose to be in each other's lives not because you need each other, but because you want each other. Like anything in relationships, creating a healthy attachment will take some work. Luckily, astrology can make it a little easier on you.

If you're dating a Scorpio, Taurus, or Cancer, you're in luck. As Paula Pavlova and Katie Huang, astrologers and founders of Moonbox, tell Bustle, "These tend to be most attached signs, diving headfirst into deep relationships with both passion and loyalty." Scorpios tend to go all-in to the point that love becomes all-consuming. Tauruses are naturally the most loyal and committed sign, so they tend to invest in people they see long-term. Cancers crave stability, so once they find that in someone, they're likely never going to let go.

Although attachment can have its dark side, Pavlova and Huang say it makes these signs the most loving. "For people who have these attachment tendencies, the key is to simply be aware of them and play on their strengths," they say. "Love deeply, but maybe not madly."

Everyone has it in them to get form secure attachments. So here’s what your partner needs in order to stay connected with you, based on their zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Novelty And Spontaneity Tina Gong/Bustle Due their their fiery, quick witted nature, Pavlova and Huang say that Aries tend to fall out of love just as quickly as they fall into it. So to keep them interested long-term, you'll need to find ways to keep it fresh and exciting. "Aries needs a dose of novelty here or there to make monotony fun," they say. Aries need constant spontaneity and action to make monogamy work for them. So avoid complacency as much as you can.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Devotion And Commitment Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is a fixed Earth sign so change isn't really their thing. "They love to love and be loved in all ways and are far from shy when it comes to giving or requesting attention," Pavlova and Huang say. It really doesn't take a lot to for them to stay connected since it's just part of their nature. But they do appreciate a "constant flow of mutual investment, commitment, and loyalty." According to them, physical intimacy is also very important to them. "Maintaining an deeply connected, passionate, and meaningful sex life is key to keeping a Taurus happy," they say.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Mental Stimulation And Spontaneity Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis need mental stimulation in order for them to stay interested. According to Pavlova and Huang, they enjoy a partner to who can continually grow and inspire them, as well as encourage them on their journey of self-discovery. "With the quality of Air influencing them greatly, they tend to be spontaneous and quick witted, always looking for the next topic of conversation or new adventure," they say. "Bored but never tired easily, to keep a Gemini interested variety is key."

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Security And A Sense Of “Home” In order to keep your Cancer interested, it's up to you to make them feel safe, secure, and cozy. "If you’ve got skills in the kitchen, that’s definitely a plus," Pavlova and Huang say. They are the biggest homebodies, after all. Other than that, be a source of security and comfort for them. "Cancers tend to retreat back into their cozy shell if the outside world gets too challenging," they say. "Offering a comforting environment for a Cancer to feel free to be [themselves] is necessary in order for the relationship to thrive."

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Words Of Affirmation And Attention Tina Gong/Bustle Leos can enjoy being the center of attention, so the more attention you give them the better, Pavlova and Huang say. According to them, Leos need words of affirmation and affectionate gestures to feel desired and secure. When you're giving them that, they will stick around for a long time.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Your Dependability And Unwavering Support Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos are probably the most selfless among all the signs. As Pavlova and Huang say, they're always looking to make sure everyone else is taken care of before they take care of themselves. So as a partner, supporting them in the way they support others is the best gift you can give them. "Make sure they remain balanced and keep their own well full while they continue to nurture others," they say. "You cannot stop them from being selfless, as it is what they are meant to do, but you can support them in the process."

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): A Safe Space To Speak Their Mind And Opportunities To Offer Up Advice Tina Gong/Bustle Libras are all about balance, justice, beauty, and all things harmonious. "Libras make wonderful partners because they are always seeking to understand the 'why' in any given situation and give great advice when asked," Pavlova and Huang say. "However, they don’t love to interject, so giving your Libra the space to speak their mind can be to the benefit of everyone involved." Libras may also be known for being indecisive, but their thoughtful and observant nature makes them great at giving advice. If you make them feel like their opinions really matter to you, they'll feel like they found the place where they belong.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Healthy Power Plays And Time Out To Do Their Own Thing Tina Gong/Bustle "Scorpios are a vast well of unwavering loyalty, passion, and heaps of emotion," Pavlova and Huang say. They enjoy "healthy power struggles," which can sometimes manifest as love games in order to keep things sexy and interesting. Scorpios are interesting in the sense that they love so deeply and want to know their partner on a physical and emotional level, yet they're so private and will need their alone time. "Make sure to offer a Scorpio time to do their own thing and fully charge," they say. "If they go deep into their cave, don’t try to pry them out. Respect their space and when they are ready to come out and love you, they will with every inch of their bodies, minds, and spirits."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): A Sense Of Freedom And New Activities You Can Do Together Tina Gong/Bustle If you love a Sagittarius, you need to be OK to set them free. As Pavlova and Huang say, "The harder you try to hold on to them, the more likely they’ll be to roam away." They just go wherever the wind decides to take them. If you want them to stay interested, you need to understand that they need to do their own thing in order for them to happily come back home to you. According to Pavlova and Huang, Sagittarius also likes learning and having philosophical discussions. So doing activities together where you can bond and learn new things will be super helpful in keeping your partner interested long-term.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Acts Of Service And Your Support Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns are very grounded, driven, and career-oriented. "They can be relentless when pursuing their goals so it absolutely vital that their partner respect their work as well as their need for alone time to make their work really thrive," Pavlova and Huang say. Because they're practical Earth signs, acts of service can really help them out a lot. Unlike other signs who love compliments and words of affirmation, Capricorns will pay close attention to your behavior. "As a partner, the best thing you can do is support them with your presence," they say. "Listen to them vent about their day, give them a foot massage at night, or make them a nice breakfast to help them unwind or save them some extra time."

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Stability And The Freedom They Need To Express Themselves Tina Gong/Bustle "Heart-centered and with so much capacity for commitment and devotion, loving an Aquarius is never difficult but can be intimidating because they give so much love to all people everywhere," Pavlova and Huang say. In order to keep your Aquarius attached, it's important to be their rock. Be a stable and balanced force in their life because they tend to get carried away by life and their sense of purpose. Also, make sure to create a safe space for them to be themselves. Aquarians are known for being unique. As Pavlova and Huang say, telling an Aquarius what to do or who to be will only push them away.