4 Zodiac Signs That Fall In Love More Easily Than Others
When it comes to love, some of us need a little more convincing than others. But some of us enjoy a plunge into romance, with a stomach full of butterflies. A thrill like tipping over the top of a roller coaster. If this sounds like you or someone you know, it could be based on how the stars are aligned. There are 4 zodiac signs that fall in love easily — or at least easier than others. If the stars in the sky were just right once upon the time of your birth, you might be more inclined to live your love life like a fairytale.
What isn't there to love about love? The whole idea is ~romantic~. Hand holding, strolls, bouquets of flowers, forehead kisses, lyrics. Falling in love is like a blooming spring after a harsh winter. Razor sharp icicles finally melt and make way for roses. It's such a nice feeling, so it's understandable that some signs feed off of that easy, falling-in-love feeling. Some signs relish in the whirlwind. And when you feel all the feels, you just have to embrace it! Dance down the street! Shout from the mountain tops! Play that Ed Sheeran tune on repeat! All at once and then over and over and over again. At least if you're one of the following signs.
Libra
With the ruling planet of Venus, it's no wonder that Libra wastes no time proclaiming those three little-big words. A Libra may declare their love as soon as the third date. It could take their love interest passing the salt without having to be asked to ring the soulmate alarm. But is it too fast? According to The Love Queen, "a Libra is in love with the idea of loving someone and being loved. Falling in love with love, the Libra born romantics will be quick to find a partner, even if they are not the perfect match." I mean, a Libra just wants to balance out with a partner, that's not a ~terrible~ thing.
Pisces
Pisces feels the feels. The fish of the zodiac understands that there are other fishies in the sea, but they only want to catch one! According to Astrostyle, you're ruled by Neptune, which governs fantasy. Your Pinterest wedding board (because you definitely have one, let's be real) is overflowing with engagement ring designs and invitation options. If falling in love too quickly has become a problem, Astrostyle served some advice: "wise Pisces learn to step back and give themselves a reality check before making any big moves." Think things through — your feelings, the person, not what your wedding will look like — before jumping into the sea of feelings.
Gemini
The social butterfly of the zodiac gets to meet a lot of people. And one of Gemini's specialties is flirting. Yes, a twin can talk your head off. And if the person can reciprocate the invigorating conversation, consider the Gemini smitten. While it's hard to keep a Gemini engaged — if they're bored, they'll search for something else to keep them entertained — it's not impossible. When the Gem is tangled up in a hot and heavy conversation, they might quickly hear wedding bells. Though they can be content with a fling, a Gemini is really looking for a soulmate. So if you speak their language(s), they'll fall for you faster than you can say, "I do."
Cancer
A Cancer would be happy to jump from hello to snuggling under the blanket with a lover for the rest of their life. Partial to comfort and sensitive to the maximum, the crab of the zodiac is looking for a lasting love. If the feeling is right, meaning there's emotional substance, sparks can turn into full fledged love — and fast. There's no interest in the flightiness of a casual fling. Only serious inquiries only for Cancer.