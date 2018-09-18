The 2018 Emmys Full Winners List Will Get You Caught Up On TV’s Biggest Night
Calling all diehard TV fans: The industry's biggest night has arrived. On Monday, Sept. 17, the Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are celebrating the year's biggest TV successes. And if you're looking for the 2018 Emmys full winners list, look no further than this article. Maybe you stepped away to make some popcorn, or maybe you were just distracted by something amusing on Twitter. Regardless, if you missed a category, just keep reading.
While it's anyone's guess who will actually win, there are a few series to keep an eye out for. After not being eligible in 2017, Game of Thrones is stealing the spotlight with the most 2018 Emmy nominations — 22 overall. But will the HBO series actually take any trophies? You'll have to wait and see. Other top contenders include Saturday Night Live and Westworld, each earning 21 total noms, while Handmaid's Tale isn't far behind with 20. Last year, Handmaid's Tale won Outstanding Drama Series. Elisabeth Moss took home the 2017 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama trophy, which she's nominated again for this year.
Below, you'll find the winners list, separated by category. (Winners will be bolded in the list below as they get announced throughout the ceremony.)
LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Antonio Banderas — Genius: Picasso
- Benedict Cumberbatch — Patrick Melrose
- John Legend — Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
- Darren Criss — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Jeff Daniels — The Looming Tower
- Jesse Plemons — "USS Callister" (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Laura Dern — The Tale
- Sarah Paulson — American Horror Story: Cult
- Edie Falco — Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
- Regina King — Seven Seconds
- Jessica Biel — The Sinner
- Michelle Dockery — Godless
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Jeff Daniels — Godless
- Brandon Victor Dixon — Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
- Ricky Martin — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Michael Stuhlbarg — The Looming Tower
- Edgar Ramírez — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- John Leguizamo — Waco
- Finn Wittrock — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Adina Porter — American Horror Story: Cult
- Letitia Wright — Black Museum (Black Mirror)
- Merritt Wever — Godless
- Penélope Cruz — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Sara Bareilles — Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
- Judith Light — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Limited Series
- Genius: Picasso
- Godless
- Patrick Melrose
- The Alienist
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Television Movie
- Fahrenheit 451
- Flint
- Paterno
- The Tale
- USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special
- Scott Frank — Godless
- David Leveaux & Alex Rudinzski — Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
- Barry Levinson — Paterno
- Edward Berger — Patrick Melrose
- Ryan Murphy — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Craig Zisk — The Looming Tower
- David Lynch — Twin Peaks
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special
- Kevin & Matthew McManus — American Vandal
- Scott Frank — Godless
- David Nicholls — Patrick Melrose
- Tom Rob Smith — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- David Lynch & Mark Frost — Twin Peaks
- Charlie Brooker & William Bridges — USS Callister (Black Mirror)
COMEDY
Outstanding Lead Actor in A Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson — black-ish
- Ted Danson — The Good Place
- Donald Glover — Atlanta
- Bill Hader — Barry
- William H. Macy — Shameless
- Larry David — Curb Your Enthusiasm
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
- Pamela Adlon — Better Things
- Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Allison Janney — Mom
- Issa Rae — Insecure
- Lily Tomlin — Grace & Frankie
- Tracee Ellis Ross — black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Brian Tyree Henry — Atlanta
- Henry Winkler — Barry
- Louie Anderson — Baskets
- Tituss Burgess — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Alec Baldwin — Saturday Night Live
- Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live
- Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Zazie Beetz — Atlanta
- Betty Gilpin — GLOW
- Laurie Metcalf — Roseanne
- Leslie Jones — Saturday Night Live
- Aidy Bryant — Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live
- Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Megan Mullally — Will & Grace
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
- Katt Williams — Atlanta
- Sterling K. Brown — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Bryan Cranston — Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Lin-Manuel Miranda — Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Bill Hader — Saturday Night Live
- Donald Glover — Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
- Wanda Sykes — black-ish
- Tina Fey — Saturday Night Live
- Tiffany Haddish — Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph — The Good Place
- Jane Lynch — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Molly Shannon — Will & Grace
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Atlanta
- Barry
- black-ish
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- GLOW
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
- Donald Glover — Atlanta
- Hiro Murai — Atlanta
- Bill Hader — Barry
- Jesse Peretz — GLOW
- Mike Judge — Silicon Valley
- Amy Sherman-Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
- Donald Glover — Atlanta
- Stefani Robinson — Atlanta
- Alec Berg & Bill Hader — Barry
- Liz Sarnoff — Barry
- Alec Berg — Silicon Valley
- Amy Sherman-Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
DRAMA
Lead Actor in A Drama Series
- Jason Bateman — Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
- Ed Harris — Westworld
- Matthew Rhys — The Americans
- Milo Ventimiglia — This Is Us
- Jeffrey Wright — Westworld
Lead Actress in A Drama Series
- Claire Foy — The Crown
- Tatiana Maslany — Orphan Black
- Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid's Tale
- Sandra Oh — Killing Eve
- Keri Russell — The Americans
- Evan Rachel Wood — Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — Game Of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage — Game Of Thrones
- Mandy Patinkin — Homeland
- David Harbour — Stranger Things
- Matt Smith — The Crown
- Joseph Fiennes — The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Drama Series
- Lena Headey — Game Of Thrones
- Vanessa Kirby — The Crown
- Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
- Alexis Bledel — The Handmaid's Tale
- Ann Dowd — The Handmaid's Tale
- Thandie Newton — Westworld
- Yvonne Strahovski — The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham — Homeland
- Cameron Britton — Mindhunter
- Matthew Goode — The Crown
- Gerald McRaney — This Is Us
- Ron Cephas Jones — This Is Us
- Jimmi Simpson — Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actress In a Drama Series
- Diana Rigg — Game Of Thrones
- Viola Davis — Scandal
- Cicely Tyson — How To Get Away With Murder
- Samira Wiley — The Handmaid's Tale
- Cherry Jones — The Handmaid's Tale
- Kelly Jenrette — The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Americans
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
- Alan Taylor — Game Of Thrones
- Jeremy Podeswa — Game Of Thrones
- Jason Bateman — Ozark
- Daniel Sackheim — Ozark
- The Duffer Brothers — Stranger Things
- Stephen Daldry — The Crown
- Kari Skogland — The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
- David Benioff & D.B. Weiss — Game Of Thrones
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Killing Eve
- The Duffer Brothers — Stranger Things
- Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg — The Americans
- Peter Morgan — The Crown
- Bruce Miller — The Handmaid's Tale
REALITY
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program
- Ellen DeGeneres — Ellen's Game Of Games
- Jane Lynch — Hollywood Game Night
- Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn — Project Runway
- RuPaul — RuPaul's Drag Race
- W. Kamau Bell — United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Roadshow
- Fixer Upper
- Lip Sync Battle
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank
- Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
- Born This Way
- Deadliest Catch
- Intervention
- Naked & Afraid
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
- United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Project Runway
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
VARIETY
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- At Home With Amy Sedaris
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
- Portlandia
- Saturday Night Live
- The Tracey Ullman Show