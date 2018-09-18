The 2018 Emmys Full Winners List Will Get You Caught Up On TV’s Biggest Night

Calling all diehard TV fans: The industry's biggest night has arrived. On Monday, Sept. 17, the Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are celebrating the year's biggest TV successes. And if you're looking for the 2018 Emmys full winners list, look no further than this article. Maybe you stepped away to make some popcorn, or maybe you were just distracted by something amusing on Twitter. Regardless, if you missed a category, just keep reading.

While it's anyone's guess who will actually win, there are a few series to keep an eye out for. After not being eligible in 2017, Game of Thrones is stealing the spotlight with the most 2018 Emmy nominations — 22 overall. But will the HBO series actually take any trophies? You'll have to wait and see. Other top contenders include Saturday Night Live and Westworld, each earning 21 total noms, while Handmaid's Tale isn't far behind with 20. Last year, Handmaid's Tale won Outstanding Drama Series. Elisabeth Moss took home the 2017 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama trophy, which she's nominated again for this year.

Below, you'll find the winners list, separated by category. (Winners will be bolded in the list below as they get announced throughout the ceremony.)

LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Antonio Banderas — Genius: Picasso

Benedict Cumberbatch — Patrick Melrose

John Legend — Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Darren Criss — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Jeff Daniels — The Looming Tower

Jesse Plemons — "USS Callister" (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Laura Dern — The Tale

Sarah Paulson — American Horror Story: Cult

Edie Falco — Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King — Seven Seconds

Jessica Biel — The Sinner

Michelle Dockery — Godless

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jeff Daniels — Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon — Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Ricky Martin — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg — The Looming Tower

Edgar Ramírez — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

John Leguizamo — Waco

Finn Wittrock — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Adina Porter — American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright — Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Merritt Wever — Godless

Penélope Cruz — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Sara Bareilles — Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Judith Light — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Limited Series

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special

Scott Frank — Godless

David Leveaux & Alex Rudinzski — Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Barry Levinson — Paterno

Edward Berger — Patrick Melrose

Ryan Murphy — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Craig Zisk — The Looming Tower

David Lynch — Twin Peaks

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special

Kevin & Matthew McManus — American Vandal

Scott Frank — Godless

David Nicholls — Patrick Melrose

Tom Rob Smith — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

David Lynch & Mark Frost — Twin Peaks

Charlie Brooker & William Bridges — USS Callister (Black Mirror)

COMEDY

Outstanding Lead Actor in A Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson — black-ish

Ted Danson — The Good Place

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

William H. Macy — Shameless

Larry David — Curb Your Enthusiasm

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon — Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney — Mom

Issa Rae — Insecure

Lily Tomlin — Grace & Frankie

Tracee Ellis Ross — black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry — Atlanta

Henry Winkler — Barry

Louie Anderson — Baskets

Tituss Burgess — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Alec Baldwin — Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz — Atlanta

Betty Gilpin — GLOW

Laurie Metcalf — Roseanne

Leslie Jones — Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant — Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Megan Mullally — Will & Grace

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Katt Williams — Atlanta

Sterling K. Brown — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston — Curb Your Enthusiasm

Lin-Manuel Miranda — Curb Your Enthusiasm

Bill Hader — Saturday Night Live

Donald Glover — Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes — black-ish

Tina Fey — Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish — Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph — The Good Place

Jane Lynch — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Molly Shannon — Will & Grace

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Hiro Murai — Atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

Jesse Peretz — GLOW

Mike Judge — Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Stefani Robinson — Atlanta

Alec Berg & Bill Hader — Barry

Liz Sarnoff — Barry

Alec Berg — Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

DRAMA

Lead Actor in A Drama Series

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Ed Harris — Westworld

Matthew Rhys — The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia — This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright — Westworld

Lead Actress in A Drama Series

Claire Foy — The Crown

Tatiana Maslany — Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Keri Russell — The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood — Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — Game Of Thrones

Peter Dinklage — Game Of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin — Homeland

David Harbour — Stranger Things

Matt Smith — The Crown

Joseph Fiennes — The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Drama Series

Lena Headey — Game Of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby — The Crown

Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Alexis Bledel — The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd — The Handmaid's Tale

Thandie Newton — Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski — The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham — Homeland

Cameron Britton — Mindhunter

Matthew Goode — The Crown

Gerald McRaney — This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones — This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson — Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actress In a Drama Series

Diana Rigg — Game Of Thrones

Viola Davis — Scandal

Cicely Tyson — How To Get Away With Murder

Samira Wiley — The Handmaid's Tale

Cherry Jones — The Handmaid's Tale

Kelly Jenrette — The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Alan Taylor — Game Of Thrones

Jeremy Podeswa — Game Of Thrones

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Daniel Sackheim — Ozark

The Duffer Brothers — Stranger Things

Stephen Daldry — The Crown

Kari Skogland — The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

David Benioff & D.B. Weiss — Game Of Thrones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Killing Eve

The Duffer Brothers — Stranger Things

Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg — The Americans

Peter Morgan — The Crown

Bruce Miller — The Handmaid's Tale

REALITY

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres — Ellen's Game Of Games

Jane Lynch — Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn — Project Runway

RuPaul — RuPaul's Drag Race

W. Kamau Bell — United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Intervention

Naked & Afraid

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

VARIETY

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series