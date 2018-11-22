According to recent data by NBC News, the 2018 midterms House popular vote went overwhelmingly in favor of Democrats. The highly contested "blue wave" didn't just show up — it ultimately reflected the largest margin of victory for Democrats since the Watergate scandal. And not even all of the votes have been tallied, two weeks after the elections took place.

NBC also notes that as the votes continue to trickle in, the margin of victory for Democrats continues to increase. As of noon on Nov. 21, Democratic candidates for the House garnered 58,990,609 votes, and Republicans took in around 50,304,975. So in total, 53.1 percent of all votes counted so far were those in favor of Democratic candidates, while Republicans earned 45.2 percent.

Of course, the popular vote doesn't always directly transfer to the number of seats a political party wins in the House. But so far, Democrats have gained nearly 40 seats in the House, with a few elections still qualifying as too close to call. As of Wednesday, Democrats control 234 seats in the House, compared to Republicans' 199. And the Democratic Party didn't flip the House by a small margin — they flipped it by a landslide.

The New York Times on YouTube

More to come ...