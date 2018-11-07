This year's midterm candidates generally didn't make birth control a central theme of their campaigns, instead choosing to focus on topics like healthcare and immigration. But reproductive rights were still deeply relevant to the elections. It won't be entirely clear what the 2018 midterms meant for birth control until the newly-elected officials start serving their terms — but there are a few things that it's possible to say based on what's already clear now.

The races that are poised to have the biggest effects in terms of access to your full range of reproductive health care, including birth control, are the ones for national office. Democratic congressional candidates were far more likely to support expanded access to birth control, whereas Republican candidates far more often stated their opposition to it. Now that Democrats have won the House, it will be more difficult for congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump to restrict birth control access.

But it's not all good news for reproductive rights. Many elected candidates have expressed hostility to birth control. Take Republican Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee's new senator, who headed an aggressive investigation into Planned Parenthood during her time in the House. Speaking in 2014 about the Affordable Care Act's birth control coverage, she said, "What women want is not free contraceptives. ... We want the government to stay out of our way."

Ted Cruz, who won the highly-watched Senate race in Texas against Beto O'Rourke, has argued that birth control access doesn't need to be expanded. "Last I checked, we don't have a rubber shortage in America," he said in 2015. "Anyone who wants contraceptives can access them ... it's an utter made-up nonsense issue."

Throughout his first two years in office, Trump and his administration have made it clear that restricting birth control access is a priority of theirs. The New York Times recently reported, for example, that the administration was trying to help employers restrict access to birth control based on religious exemptions.

More to come ...