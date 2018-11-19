Each year, a few dozen American students are awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship, enabling them to do a post-graduate study at the University of Oxford. But there's something special about the 2019 class of awardees —these Rhodes Scholars include a record number of female recipients.

Thirty-two American Rhodes Scholars were announced by the Rhodes Trust on Sunday, with 21 of them being women. According to the Rhodes Trust, this year's list of recipients includes the largest number of women ever seen in a Rhodes class. But this Rhodes class is diverse in another way as well. Nearly half of the recipients are either immigrants or first-generation Americans.

"This year's American Rhodes Scholars ... once again reflect the extraordinary diversity that characterizes the United States," American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust, Elliot F. Gerson, said in a press release announcing the winners. "Almost half of the winners are immigrants themselves or first generation Americans. ... The class overall is majority minority, as it was last year, and the 21 women are the greatest number ever elected in an American Rhodes class."

This year was also the first year that so-called DREAMers, or undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children and protected from deportation thanks to an Obama-era program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), were eligible for the prestigious scholarship. According Gerson, one of this year's American Rhodes Scholars is a DACA recipient.

"These Scholars plan to study a wide range of fields across the social sciences, biological and medical sciences, physical sciences and mathematics, and the humanities," Gerson said. "They are certain to enrich our future."

Since it's founding in 1902, the Rhodes Scholarship has been awarded to 3,484 Americans spread across 323 universities and colleges. But women haven't always been eligible for the award. In fact, it wasn't until 1976 that they could even apply. Since then, 567 women have won the scholarship.

More to come...