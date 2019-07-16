The 2019 Emmy Nominations Full List Teases A Big Night for 'Game Of Thrones'
It's only July, but the start of awards season isn't that far off, and the first wave of nomination news is comin' at ya. This time, it's for the Emmys, and the list is stacked thanks to all the great TV shows and miniseries that aired this year. The 2019 Emmy nominations full list was announced on Tuesday, July 16, by D'Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. The actual ceremony won't air until Sept. 22 on Fox, but for now, fans can start filling out their dream ballots.
Television this past year has been particularly phenomenal, with headline-grabbing seasons of Game of Thrones and This Is Us. but, don't expect all your favorites to be represented. As reported by IndieWire, some big names and winners from this years past are actually out of the window of eligibility for the awards. Only television released between June 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019, is eligible for the 2019 Emmys, so that excludes most of the prestige summer shows, like Big Little Lies, Stranger Things, and The Handmaid's Tale. Of course, that still left some big contenders like Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and This Is Us.
There are also some shows that were submitted to different categories this year. American Horror Story, for example, has always competed as a Limited Series, but was rightfully be placed in Drama (since it's not really "limited" anymore). The Sinner and American Vandal was also be moved from the Limited Series category (to drama and comedy, respectively), according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Now that the 2019 Emmy nominations have always been announced, the time for arguing over what show should be in what category is over. It's time to pick the winners. Here is a full list of the nominees.
Comedy
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
- Veep
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
- Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Stephen Root, Barry
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
- John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
- Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
- Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Peter MacNicol, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
- Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
- Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
- Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
- Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Limited Series
Outstanding Limited Series
- Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Object
- When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Drama
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
Reality
Outstanding Reality Competition
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Variety
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
More to come...