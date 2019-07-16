It's only July, but the start of awards season isn't that far off, and the first wave of nomination news is comin' at ya. This time, it's for the Emmys, and the list is stacked thanks to all the great TV shows and miniseries that aired this year. The 2019 Emmy nominations full list was announced on Tuesday, July 16, by D'Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. The actual ceremony won't air until Sept. 22 on Fox, but for now, fans can start filling out their dream ballots.

Television this past year has been particularly phenomenal, with headline-grabbing seasons of Game of Thrones and This Is Us. but, don't expect all your favorites to be represented. As reported by IndieWire, some big names and winners from this years past are actually out of the window of eligibility for the awards. Only television released between June 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019, is eligible for the 2019 Emmys, so that excludes most of the prestige summer shows, like Big Little Lies, Stranger Things, and The Handmaid's Tale. Of course, that still left some big contenders like Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and This Is Us.

There are also some shows that were submitted to different categories this year. American Horror Story, for example, has always competed as a Limited Series, but was rightfully be placed in Drama (since it's not really "limited" anymore). The Sinner and American Vandal was also be moved from the Limited Series category (to drama and comedy, respectively), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now that the 2019 Emmy nominations have always been announced, the time for arguing over what show should be in what category is over. It's time to pick the winners. Here is a full list of the nominees.

Comedy

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Limited Series

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Object

When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Drama

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Reality

Outstanding Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

