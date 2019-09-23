The Emmys followed the Oscars' lead by going host-less for 2019. That meant the 2019 Emmys opening number was left to really set the tone for TV's biggest night on Sept. 22. But fitting with its unconventional approach of having no host, the Emmys didn't have a traditional opening number either. Homer Simpson was the first to step on stage ... before he fell through it.

The bumbling patriarch of The Simpsons was announced as the host of the Fox-broadcasted awards show. And while the Game of Thrones cast members Kit Harington and Lena Headey and Keeping Up with the Kardashians sisters Kim Kardashian-West and Kendall Jenner looked amused, the rest of the Emmys audience was a bit confused — even after Anthony Anderson and Bryan Cranston came to the rescue.

Homer Simpson didn't get much stage time as his dream of hosting the Emmys came to a halt when a piano literally came crashing down upon him. From the audience, black-ish nominee Anderson had the reaction that most of the audience members had of: "What the hell was that?" But he was in on the weirdness as he stepped in to "save the Emmys." With some help from his mom Doris (who placed a few Emmys in her purse for later) and Ike Barinholtz, Anderson enlisted four-time Emmy winner Bryan Cranston to get the show going.

With Homer out of the picture, Cranston discussed TV from Neil Armstrong's moon landing to Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Bachelor in Paradise, Modern Family, and This Is Us before a montage of the biggest shows of 2019 aired. So while an opening number is usually a fun and musical way to recognize many of the nominees, Anderson, Cranston, and yes, even Homer's mini-intro was kept short to leave the Emmys with more time to honor the biggest shows of 2019.

The producers had noted in prior interviews how they were switching things up for the 71st Emmy Awards and they certainly did that with the opening bit. But that doesn't mean everyone comprehended what was happening. For instance, The Politician star Gwyneth Paltrow had quite a relatable reaction to the high jinks.

More to come...