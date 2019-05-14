The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations Full List Proves That Fans Love Slaying Dragons & Inequality
Award shows can often act as a mirror for either what people love in pop culture or changes that need to be made in the entertainment industry (we're looking at you, #OscarsSoWhite). But for award shows voted on by the people, the nominees are a direct reflection of what the world is currently into. The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations are here, and based off of the three projects with the most nominations — Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame, and RBG — it's clear that humanity is looking for a hero. Society craves someone who can fight alien villains like Thanos, slay dragons like Arya, or combat a larger enemy like injustice, which Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has devoted her life to.
Shazam star, and nominee, Zachary Levi will be on hand to host the honoring of fictional and real-life heroes onscreen come Monday, June 17, at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT. And fans can begin voting at vote.mtv.com in classic categories like Best Kiss (long live that iconic Ryan Gosling-Rachel McAdams moment) and Breakthrough Performance right now.
One of the best parts of parsing any crop of MTV Movie & TV nominations is reveling in some of the wildest picks. What other awards show can boast a category where Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Captain Marvel, Arya Stark, and Ronda Rousey are all nominated? (They are all up for Best Fight — RBG's opponent in this category is "Inequality," a fact with which we will never recover from.) Other notable nominees include BlacKkKlansman, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Us, Jane the Virgin, and Crazy Rich Asians.
As with last year, the categories for performances are non-gender specific and combine TV series, movies, and streaming content. Choices such as these resulted in nominations in which the Best Performance In A Movie and Best Performance In A Show categories each boast four female nominees and one male nominee.
Other categories are honoring heroes like Serena Williams (Being Serena), Hannah Gadsby (Nanette), and Alex Honnold (Free Solo), who are up for Best Real-Life Hero. And once and for all, fans can decide if Colton's Bachelor fence jump was more Meme-Worthy than Lindsay Lohan's Lilo dance. It's a tough vote, but someone's got to do it.
Check out the full list of 2019 MTV Movie & TV nominees below:
Best Movie
- Avengers: Endgame
- BlacKkKlansman
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
- Us
Best Show
- Big Mouth
- Game of Thrones
- Riverdale
- Schitt’s Creek
- The Haunting of Hill House
Best Performance In A Movie
- Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
- Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
- Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
- Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
- Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Best Performance In A Show
- Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
- Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
- Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
- Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Best Hero
- Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
- John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
- Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
- Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
- Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
Best Villain
- Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
- Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
- Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
- Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – YOU
Best Kiss
- Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
- Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
- Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
- Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
- Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
Reality Royalty
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- The Bachelor
- The Challenge
- Vanderpump Rules
Best Comedic Performance
- Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
- Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek
- John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
- Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
- Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
Breakthrough Performance
- Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
- Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
- Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
- Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
- Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Best Fight
- Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
- Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
- Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
- RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
- WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
Best Real-Life Hero
- Alex Honnold – Free Solo
- Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
- Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG
- Serena Williams – Being Serena
Most Frightened Performance
- Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
- Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
- Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
- Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
- Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
Best Documentary
- At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
- McQueen
- Minding the Gap
- RBG
- Surviving R. Kelly
Best Host
- Gayle King – CBS This Morning
- Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Most Meme-Able Moment
- Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
- Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J’s Hat
- RBG – The Notorious RBG
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
- The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
Tune in on June 17 to see if RBG takes some time off the bench to secure her seat between Gina Rodriguez and Noah Centineo. (How incredible would the GIFs be?!)