Award shows can often act as a mirror for either what people love in pop culture or changes that need to be made in the entertainment industry (we're looking at you, #OscarsSoWhite). But for award shows voted on by the people, the nominees are a direct reflection of what the world is currently into. The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations are here, and based off of the three projects with the most nominations — Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame, and RBG — it's clear that humanity is looking for a hero. Society craves someone who can fight alien villains like Thanos, slay dragons like Arya, or combat a larger enemy like injustice, which Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has devoted her life to.

Shazam star, and nominee, Zachary Levi will be on hand to host the honoring of fictional and real-life heroes onscreen come Monday, June 17, at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT. And fans can begin voting at vote.mtv.com in classic categories like Best Kiss (long live that iconic Ryan Gosling-Rachel McAdams moment) and Breakthrough Performance right now.

One of the best parts of parsing any crop of MTV Movie & TV nominations is reveling in some of the wildest picks. What other awards show can boast a category where Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Captain Marvel, Arya Stark, and Ronda Rousey are all nominated? (They are all up for Best Fight — RBG's opponent in this category is "Inequality," a fact with which we will never recover from.) Other notable nominees include BlacKkKlansman, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Us, Jane the Virgin, and Crazy Rich Asians.

As with last year, the categories for performances are non-gender specific and combine TV series, movies, and streaming content. Choices such as these resulted in nominations in which the Best Performance In A Movie and Best Performance In A Show categories each boast four female nominees and one male nominee.

Other categories are honoring heroes like Serena Williams (Being Serena), Hannah Gadsby (Nanette), and Alex Honnold (Free Solo), who are up for Best Real-Life Hero. And once and for all, fans can decide if Colton's Bachelor fence jump was more Meme-Worthy than Lindsay Lohan's Lilo dance. It's a tough vote, but someone's got to do it.

Check out the full list of 2019 MTV Movie & TV nominees below:

Best Movie

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Us

Best Show

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt’s Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

Best Performance In A Movie

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Best Performance In A Show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid’s Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Best Hero

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Best Villain

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid’s Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – YOU

Best Kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom

Reality Royalty

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

Best Comedic Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Breakthrough Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Best Fight

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best Real-Life Hero

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

Serena Williams – Being Serena

Most Frightened Performance

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

Best Documentary

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

Best Host

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Most Meme-Able Moment

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J’s Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Tune in on June 17 to see if RBG takes some time off the bench to secure her seat between Gina Rodriguez and Noah Centineo. (How incredible would the GIFs be?!)