After years of backlash surrounding awards shows and their lack of diversity, the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations are aiming to be more inclusive than ever, particularly for women. The nominees — which were announced on Thursday, May 3 — celebrate two films (Wonder Woman and Girls Trip) headlined by female actors, while recognizing another movie (Black Panther) that featured a predominately African-American cast. Fans were extremely displeased whenWonder Woman and Girls Trip were both snubbed at the Golden Globes and Oscars earlier this year, receiving no nominations at either event. However, it seems that the MTV Movie & TV Awards may be helping change the narrative on how both women and people of color are represented and recognized. Plus, the categories are gender-neutral again this year.

As the biggest box-office hit of 2018, thus far, Marvel's Black Panther deservedly led the charge with a total of seven MTV nods overall. The film received recognition in the Best Movie category, while Chadwick Boseman was nominated in both the Best Performance and Best Hero categories for his role as the movie's titular character. Michael B. Jordan was also nominated in the Best Villain category for his portrayal of the film's antagonist, Erik Killmonger. As an ensemble, Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright received a nod in the Best On-Screen Team category.

Leading the pack in the TV division is Netflix's breakout original Stranger Things, which received a total of six nods overall. The sci-fi series was nominated for Best Show, while Millie Bobby Brown received recognition in the Best Performance category for the role of Eleven. Dacre Montgomery also scored a nomination for his role as Billy Hargrove in the Scene Stealer category.

Among other noteworthy moments for this year's show, Tiffany Haddish will become the first black woman to ever host the MTV Movie & TV Awards in its almost 26-year history. In addition to her hosting duties, Haddish is also up for consideration in the Best Comedic Performance and Scene Stealer categories.

In a recent promo for the upcoming June 18 ceremony, Haddish shared, “You don’t want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring-ass awards show. You want the boss who paved her own way!” So it's safe to say that this year's show is going to be one to watch.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Girls Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

Best Show

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

grown-ish

Riverdale

Stranger Things

Best Performance In A Movie

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Best Performance In A Show

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

Best Hero

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

Best Kiss

Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Most Frightened Performance

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

Best On-Screen Team

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

Best Comedic Performance

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

Scene Stealer

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

Best Fight

Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Best Music Documentary

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

The Defiant Ones

Best Reality Series/Franchise

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

The Real Housewives

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

The competition will definitely be tough, so fans are going to have to stay tuned to find out who gets to take home the golden popcorn.