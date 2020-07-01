If you live in a humid area, the best 70-pint dehumidifiers can remove up to 70 pints (or 8.75 gallons) of moisture from the air every 24 hours and have built-in hose connections, so the water can automatically empty itself into a nearby sink or drain. (However, many also have water tanks if you'd prefer to empty manually.) To zero in on the best unit for you, consider the size, gallon capacity, intended square footage, and extra features.

Size and gallon capacity often go hand-in-hand: The larger your dehumidifier, the more moisture taken out of the air it can typically hold — but the less compact it'll be. Smaller units are better for those with limited space, but will likely require more frequent emptying if you don't have a hose (usually sold separately) hooked up. Next, measure the space you'd like to dehumidify. For reference, 30-pint dehumidifiers are ideal for bedrooms and other smaller spaces, and a 70-pint dehumidifier should be able to tackle areas 1,500 square feet and larger.

Finally, check out the additional features. Fan speeds, built-in timers, and automatic humidity sensors are all extremely useful, and will help you customize your dehumidifier so it suits your specific needs. Wheels and handles are helpful for portability, but they're not necessary if you plan on keeping your unit in one place.

With all that in mind, here are the three best 70-pint dehumidifiers on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best 70-Pint Dehumidifier Frigidaire 70-Pint Dehumidifier $529 | Amazon See On Amazon With well over 6,000 reviews, this Frigidaire 70-pint dehumidifier is a clear winner. Among its great features, you'll find wheels for portability, a front-loading bucket for easy transference of water, and the ability to customize humidity settings, fan speeds, and a timer. It also has a washable mesh filter that keeps your air smelling fresh and an easy-view water level indicator so you know when the unit is getting full. It does have a built-in connection for continuous drainage, but you'll have to supply your own hose. Room size : Up to 4,500 square feet

: Up to 4,500 square feet Water tank capacity: ~2 gallons One reviewer wrote: "Dehumidifiers are loud. The smaller, the quieter. We needed a 70 pint to take care of 1700 sq. feet. This dehumidifier is on the quiet side. We run it in the hallway and not our family room so it does not distract from the television. We run it [at] low at 50% humidity in our Florida ranch home. We empty it twice a day, and some times it doesn't run at all if humidity percentage is met. Filter is easy to clean, as is the large reservoir."

2. The Best Budget Pick Waykar 70 Pint Dehumidifier $260 | Amazon See On Amazon At under $300, this Waykar dehumidifier has a more affordable price tag, but it's still backed by over 300 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Buyers can't stop raving about how quiet, compact, and effective it is. It's smaller than most, so it'll fit in the majority of bathrooms, laundry rooms, or garages, and its 1.18-gallon tank automatically drains with the included 6.56-foot hose. It also has a 24-hour timer, a water indicator window, and an automatic humidity sensor. Room size : Up to 4,500 square feet

: Up to 4,500 square feet Water tank capacity: 1.18 gallons One reviewer wrote: "Good looking dehumidifier. Good for places where you’ll see it. It’s quiet and removes water from the air quickly. It has a digital readout for everything. Setting desired humidity is in increments of 5%. Two speeds. There’s a smallish container for collecting water, but it also has provision to use a hose which is included. Recommended."