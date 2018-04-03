An excellent back massage can turn an entire day (or week) around, but most people don’t have the time or budget to visit a licensed massage therapist on a regular basis. Luckily, there’s another option available, and it’s much more convenient and affordable: Investing in one of the best back massagers for a chair.

With soothing heat therapy, various intensities, deep-kneading massage nodes, and adjustable vibrations, the customizable experience of using a chair back massager can be just as good (or even better) than a visit to an overpriced spa. Why face the hassle of racing through traffic to get to your appointment on time, while possibly risking developing a rash from questionable oils and lotions, when you can get a high-quality massage with the touch of a button from the comfort of your own home? Plus, none of the options on this list will set you back more than $100, which is still much less than the price of one Swedish massage.

These hard-working chair massagers provide an excellent way to practice self care, whether you’re looking for the best Shiatsu massagers or some relaxing products that will help you chill out. Here are the three best back massagers for a chair or car seat that will make the professional spa experience available whenever and wherever it’s needed.

1 A Deep-Kneading Full-Back Massage Pillow With 14 Rotating Massage Nodes Amazon Loozys, Shiatsu 3-D Deep Kneading Full Back Massage Pillow $70 AmazonBuy Now This Shiatsu 3-D massage pillow is designed to mimic the effects of an in-person massage from an experienced therapist, thanks to the 14 rotating massage nodes that penetrate sore tissues and muscles. The vigorous kneading from the 3-D massage nodes soothes and relieves pain not only in the back, but in the neck and shoulders as well. With optional heat therapy and adjustable pressure intensity, it provides the perfect customized massage based on personal needs and pain level. The pillow is easy to use and can be placed on a chair, bed, couch, or car seat to have an optimal massage at home, on-the-go, and even in the office. Plus, with an automatic shut-off after 15 minutes, it’s worry-free and safe to use any time and any place.

2 A Portable Shiatsu Pillow Massager That Alleviates Sore Muscles On A Budget Amazon Naipo, Shiatsu Pillow Massager $29 AmazonBuy Now With an ergonomic design that conforms perfectly to the body, this deep-kneading Shiatsu massage pillow will not only soothe and alleviate aching muscles in the lower and upper back, but it can also tackle knots, tension, stress, and other pain in the abdomen, calf, thigh, and neck areas. The four kneading massage nodes imitate a real massage experience due to their function of automatically rotating clockwise and counterclockwise every minute, and the 20-minute automatic-off function and overheat protection feature make it possible to safely fall asleep while using it. Plus, the stretchable strap makes it easy to take anywhere, including the car and office. And with a soothing heat function that can go up to 40 degrees, it’s the perfect device for relieving tension and sore muscles without burning the skin or causing discomfort.