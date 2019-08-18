Attempting to sweep up dog hair with a traditional broom can be a frustrating chore. That's because pet hair is notorious for slipping through the fiber bristles of traditional brooms. Instead of being swept up into a neat pile, pet hair instead flies up into the air and across the room. That's why buying one of the best brooms for dog hair is a great idea if you want to be able to remove pet hair from your floors quickly and efficiently.

To sweep up pet hair specifically, choose a broom made with rubber bristles that attract pet hair to them, so it'll be that much easier to sweep hair and dust into piles that you can pick up with a dustpan. If your home has a mixture of both carpets and wood floors, look for one that's designed to tackle both (think gentler bristles that won't damage hardwood). Some pet owners even report that the brooms below work better than vacuums at removing clumps of dog hair from carpets.

However, if carpet is the main type of flooring in your house, you may also want to consider a pet hair rake. These rakes have extra-stiff bristles that make them effective at pulling out dog hair from carpet. When you're done cleaning, both pet hair brooms and rakes can be rinsed under a sink, so they're super-easy to clean.

Take a look, below, at the best brooms for dog hair you can buy — all available on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best: Evriholder Furemover Pet Hair Removal Broom Evriholder Furemover Pet Hair Removal Broom $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You likely won't find a better quality pet hair broom for the price than this Evriholder Furemover broom. It boasts a 12-inch blade with rubber bristles that can swiftly clean pet hair off of hardwood floors, tile, and carpet. Plus, this broom has a telescopic handle that extends from 3 feet to 5 feet and a built-in squeegee to clean liquid spills. When you're done cleaning, just rinse the broom head with soapy water to wash away any remaining pet hair or grime. Nearly 6,000 Amazon fans have given this broom rave reviews. What fans say: “We have a chocolate Lab who sheds like it's his job. I could sweep multiple times per day and still have large piles of hair. With our old broom, it just felt like I was re-distributing dog hair everywhere since the hair would get caught in the bristles. Also, I knew my vacuum wasn't doing a great job of ridding our rug and carpet of all the dog hair. That's why we decided to give this broom a try, and I am so happy we did! It works so well that it's fun to use — very satisfying being able to pick up everything the vacuum missed. It also works great on our tile.”

2. The Runner Up: Fox Trot Fur Buster Rubber Broom With Squeegee Fox Trot Fur Buster Rubber Broom With Squeegee $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Although it's a little more expensive than the previous broom on this list, this Fox Trot Fur Buster rubber broom is another great option for ridding your floors of dog hair. Thanks to its built-in squeegee and durable rubber bristles, it can be used on both wet or dry carpet, rugs, hardwood, cement, and tile flooring. You can even sweep hard-to-reach places with ease since the broom extends from 30 to 50 inches in length. And it only requires the occasional rinse with soapy water to maintain it. Even better, you can use this cleaning tool to scrub and wash your windows as well. What fans say: "We have two very large Great Pyrenees dogs that shed every single day. We bought a Dyson made for pet hair and that was constantly getting clogged. I saw this and had to try it. It is a game changer. I use the broom on the carpets first and then vacuum. Vacuum is no longer clogging and it takes a lot less time to vacuum. Highly recommend this broom."