Undoubtedly, cleaning up poop is one of the less glamorous aspects of dog ownership — and that's why finding the best dog poop bags is so important. After all, the last thing you want is a thin bag threatening to rip open in your hands.

The best bag really depends on your dogs' breed and your personal preferences. There are biodegradable poop bags and ones with handles for easy tying. Then, of course, multipacks and large bags exist to accommodate bigger breeds (aka more waste), too. Aside from the poop bags themselves, you'll also need to consider whether or not you require additional accessories like a bag holder, a leash attachment, or even a pooper scooper. The good news is, there are lots of great options on the market.

As a dog owner myself, I know how crucial it is to find quality poop bags that fit with your lifestyle. That's why I've scoured reviews to find the best ones you can get on Amazon. Regardless of your dog's size or poop amount — yes, that's also something to think about! — keep reading to shop my picks that'll make cleaning up after your pet easier than ever. Then, while you're at it, check out the strongest dog leashes and the best dog carriers for airline travel.

1 The Overall Best Dog Poop Bags Considering Price & Quantity Gorilla Supply Pet Poop Bags $15 Amazon The best bang for your buck, hands down, is Gorilla Supply's 1,000-pack box of poop bags. See On Amazon Size: 9 x 12 inches Why they're great: The blue bags are made with BPA-free, degradable plastic and divided into 20 easy-carry rolls. Plus, this value set comes with a free dispenser that attaches to any leash. What dog owners say: "The good news is these bags are large, and they do not have a plastic spool in the middle. This is great because there's rly no way to repurpose the spools so they just wind up in the bin. You do not have to use the provided bag dispenser, although I do appreciate it being included."

2 Eco-Friendly Bags With Handles That Don't Need A Holder Pogi's Poop Bags $15 Amazon If you want extra-large bags, the ones in this set are a bit longer and have handles for easy tying. See On Amazon Size: 7 x 14.5 inches Why they're great: These eco-friendly bags, which are made with 100 percent recyclable materials and come in packs of 300, boast a natural powder scent to mask any odors. Unlike traditional poop bags, they don't come on rolls — they're more like shopping bags — and won't require a roll dispenser. What dog owners say: "Love these bags. They are quality and the handles make it so easy to tie them up and dispose of the poop."