To keep those cute little paws from tracking dirt everywhere in your home, you’ll need one of the best doormats for dogs. The first thing you'll want to look for when choosing a mat (or two) is to make sure it comes with a nonskid bottom to prevent your pooch and you from slipping.

Beyond that, consider which of the two main types of dog doormats would best suit your needs:

Microfiber: These soft, absorbent doormats help wipe off mud, dirt, and moisture from your pet’s paws. Microfiber mats offer a deep clean, getting in the nooks and crevices of your pet’s paws, and help to dry them, too. However, they are less durable than rubber-based mats. So while some can go outside on a patio, they’re not ideal for long-term exposure to the elements like rain or snow and are best kept in covered outdoor areas. Many are machine-washable. Because they are soft and flexible, they can double as pads for crates, the couch, or the car.

Rubber: These extra-sturdy mats are ideal for outside the house but can also be used inside. They help clean off your pup while protecting against slipping when entering from wet or icy conditions. However, they are not as soft on a dog’s paws and are much less absorbent than microfiber when it comes to water and mud. While you won't be able to throw these into the washing machine, they are easy to clean with a vacuum or water.

Whichever type you prefer, here’s my roundup of the best doormats for dogs on Amazon. All of these mats are top-rated and will help keep your pet’s paws and your floor clean.

1. The Best Microfiber Doormat For Dogs Dog Gone Smart Dirty Dog Doormat $34 | Amazon See On Amazon The Dog Gone Smart Dirty Dog Doormat is a top pick for dog owners when it comes to a soft, absorbent doormat. This sturdy, double-stitched microfiber mat can remove mud, dirt, and moisture from your pups’ paws, while the nonskid rubber bottom means you don’t have to worry about slipping. These machine-washable doormats can even be used in dog beds or cars for comfort and to keep them clean, too. Plus, it’s available in 14 different colors and a variety of sizes to match your home’s style and needs, including an extra-long runner, a great choice for hallways that see some very active and messy doggies. However, while it can be used both indoors and outdoors, it’s not as heavy-duty as a quality rubber mat and doesn’t work well when wet, so it’s best for covered outdoor areas like patio or deck. What fans say: “I am thrilled with this rug that catches wet feet and yard debris as the dogs come through the doggy door. The rug has a strong weave with an amazing backing that never slides - no more going under the bed to find the mat. I shake the rug out weekly and it's really heavy. I think it's going to last for a long time if shaken and vacuumed regularly. Love the dog prints and the teal color to brighten up the room. I am ordering another color for the front entry.”

2. The Best Heavy-Duty Rubber Mat For Dogs Bungalow Flooring Waterhog Dog Paw Design Doormat $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The Bungalow Flooring Waterhog Doormat is a great heavy-duty mat that can handle up to 1.5 gallons of water per square yard of fabric. With a 4.9-star overall rating, reviewers agree that it's a great, durable choice for placing outside or inside your door to act as the first line of defense against rain, mud, ice, and other messes. It is made with materials specifically chosen to be mildew-resistant, and it’s also quick-drying with an extra skid-resistant bottom, which can be placed on almost any type of floor including marble, tile, concrete, and hardwood. When it's time to clean it, simply shake or vacuum up debris, hose it off, and let it air dry. Plus, it's available in an assortment of shades from bluestone to camel with an adorable paw print. What fans say: “This mat is exactly what we were looking for. It traps water and debris when people (and dogs!) enter our apartment and seems durable, but it also looks nice. Happy with the purchase.”