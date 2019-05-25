Whether you have trouble sleeping at night, you're prone to neck and back aches, or you simply like the luxury of sleeping on an extra-soft bed, having a down mattress topper is a great way to take your sleep game to the next level. There are several things that the best down mattress toppers have in common.

First of all, they're soft. This may sound obvious, but there are actually two factors that go into this: the filling and the cover. In most cases, your best bet will be white goose down filling with a cover made of 100 percent cotton.

Also, they stay in place. This requires a secure pad and special stitching to ensure the feathers don't shift. Look for thick, durable elastic that will keep the pad from bunching up and a baffle-box design that will keep the feathers evenly distributed.

Once you've considered these factors, you should think about the price. Generally speaking, down mattress toppers aren't cheap, so if you're on a budget, consider a down-alternative option. The best ones are similar enough that you'd hardly know the difference.

Now that you know the basics of mattress pad shopping, take a look at the best down mattress toppers below to find the one that suits your needs.

1. The Best Splurge European Heritage Hypoallergenic White Goose Down Mattress Pad $216 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This ultra-soft, super comfy down mattress topper is a fantastic way to spoil yourself if you're looking to splurge. With a cover made out of silky 100 percent cotton, the exterior feels incredibly smooth, even through your bedsheet. Inside, it features 600 fill power white goose down that's been treated with a double-wash process to makes it hypoallergenic. If you're prone to allergies, this topper is a great choice. The baffle-box design prevents the down from bunching up, and reviewers say the quills don't poke out. On top of that, the bedskirt, which can fit an extra-thick, 20-inch mattress, is fully elasticized so it won't slide around. Best of all, it's completely machine-washable. What fans say: "It’s a very nice mattress pad. Just thick enough to add warmth and softness ... The skirt will definitely cover deep mattresses. Quality material and stitching to keep down in place. No feathers poking through." Available sizes: Queen

2. The Best Mid-Range Option Pacific Coast Feather Company Luxe Loft Feather Bed Mattress Topper $113 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a high-quality but slightly less expensive option, this well-constructed down mattress topper fits the bill perfectly. Like the first pick, its shell is made from 100 percent hypoallergenic cotton with a durable 230 thread count. The fabric is made with a barrier weave that keeps the feathers from poking through, and it has a similar baffle-box design as my previous pick. Most importantly, reviewers say it's extraordinarily comfortable. The down doesn't have the fancy double-wash treatment that my previous pick does, and a few reviewers did complain that it's not as thick as they'd like. Still, at this price point, it's an exceptional deal. What fans say: "If i could give this infinity stars i would.... The feathers are so fluffy, and the baffle box design keeps them in all the right places. It took about a week of fluffing and shaking for it to reach full loft. There was no weird odor and it [doesn't get too] hot at night.... very pleased." Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King