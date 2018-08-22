If you struggle to make breakfast in the morning, the best egg cookers will change life as you know it — for the better. They're a simple, convenient, and efficient way to whip up a protein-packed breakfast with minimal effort.

Although they look super advanced, these small electric devices are incredibly easy to use and cook eggs instantly with heated water and steam. To make perfect eggs, all you have to do is add the amount of water needed to achieve your desired firmness (most egg cookers come with fill lines or a measuring cup) and wait for it to evaporate. If your go-to is a simple hard boiled egg, most cookers will work for you. However, if you also want to be able to prepare other styles like omelettes, you'll want to go for a more versatile egg cooker with extra features and a larger capacity.

Feeling overwhelmed by all the egg-cellent possibilities? Lucky for you, I've already unearthed the best options on Amazon. Below, shop the three cookers that'll make you want to whip up breakfast. And if you're after something even easier to operate (yes, such a thing exists), you won't regret checking out the best microwave egg cookers as well.

1 The Overall Best Egg Cooker Considering Functionality & Price Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $20 Amazon Buy Now With over 6,500 reviews and a near-perfect rating on Amazon, it's no wonder this egg cooker from Dash is one of the most popular options out there. With an auto shut-off function and a buzzer that'll alert you when your eggs are done, you can multi-task throughout the morning without ever having to worry about burning your breakfast. The cooker comes with three dishwasher-safe trays — a six-egg holder tray, an omelette tray, and a poaching tray — for extra variety, and you can get it in five different colors. Of course, its loyal fans consider it a necessity for cooking eggs. A happy Amazon customer raved in a review, "Anything is possible with the free time you'll find at your disposal as you drop 6 eggs into this beast, press a button, and then walk away."

2 Also Great: Another Highly-Rated Egg Cooker With An Even Cheaper Price Point Maxi-Matic Elite Cuisine Egg Poacher & Egg Cooker $15 Amazon Buy Now Considering its long list of features and many five-star reviews, it's truly hard to believe Maxi-Matic's egg cooker is under $20. Its removable egg tray lets you cook up to seven eggs your preferred way — soft, medium, or hard boiled — but it also has separate trays for poaching and scrambling. Adding water is super easy, as its included measuring cup comes marked for cooking control. Plus, the piercing pin on the bottom prevents the shells from cracking. There's also a lifetime limited warranty if you're not 100 percent satisfied, but that seems fairly unlikely with some reviewers calling it "the greatest thing since sliced bread."